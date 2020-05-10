The mobile phone industry has come quite a long way from a mere communication tool to an absolute necessity. The evolution from a simple gadget that lets you call or text someone to a smartphone that can do anything has been revolutionary. And in time, smartphones have reached heights that were unimaginable a few decades back.

We’ve seen a humble mobile phone that was used just for communication. And then came camera phones that let you take pictures and videos with your phone. Then came folding phones, which eventually shifted to the touchscreen. Now, even the touchscreen is evolving into something unimaginable a few years back.

First, Samsung announces foldable phones then Xiaomi introduces a full-surround display phone. We’re also getting the world’s first flexible display phone from Royole. Now, LG plans to release rotating as well as rollable phones, possibly by next year.

LG’s Revolutionary Plans

LG is already on the verge of releasing a rollable OLED TV. But now, according to a Korean news site, the Korean tech giant is also planning to release rotating and rollable smartphones.



The company plans to launch “Horizontal Instinct (tentatively named)” in the second half of this year. The phone would feature two displays that you can rotate horizontally. It mimics the design of the smartphones of the 2000s like the Nokia 6260 and Nokia N93.

And within the first half of next year, LG plans to unveil a revolutionary new smartphone design. They call it the “Rollable Smartphone,” and will release it in next year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

LG might be thinking ahead; however, to call the rollable phone revolutionary is a bit of a stretch. After all, TCL already has a similar concept smartphone in the market. The question is, is it good enough?