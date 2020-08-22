On 18th August 2020, Lenovo announced five laptops in its Yoga series of laptops. The laptops include Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Lenovo Yoga 7i, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, and Lenovo Yoga 6.

Out of the five, the budget option Lenovo Yoga 6 caught our attention.

Major Attraction

It comes with a sleek design of metal and soft-touch materials. The whole body is covered in beautiful blue fabric. Lenovo claims that it is never seen design in its laptop collection. And yes! it is convertible.

The unique selling point of Yoga 6 is its portability. It is of 13.3-inch and weighs 1.32kg (2.9 lbs). Also, you can forget the hassle of carrying a charger in a short interval of time. Yoga 6 comes with a 60WHr battery that has eighteen hours of battery life. Of course, the actual battery life depends upon your way of use.

Features: Budget Yoga laptop.

Sleek design.

360-degree hinge option

2 in 1 laptop

Fingerprint reader.

Height 13.3-inch and weighs 1.32kg.

Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor, built-in AMD Radeon graphics.

16GB DDR4 memory, up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 storage.

Alexa

Portability and power go hand and hand in Yoga 6. It has AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor and built-in AMD Radeon graphics. There could be an issue of overheating due to a powerful processor. But, Lenovo has taken a proactive approach in this regard. Yoga 6 comes with an intelligent cooling mode to tackle the problem. AI-enhanced optimization setting helps in extending battery life as well as performance.

Moreover, the laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage option.

Battery Optimization, Display, and Sound

Yoga 6 has Lenovo Q-Control, where you can choose the optimize battery power according to the task at hand. Either you want massive duty mode or stealth mode, the option is yours.

The next-gen laptop comes with a full HD touchscreen display at 300 nits bright. The keyboard is backlit with a four-sided narrow bezel design. The features in the sound department are quite impressive.

Yoga 6 has front-facing stereo speakers that provide Dolby Atmos sound. And the 360-degree hinge allows flipping the laptop as you please. The device is ideal for a cozy movie night.

User-Friendly Features

Yoga 6 comes with Alexa that makes it a user-friendly laptop. It is a good move on Lenovo’s part to improve the UI. You could enjoy the hands-free function to the fullest. But, Alexa is available in limited regions. It only works with laptop lid open up to four meters.

The device comes with an integrated finger reader. Yoga 6 also opens ups the moment you put the lid up. Another exciting feature is the TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.

There is also an option for a digital pen. You could browse, sketch, and create as you please.

How Is Yoga 6 Different from Other Four Laptop Of Yoga series?

Yoga 6 is cheaper among the laptop of Yoga series. As the budget option, it ought to miss some features. The primary spec missing from Yoga 6 is rapid charging. All other four laptops feature the option.

Availability and Pricing

Yoga 6 is expected to be available from October 2020. It’s starting price is €899, including VAT. The price is Euro as Lenovo has hinted at launching laptops in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only.