The “teardrop” or “waterdrop” notch did change the game of mobile phone designs. But now LG plans to change all that. For years, LG has been coming out with devices that look almost identical to each other.

But this time around, the Korean electronics giant has opted for a different route. LG Electronics is set to release a brand new phone in 2020. And along with minimalist design, they’ve done something entirely new.

LG Gets a Brand New Look

LG Electronics has decided to revamp the design of its new phones completely. And the company is going for a more minimalistic approach. And one completely new thing is its camera design.

LG is set to introduce the “Raindrop” camera design on their new phones. And it looks a lot fresher than the previous models from LG.

There are indeed three rare cameras on the new LG phone, which happens to be trending. However, instead of the usual square camera bump, you’ll find that the cameras are aligned in descending order based on the size. And it also has an LED flash situated at the end of the line.



But along with the raindrop camera, LG is also introducing a 3D Arc Design. It makes the edges of both the display and rear symmetrically curved. And it gives a more natural feeling when holding the phone.

Release Rumors

Speaking about the brand new design, Cha Youg-Duk, LG Electronics’ vice president, says, “This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.”

Except for the new design, LG hasn’t said anything about the spec of the upcoming phone. However, rumors are that it uses Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 756. It eyes a more affordable price point yet using integrated 5G.

And there is a possibility that LG will release the new phone on May 15, 2020.