LG will showcase its air-purifying mask in the IFA trade show in Berlin (3-5 September 2020). The mask works as any standard facemask.

It will loop around your ears and cover the face. The exciting part about the face mask is two high-quality HEPA filters. According to LG, it can remove around 99.97% air particulates down to .3 microns in size.

How Will Air Purifying Mask Run?

The mask comes with two HEPA filters and 820mAh battery-powered dual fans. The fans will last two hours on full battery power. And in the low setting, they can last up to eight hours.

LG talked about battery life and users’ comfort via press release. They said,

“With its Dual Fans … [the] wearable air purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air,” Besides, the fans will adjust speed as you inhale and exhale to make breathing feel “effortless.”

Interestingly, the mask will come with a case the charges battery and cleans the mask. The case will work with UV light.

Burning Question

Masks are a hot commodity right now. In the scenarios of Covid-19, the air-purifying mask seems like an appropriate release. But, LG hasn’t said anything about the effectiveness of the mask against the Coronavirus.

According to LG, they are testing the mask against the virus, and the result is not complete just yet.

The mask apparently will only let clean air come through the filers. But, there is no mention of the quality of the air going out in the press release.

Release Date and Price

The company is yet to announce the price and release date of the product. Maybe they will announce the IFA trade show.