The South Korean giant LG just revealed a new product, and it’s some exciting news for all the monitor lovers. The 32UN650-W monitor, featuring 31.5″ screen size and support for wide color gamut is excellent for gamers. However, this 4K monitor targets professionals and creators as well!

The 32UN650-W monitor provides exceptional clarity and detail. Powered by an LG IPS panel that offers support for a wide color gamut, it has been designed with professionals and creative producers in mind.

32UN650-W for Creators and Professionals

The monitor offers as much as four times more pixels than the Full HD, for Clarity, Precision, and Colour Expression. The IPS panel sports 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage along with a broad color spectrum, which is ideal for professionals who may be video/photo creators and editors.

Features 4K resolution

95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.)

HDR10 certification

color calibration

The HDR 10 certification allows the monitor to produce excellent quality images. Additionally, the color calibration helps in displaying the intended color, to enhance precision and accuracy. It also paves the way for realistic video production and edits. It also comes with blue light filters to prevent eye-strain from long hours of work, without compromising on the image quality.

32UN650-W for Gamers

The 32UN650-W provides an immersive gaming experience. The high-quality imagery combines well with decent audio, and the dynamics to offer a smooth and seamless process throughout.

The broad color range and HDR will help gamers enjoy a more vivid and realistic gaming experience from multiple streaming services. According to LG, the AMD integration should eliminate virtually all tearing and stuttering through the game. Additionally, the monitor comes with two-channel speakers with MaxxAudio technology for the great audio experience.

The seamless experience is heightened by the action sync, which is supposed to minimize lag in between gaming. Another highlight is the black stabilizer, which allows for better tracking in the dark. Therefore, there is no need to sacrifice the refresh rates for better accuracy.

Features AMD FreeSync

Dynamic Action Sync

Black Stabilizer.

Additional Support

Gamers and creators both require a good design as they spend hours behind the computer screens. Keeping that in mind, this LG monitor features an ergonomic design. It’s easy to install with just one click, adding the convenience factor as well. You can adjust the height and lean of the screen to the best position as well.

Overall- The 32UN650-W 4K FreeSync monitor

LG claims that the monitor is creative-oriented. With the resolution, DCI-P3 coverage, and color calibration, it should do just so. However, the monitor also features gamer-friendly multiple addons, which is interesting.

It also promises a great and immersive all-round media consumption experience. With the DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, there’s enough bandwidth to try to get a bit more mileage out of it. However, HDMI ports are available as well. All of these offer the same resolution and refresh rate, so users will get the same experience in either.

LG hasn’t announced the pricing of the 32UN650-W monitor, however, its product page is out and most probably it will be priced more like any professional monitor out there with high color accuracy, and on top of that this is a 4K IPS panel as well. Although LG did hint that, the monitor will go on sale in the last week of this month.

What do you think of this new product? Let us know below!