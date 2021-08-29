Best 6 Lightest Gaming Mouse for Small and Large Hands

You hear a lot about DPI and the number of buttons on a mouse, but it’s rare to hear reviewers tout the mouse’s weight as an essential consideration. While it’s perhaps not the only thing to consider, a light mouse can benefit many people.

Light Mouse vs Heavy Mouse

While there are pros and cons for both light and heavy mice, it’s important to remember that your personal desires and your hand size matter much more than the weight itself. A light mouse with a broad top can still feel wrong for a person with a small hand. Conversely, some might find broad top comfortable.

Here are some of the general pros and cons to both types of mice but at the end of the day it’s your comfortability that matters.

Pros of Light Mice

Easy on your wrists and hands. Less weight means there’s less to lift up when you move it across the mousepad.

Less weight means there’s less to lift up when you move it across the mousepad. A good fit for those with smaller hands . If you have less strength in your hands, lighter mice could work better for you too.

. If you have less strength in your hands, lighter mice could work better for you too. Great for games like first-person shooters where speed can be more important than pinpoint precision. With a low sensitivity setting, they can still be viable for more precise undertakings like sniping.

where speed can be more important than pinpoint precision. With a low sensitivity setting, they can still be viable for more precise undertakings like sniping. Light mice are great for long gaming sessions and travel too.

Cons of Light Mice

Most mice aren’t considered light mice. It can be more difficult to find certain features or layouts in light mice .

. Most lighter mice aren’t set up with multiple buttons for MMOs.

They can be less flexible in terms of programming them with macros.

Pros of Heavy Mice

Heavy mice are precise and robust . Some people prefer a weightier mouse in their hand during gaming, even in fast-paced games.

. Some people prefer a weightier mouse in their hand during gaming, even in fast-paced games. Heavy mice might work better for applications that require small movements, like graphic design or other art. Since they take more power to move, they work well for people who use high sensitivity settings.

Cons of Heavy Mice

They can make your wrist sore or tired when you use them for a long time.

If you use low-sensitivity settings, they’re also cumbersome to move and can feel much slower than most people would prefer.

and can feel much slower than most people would prefer. Heavy mice can limit the movement over large screens since they take more force to move. You also have to set them up with higher sensitivity at higher pixel resolutions.

As you can see, there are plenty of benefits to consider for both light and heavy mice. Keep in mind that you’ll also be adjusting your DPI and other settings to make the mouse work well for your activities.

Best Six Lightest Gaming Mouse

Lightest Gaming Mouse Design Weight Price Cooler Master MM720 49 Grams Check Price Razer Viper Ultimate 74 Grams Check Price MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight 65 Grams Check Price Razer Naga X 86 Grams Check Price Roccat Burst Pro 68 Grams Check Price Glorious Model O 67 Grams Check Price

Key Features Weight: 49 grams

Wired

Adjustable DPI up to 16,000

The Cooler Master MM720 is one of the lightest gaming mice that you can find. The mouse uses a honeycomb weave to reduce its weight. It’s also designed to be ergonomic to make longer sessions at the computer easier on your hand.

Remember that it’s a smaller mouse and might not work great for those with large hands.

Overall, the build quality and features of the MM720 are excellent. You can reprogram its buttons, adjust DPI, and should experience smooth motion when using it. It even uses a special kind of light cable to keep it from snagging.

Some reviewers did find that the sensor on the MM720 can undershoot a little when you’re moving it quickly. If precision is crucial to you at high speeds, that might be a deal-breaker.

Key Features Weight: 74 grams

Wireless

Adjustable DPI up to 20,000

The Razer Viper Ultimate offers a 70-hour battery life, which means you can keep using it for days without worrying about recharging it. It’s also ambidextrous, which makes it useful for both left-handed and right-handed gamers.

One of the things that make the Razer so appealing is that it’s a very full-featured mouse. The DPI goes very high and has a 99.6 percent resolution accuracy. According to Razer, it’s 25 percent faster than any other wireless technology available.

Like many light mice, it’s not made for people with larger hands. It’s a smaller mouse that might work better for those with medium or small hands.

Key Features Weight: 65 grams

Wired

Adjustable DPI up to 16,000

The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight has a broader design than most other very light mice. The wide base makes it more comfortable for gamers with larger hands. A little extra space might make it more comfortable to hold since it will support a large hand better than others in the category.

The Clutch Lightweight also has a diamond pattern on its side grips, that is designed to help keep it from slipping. This texture delivers more precision than a standard design. The shape can work for gamers who favor either of their hands.

It also features OMRON switches that should last for 60 million clicks. It incorporates RGB for those who like to synchronize their space with colored lights.

One of the downsides of this mouse is that the cable is a little less flexible than others. This rigidity might impede its movement.

Key Features Weight: 86 grams

Wired

Adjustable up to 18,000 DPI

The Razer Naga X is a little heavier than the other mice on this list — but that’s because it has more features and personalization. For a person who plays MMOs or does graphic design, the extra weight might be worth having along with the 12 side buttons that you can customize.

Since the Naga X uses Razer’s software, you can even program the buttons to do macros that you design. This makes it a perfect mouse for someone who wants to do repeated activities with the click of a mouse button instead of repeatedly using the keyboard. It’s also light enough to still be comfortable to use.

The mouse switches use an infrared light beam and only have a 0.2ms response time. This means that your button presses create a faster result on your computer screen.

One downside to the Naga X is that it can only store one profile in its onboard memory. Most mice designed for macros or MMOs can store more profiles.

Key Features Weight: 68 grams

Wired

Adjustable up to 16,000 DPI

The Roccat Burst Pro offers a light weight mouse at a low price. Roccat uses a honeycomb structure to reduce the mouse’s weight but has redesigned the shape to make it ergonomic and comfortable to use.

One neat thing about the Burst Pro is that their honeycomb design isn’t an open-air design. Instead, there is a thin shell over the open spaces. Roccat uses this as a way to incorporate RGB lighting. It can also help keep the mouse cleaner over time.

The Burst Pro utilizes optical instead of mechanical switches, the Titan Switch Optical rated to last for 100 million clicks. Despite the low price, it may last for a very long time, even with frequent use. It boasts a light and flexible cable too.

The mouse is a little too big for people with small hands. If you have particularly small hands, it might be better to look elsewhere.

Key Features Weight: 67 grams

Wired

Adjustable up to 3,200 DPI

The Glorious Model O is an excellent mouse with a classic honeycomb design. According to Glorious, the design can help keep your hands cool while you play. It makes gaming more comfortable, especially since you can’t remove your hand from your mouse as frequently as you can in other applications.

This mouse offers a little something for everyone. It has a couple of side buttons that you can program to customize the mouse for your purposes. It’s also rated for 20 million clicks, promising longevity.

The Model O has an ambidextrous design and is suited for people with medium to large hands. The build quality is excellent with smooth feet and a flexible, light cable. There’s also a similar mouse the “Model O minus” AKA “Glorious model O-” , designed for people with smaller hands.

One downside of the Model O is that the scroll wheel can be a bit problematic. If you use the scroll wheel often and need seamless movement, it might not be the right mouse for you.

How to Compare Light Gaming Mice

Since the lightest gaming mice are pretty close to each other in weight, it’s essential to consider different aspects of mouse design.

Decide whether you want a mouse with a wired or wireless connection . A wireless mouse is easier to pick up and move around, while a wired one offers consistent power and may be less challenging to hook up.

. A wireless mouse is easier to pick up and move around, while a wired one offers consistent power and may be less challenging to hook up. DPI is a measurement of mouse sensitivity. A higher DPI means the mouse will move across the screen faster . Since you can move a lighter mouse quicker than a heavy one, a lower DPI might work better than it would on a more weighty mouse. Of course, going with a higher DPI will give you more speed options since many mice have adjustable DPI.

. Since you can move a lighter mouse quicker than a heavy one, a lower DPI might work better than it would on a more weighty mouse. Of course, going with a higher DPI will give you more speed options since many mice have adjustable DPI. Features still matter when you’re choosing a lightweight mouse. If you need a mouse with additional mappable buttons, that might be worth a few grams of weight over a lighter mouse with only standard buttons.

Don’t settle on the first mouse you see. There are many different lightweight mice to consider before you make your choice.

Who is a Light Mouse Really For?

There are a few kinds of people who benefit from a light mouse.

First, gamers who want to have more mobility can get that with a lighter mouse. On a nice, slick mousepad, you’ll find that you can move your aim more quickly from one part of the screen to another with a light mouse.

Next, a light mouse is excellent for anyone with difficulty gripping or holding things. Since it’s easier to move, you should be able to slide it over a surface with less effort. If you have any issues with your hands that make it difficult to hit the right point with a heavy mouse, a lighter mouse could help alleviate that problem.

Finally, a light mouse is perfect for someone who has a mobile office setup. If you travel for work, to competitions, or simply to enjoy different venues, consider a light mouse. It will make the weight of your pack less on your journeys.

Related Questions

What is the Heaviest Gaming Mouse?

Knowing some of the heaviest gaming mice on the market helps you understand how light these light mice are. The Asus ROG Spatha X weighs 168 grams without the cable and is one of the heaviest gaming mice on the market.

It weighs more than three times as much as the Cooler Master MM720.

What Mouse Do Most Pro Gamers Use?

Pro gamers choose their mouse depending on their personal needs and the type of games they’re playing. For example, a pro gamer in an MMO might use a heavier mouse with many buttons, while an FPS gamer might choose a lighter, more agile mouse.

Pro gamers often use mice from BenQ, Logitech, and SteelSeries.

What is the Lightest Gaming Mouse in the World?

It all depends on what you consider a gaming mouse. In terms of mice designed for gaming, the G-Wolves Hati S HTS Stardust is the lightest mouse that I could find. It weighs only 49 grams and has a honeycomb design along with an upgraded sensor and switches.