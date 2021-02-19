Lian Li released four new cases for their digital show. We have the new O11D Evo, A4-H2O, V3000+, and Q58. Lian Li has focused on the SFF form factor case with the increase in the demand. But among all the Q58 stands out as an extraordinary candidate as the best case of 2021 as of writing.

A Joy for SSF builders: The Lian Li Q58 SFF case with an attractive finish.

The Lian Li Q58 is a small 15-liter case intended for enthusiast builders. Most of the newer builders shy away from this case due to the size and workload. Yes, it takes a lot of time to carefully master a build in the Lian Li Q58. But that won’t stop the veterans and power users from shy away from this case.

Lian Li gave only limited information about the case during the launch. Thanks to Hardware Carnucks for giving some insight on the prototype version of the case. As seen from the event, the case comes with a dual-tone finish all around the body. The top has a matt finish with a brushed aluminum finish on the bottom.

The 15-liter case has impressive swivel hinge side panels. The side panels are divide into two halves with an aluminum bottom cover and a tempered glass top. The bottom side panels come with a perforated body and dust filtration. The tempered glass gives an inside look at the hardware inside the case. But it doesn’t work as intended as you can only see the top-mounted fans and radiator.

The 15-liter case focused on the ITX form factor. The case comes with a GPU riser with support up to a triple PCIe slot card. The Lian Li fine-tuned the Q58 to support all the power supply form factor. The Q58 supports SFF and ATX power supplies. But you have to give up a single PCIe slot just to fit in the ATX power supply.

The case supports a 320mm GPU and a 240mm or 280mm radiator on top. The bracket on the PSU allows it to mount a 140mm fan for better airflow. Lian Li also adds in a 2.5-inch storage bracket to add in an HDD or an SSD.

The cable management on the case is a tough job on the SSF builds. But the prototype did have some hiccups that Lian Li already took care of in the final product. As for the aesthetic, it has dual RGB strips. The case includes a fan hub with RGB light control buttons on the side.

The Q58 starts at $120 and considering the specification it is one of the top contenders. It has the versatility and offers room for little flexibility an impressive 15-liter SFF case all in all.