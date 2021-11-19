Lost Ark – Did the Beta Test Showcase an Upcoming ARPG Masterpiece?

Lost Ark is an upcoming free action-RPG MMO by Tripo Studio and Smilegate. These are Korean studios, so the title is taking a long time to reach Western markets. We’ve seen the Lost Ark Beta, though, so we can already share our perspective.

At first glance, we discovered a game akin to Path of Exile, Wolcen, or Last Epoch. Using the Unreal Engine, the game delivers an isometric action RPG we’ve seen countless times before.

How will it be any different than its competition? And how can you access a beta test to try before it comes out? Let’s discuss it here.

Disclosure:We could not include some critical information, as we can’t guarantee its credibility. The lack of translated sources made it hard to sort elements like itemization, skill trees, and equipment.

Asian Release Date

The game debuted in Korea in December 2019, albeit we don’t have much information about it just yet. Still, we know the title has won six awards in the 2019 Korea Game Awards.

Afterward, they released a public beta for Russia and Japan in 2020. Here’s a video showcasing closing beta gameplay:

Release Date

In early 2022, the Lost Ark Beta is premiering for North American and European regions. It will be a free-to-play MMORPG, only available for Windows PCs.

In particular, Steam lists the game for March 31st, 2022. Pre-orders are already available. Also, the game is only available on Steam.

Amazon Games is publishing the game as their second attempt at the MMORPG market after New World.

System Requirements

Lost Ark’s minimum requirements are easy to meet. The casual MMO crow will be pleased to see the following specs:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i3 / AMD Ryzen 3

Intel i3 / AMD Ryzen 3 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

Nvidia GTX 460 / AMD HD6850 DirectX: Version 9-0c

Version 9-0c Storage: 50GB

50GB Broadband internet connection.

The recommended specs raise the requirements towards budget gaming PC territory:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i5 / AMD Ryzen 5

Intel i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050

Nvidia GTX 1050 DirectX: Version 9-0c

Version 9-0c Storage: 50GB

50GB Broadband internet connection.

Lost Ark is a WIndows exclusive MMO. Source: Lost Ark.

Can You Play the Lost Ark Beta?

The Lost Ark Closed Beta has already finished in North America and Europe, so you can’t play it anymore.

However, we can share what we’ve learned so far until the game makes its Western debut in 2022.

Also, it seems like developers are not launching any further betas to the community. From here on out, the studio is focusing on player feedback to refine the title.

However, buying one of the available Founder’s Packs would allow you to play the game three days before it launches.

What is Lost Ark?

The Lost Ark is an epic adventure in a vast open world. Players can fight against demons, seek treasures, explore lands, and play in PvP battles.

Gameplay comes through classic isometric RPG mechanics. You choose among one of the five available classes and grow in power. As you level up, you customize skills, gear, and weapons.

The ARPG combat is fast, colorful, and features a smooth performance. You can fight across the open world, set sail to other islands, enter dungeons, or face other players in PvP battles.

Overall, the story is about finding the Lost Ark and wielding its power to defeat the Demon Lord.

Lost Ark is a free action RPG.

The Story

The setting is the land of Arkesia, where Eastern and Western cultures collide.

The bards in the land sing a legendary war tale all across the world. It’s the story of how the Ark, a powerful relic, defeated the demon Kazeros many centuries ago.

However, Kazeros is back from the fires, eager for blood and revenge.

The player enters the world as a hero of Arkesia, commanded to stop Kazeros as his legion. You start an epic journey across a massive open world to wield the power of the Lost Ark.

You can explore the game’s timeline on the official page. The writers divided the world into five eras. The current times, the Age of Innovation, are peaceful and far away from the forgotten wars.

Yet, a volcano is pushing back chaotic energy that doesn’t belong within the Earth. It’s the world’s greatest enemy, Kazeros, about to erupt.

Lost Ark has a main quest plus several side quests.

The Main Quest

The main quest is “Finding the Ark.” However, we have not seen the full quest on the open beta tests.

So far, we’ve learned there’re about seven Ark shatters in the world. You have to visit the seven continents to find these shatters. Often, you’ll find these pieces as rewards within tough dungeons.

The Open-world

An open-world is not a common design choice in the A-RPG genre. However, Diablo 4 will come out with a similar design, perhaps becoming the new norm.

Like so, the Korean MMO mixes open areas and instance-based dungeons.

The title spawns a large odyssey across seven vast and open continents. You’re free to explore these areas as long as you can beat the enemies that inhabit these areas.

There’re also instances in the world, which are dungeons, caves, fortresses, and similar. These offer the best loot in the game, which is why most of the streams showcase these areas.

Combining the vast areas, the seven continents, Lost Ark is a massive game.

There’re no PvP areas outside of the special arenas.

The MMO Functionality

Lost Ark is an MMO game, but you can play the entire campaign solo, like any classic ARPG.

Otherwise, you can play the campaign in groups with your friends. Making a party works through in-game menus or meeting in one of the world’s cities or hubs.

Lost Ark has various PvP game modes.

Combat Gameplay

The gameplay features classical action-RPG mechanics, as I said before.

You choose one of the five classes and start your journey across a vast open land.

Now, the interface has an action bar on the left, plus a utility bar on the right-. On the left side of the screen, you can place your favorite abilities. Then, you can use them with the letters A to F.

You can use these abilities by simply pressing the proper key. The character will aim the power where your mouse is pointing.

Some of the skills have a cooldown; others can perform combos if you press them repeatedly. Other skills can chain, whereas others need you to hold a button to cast them.

Atop the skill bar, you’ll see your HP bar as well, whereas the mana bar is on the right, atop the utility bar. Then, at the center, you’ll find the “Z” button, which activates a particular state that changes the functionality and damage of your skills.

Lastly, on the right side of the UI, you have your utility bar. You can place potions here and use them with buttons 0 to 9.

These pots don’t refill, and they are not infinite. Instead, these are consumable items you either buy or find. That means, for example, you can place 15 small HP potions on the 0-utility button and run out after 15 uses.

The Crafting System

Lost Ark features a simple crafting system known as Life Skills.

As you collect resources and craft items, you gain experience in the Life Skills tree. The characters on your account share a limit on how many points they can accumulate in the tree.

Life Skills offers various professions. These are lumberjack, mining, fishing, hunting, herbalism, and archeology. The higher you go on the Life Skills path, the easier the experience will be. Characters learn how to use the resources more effectively, as well as create better items.

Each profession allows you to craft particular gear. For example, gathering herbs and flowers as a herbalist enables you to craft potions.

Other professions are currently highly valued. For example, stacks of wood and mine materials can sell very easily on trade stores across players.

However, Life Skills are not a requirement to play the game. It’s just a feature available to those wanting to invest extra time in the game. Also, it allows players to gather resources and make a profit early on.

You can raise your life skills by gathering resources across the world.

How to Craft?

Crafting items requires you to go to your private Island. The feature works through the game Housing system.

Your House is your main hub. You choose missions from the area, take a boat to one of the continents, craft, and trade to other people reaching your location.

Crafting an item is simple. You only need to open a special UI in your private Island and choose the item you want to create.

The game has a very well-balanced economy, so almost anything you craft is worth your time and effort.

Crafting only works via each player’s hub.

End-game

The endgame starts after Level 50, which is when the best content starts. It opens up PvP, dungeons, raids, chaos dungeons, daily quests, daily challenges, tough boss fights, and more.

Better yet, none of these requires you to pay a single dime. You won’t find aggressive or pay-to-win monetization practices on either part of the game.

Most players believe the best content starts after level 50.

Lost Ark Classes

Lost Ark features five classes currently. These classes can develop into further advanced classes as they level up and learn about 18 skills. Players can pick one of the available options after level 10.

At every level, characters gain skill points -sometimes more than a single point. You can use these points on your skill tab to level up your skills. Moreover, each skill has a tree where you can unlock extra properties and damage.

Still, these classes offer easy-to-learn mechanics but with just enough depth to dedicate extra time to master the game.

For instance, each advanced class has a particular combat style to fit with any gameplay preference.

There’re 15 Advanced Classes in Lost Ark.

Warriors

Warrior: the warrior is a tank-oriented class, featuring low mobility, great damage, and high armor.

After reaching level 10, they can choose one of the three Warrior Advanced Classes:

Berserker: They are the offensive option, and they can wield mighty Greatswords.

They are the offensive option, and they can wield mighty Greatswords. Paladin: It’s a balanced option, capable of wielding Holy skills.

It’s a balanced option, capable of wielding Holy skills. Gunlancer: It is the tank class. It can absorb a lot of damage and defend the rest of the party.

Gunners

Gunners use high-tech pistols, bows, and rifles to defeat enemies at a range. They are fast, agile, and nimble.

After level 10, they can choose among five Advanced Classes:

Gunslinger: It’s the gun-wielding class.

It’s the gun-wielding class. Artillerist: It uses heavy firepower and explosives.

It uses heavy firepower and explosives. Deadeye: This subclass can use a wide arsenal of weapons. These include shotguns, rifles, and handguns.

This subclass can use a wide arsenal of weapons. These include shotguns, rifles, and handguns. Sharpshooter: It’s a ranged attacker that uses bows and special arrows.

Martial Artist

The Martial Artist is a swift fighter. He can rush to enemies and attack at lethal speeds. After level 10, these are the subclasses available:

Striker: It’s a fast and strong class but low on defenses.

It’s a fast and strong class but low on defenses. Wardancer: It can add elemental power to its mobility and attacks.

It can add elemental power to its mobility and attacks. Scrapper: He uses a heavy gauntlet for energy-based attacks.

He uses a heavy gauntlet for energy-based attacks. Soulfist: He can switch between ranged and melee attacks for powerful combos.

Mage

The mage is a ranged spellcaster excelling at area-of-effect damage. The mage also has powerful buffs and debuffs.

These are the available subclasses after level 10:

Bard: It’s a support class that uses a Harp for healing and buff abilities.

It’s a support class that uses a Harp for healing and buff abilities. Summoner: It’s a stave-wielding class that summons elements and magical creatures to fight.

Assassin

The Assassin fights at close range with demonic powers. He can unlock these sub-classes:

Shadowhunter: He focuses on shapeshifting into demonic forces to unleash chaos.

He focuses on shapeshifting into demonic forces to unleash chaos. Deathblade: He can wield 3 swords at the same time for deadly combos.

Attributes

These are the stats available for every class:

Attack power

Max HP

Critical damage

Specialty: It’s a unique stat that indicates the overall boost of your skills.

It’s a unique stat that indicates the overall boost of your skills. Subdue: It’s another unique stat that indicates additional damage to impaired and disabled targets.

It’s another unique stat that indicates additional damage to impaired and disabled targets. Agility: It governs attack speed, movement speed, and skill cooldown.

It governs attack speed, movement speed, and skill cooldown. Endurance: It sets your character HP, as well as defenses, resistances, and shield.

It sets your character HP, as well as defenses, resistances, and shield. Proficiency: It indicates the effect of the debuffs you apply to enemies. It also sets the duration of debuffs on yourself.

Final Say

We didn’t find anything “new” in Lost Ark. We found something else: an incredibly polished game capable of putting a smile on our faces.

Everything looks refined, sweet, and fun. Sadly, this is not the norm these days, as most AAA titles come out unfinished in a greedy rush to meet corporate quotas.

Lost Ark has not. They have taken their time to ship the Korean game to the rest of the world. As a result, all of its systems seem to deliver the perfect, albeit classic, genre experience.

Moreover, the amount of advanced classes, plus its open world, adds massive replayability value. That makes the game simple and deep, alluring beginner, casual, and hardcore ARPG and MMO fans.

Yes, other titles like Last Epoch seem deeper in terms of skill customizations and whatnot. Surely Path of Exile is ten times more complex than Lost Ark -and any other game in existence.

Still, complex doesn’t make something good. “Simple” doesn’t make something bad either. Quality depends on how well the creators can express their ideas. Gameplay quality refers to how well the mechanics translate into functional and fun playtime.

Taking such considerations, we believe Lost Ark is just flawless. And we’ve only seen the Lost Ark Beta!