Lost Ark Fast Leveling Guide: Quick Way to Get to Level 50

Lost Ark is proving to be a well-made game for MMO players. With a vast world, great graphics, battle mechanics, and different contents, Lost Ark is gaining many players.

But like every MMO, grinding can be very hard and time-consuming in Lost Ark. You have to invest lots of your time leveling up your character and getting the right items.

You will be busy doing main storyline quests and side quests in early games. But after the end-game, your daily routine in the game will be grinding end-game content.

But to play every end-game content, you have to be Level 50. Investing too much time in the early game with quests and side quests is a waste of time in Lost Ark. The real fun is in end-game content like Dungeons, Raids, etc.

So, this guide will help you make the right decisions and get to Level 50 quickly.

How to Level Up Quickly to Level 50?

There are many ways in Lost Ark from which you can Level up to 50 quickly. First, in Lost Ark, you have to play the prologue, which will level you up to Level 10. So, you can say that you start from Level 10.

Currently, the end-game starts at Level 50, which is said the Soft Cap in Lost Ark. The hard cap or the Level of end-game you have to grind aggressively is Level 60.

Some of the ways are:

Skip the Prologue

As mentioned, you will be at Level 10 after the prologue. But you can easily skip the prologue. Skipping the prologue in Lost Ark will save you around 20-25 minutes of game time.

The only drawback is that you will not get Arthetinean Engineer’s Goggles Chest a Headpiece Skin.

But don’t worry, you can acquire this skin from another character. But keep in mind, you cannot share these goggles in cross-gender characters. And also, only one character can get the goggles.

Completing Main Story Quests and Sudden Quests Only

This is the quickest method to reach Level 50. In Lost Ark, there are many quests that you can do. These quests give you rewards like currencies, items, skins, etc.

There are Side Quests, Main Quests, Island Quests, NPC Rapport Quests, etc., to keep you busy in the game. While they are worth doing for the rewards and currencies they provide, they also take time.

If you only follow the main quests, you will get every information and content for the end-game you need. You will not get good items and many golds and silver. But to get to Level 50 and end-game fast, you have to skip all side quests.

You can always play your Alt Character again and transfer the good items whenever you like. Other quests you can do are Sudden Quests. These quests are shown by a red exclamation icon.

Sudden Quests are available along the way on your main quests. These quests don’t take too much time but give you an experience boost. But don’t go looking for them. Only do them when you encounter them on your way.

Use Fast Travel

The world of Lost Ark is very big, and the main storyline is spread throughout the map. So, you may be thinking trying to complete the main quest will also be time-consuming.

This is where Fast Travel in Lost Ark comes in. Fast Travel enables you to teleport from one location to another in a continent. You cannot fast travel to another continent.

First, you have to unlock Fast Travel from Prideholme. Along with the main quests in Prideholme, you will get a quest to activate Triport Stone. Activating this stone enables you to travel fast.

This is how you can access Fast Travel:

Open your map and navigate to a Triangle inside a circle icon. Hold the ALT key and click on the icon where you want to go to fast travel. But you have to pay in Shillings every time you fast travel.

You can also use Ocean Liner in the game. This enables you to teleport from one port to another. So, you can use this to teleport to another continent too.

First, you need to go to the nearest dock in the game. Then, you have to interact with NPC named Riff, denoted in the map by Pen and Paper icon. Then, you can choose your location and teleport.

Play Contents in Normal Mode

Many players like a challenge that keeps them busy in a game. An easy match can repel players from getting them invested.

But we are talking about the speeding leveling process here. So, we must prioritize speed over difficulty here. The contents like Dungeons allow you to change the difficulty level.

Difficult dungeons provide you with better rewards. But, to level up quickly, you have to compromise that. The experience you get from any difficulty in dungeons is the same. So, play in normal mode.

Use Powerpass and Knowledge Transfer

If you already have a character at the endgame and are trying to make another character Level 50 quick, then it’s too easy for you. There are two features in Lost Ark, i.e., Powerpass and Knowledge Transfer.

These features/mechanics enable you to instantly get your other character to Level 50. Along with the main quests, you will get a quest that will grant you Powerpass, which can be used to Level your character to Level 50 if any of your characters is in Level 50.

Knowledge Transfer is the same. But the process is a little different. To get more details about these, check out our Powerpass guide.

Ignore Trade/Life Skills

Life skills in Lost Ark are the best way to farm for materials for crafting. You can craft items, upgrade materials, etc., to make your game better.

But life skills (Fishing, Mining, Lumbering, and other) is a waste of time if you want to level fast. They will not help you in any way to give your experience points. They are very important in the game but not for the leveling purpose.

Ignore the Urge to Collect the Collectibles

There are lots of collectibles or shining things in the world of Lost Ark. They are not that important in the game. But sometimes collectibles can be traded for better equipment.

Some collectibles can also be traded for gold. One of the best ways to farm gold is to get collectibles. But you will not gain any experience points. So, every time you see a collectible, don’t start collecting it. It will only slow your leveling process.

Change Channels to Less Crowded Area

Many players do not realize that they can change channels in Lost Ark. You will be in the same area with the same NPCs and world, but the players will be different.

This can be very useful when your main objective/quest is not available on the map at the time. Waiting for your objective to refresh again can take time. Even if they refresh, other players can get them first.

So, changing the channel will ensure you can do your quest easily and without interference.

Create or Join a Guild

Creating or joining a guild will help you get experience points. Doing daily and weekly guild quests will boost your experience points, and you can level quickly.

Also, it is one of the ways to farm gold and party with guild members to complete the quests. Partying with your friends and guild members will shorten your time to complete a quest, and you can get to Level 50 quickly.

Skip Cutscenes in Lost Ark

There are lots of cutscenes in Lost Ark. For many quests you want to start; you have to go through a cutscene. These cutscenes are important to understand the world of Lost Ark and the story.

But if you are not interested in the story and want to get to the end-game fast, you can skip the cutscenes. Cutscenes can consume lots of time. So, skipping them can make the leveling process faster.

Kill Monsters/Enemies Efficiently and Only When Important

As the world of Lost Ark is vast, the number of enemies or monsters in the game is naturally high. In every map and continent, you will find monsters, and obviously, any player will be tempted to attack them.

But for Leveling Process is an utter waste of time. Killing these monsters provides little to no experience for you. Unless a quest requires you to kill them, don’t engage.

Also, using your skills for a single enemy and waiting for its cooldown can waste time. If possible, use AOE attacks for faster monster killing.

While fighting, you will have potions with you and other battle items. Some things are easily acquired, but some should be crafted or bought from a vendor. This will also consume your time.

So, use potions and other battle items, easily acquired until and unless you need to use rare items.

Dismantle Useless Items and Gears

This method is not that useful. But it will save you little time, so it made it to the list. The inventory in Lost Ark is limited. But the items are many in the game that you can acquire. After you get better things, previous items are rendered useless.

These items can be sold for in-game currencies and traded. This will be the first thing to do in any player’s mind. But to save time, dismantle the items you don’t need. You don’t have to search for vendors and auction houses to trade, and you can focus on Leveling.

This is all this in this article/guide. We are sure these methods will help you reach Level 50 fast and grind for your character in the end-game content.

If we have missed something, please comment down below.