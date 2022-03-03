How to Farm Gold in Lost Ark

Gold in Lost Ark is one of the main currencies in the games. There are many uses of gold and you can farm gold in the game. Many players struggle to get the gold that they need for their characters. For trading purposes and to improve your gameplay you need lots of gold in the game.

In this article, we will discuss the uses of gold and some methods to farm lots of gold.

Use of Gold in Lost Ark

Gold currency is used for trading with other players in the game. The main thing about this currency is that it is shared between all the characters linked to your account.

So, before spending the gold, think very carefully. In addition to trading, you can also buy some gear or gear upgrades. When you reach combat level 30, you can use your gold in the market.

You can farm items or craft them to sell them to make a profit. You can also buy items or gear from other players.

During buying or selling on the in-game auction house, you also need gold. Furnishing your private house in the game also uses your gold. You can also convert gold to a premium currency like Blue Crystals.

You can donate gold to your guild for rewards and experience of the guild. You can also buy skins for your character with gold.

Farming Gold in Lost Ark

Gold in the game is in between Premium Currencies like Pirate Coins and Silver, which is like a free coin. So, it is somewhat difficult to farm gold but not that time-consuming and difficult like premium coins.

But if you know where to farm gold efficiently, you can get lots of gold in a short time.

Here are some of the methods you can use to farm lots of gold and buy items you need.

Improve Relation and Spend Time with NPC Rapport

There are lots of NPCs in this game with whom you can interact as Rapport. Among these NPCs, you can spend time with over 75 different NPCs and make them your friends. When your relationship reaches a certain level, they will give you many generous things.

Among the things, gold is also one of them. The things can be in the form of gifts or side quest rewards. At the start of the game, the gold that NPCs give will be more than enough but not till endgame.

There are many ways to improve your relationship with NPCs and you can view this from your Affinity Level i.e., Neutral, Amicable, Friendly, Trusted, and Best Friends.

You can play songs for them, complete tasks for them, show them you emote, or give them gifts. But not all gifts increase your status with all the NPCs. All NPCs have different preferences.

You may think this will be time-consuming to go to every NPC. Don’t worry we have compiled a list of NPCs you need to hang out with at the start of the game to get your desired gift i.e., Gold. These are the NPCs:

At the Friendly Affinity Level, BLACK FANG will grant you 500 gold. At Amicable Affinity, she will give you 200 gold. You can find Blackfang at Blacktooth’s Garrison (Ocean).

will grant you 500 gold. At Amicable Affinity, she will give you 200 gold. You can find Blackfang at At Amicable Affinity, EALYN will grant you 200 gold. At Best Friends Affinity, she will give you 800 gold. You can find Ealyn at Vern Castle .

will grant you 200 gold. At Best Friends Affinity, she will give you 800 gold. You can find Ealyn at . At the Friendly Affinity Level, THIRAIN will grant you 500 gold. At Amicable Affinity, he will give you 200 gold. You can find Thirain at Luttera Castle .

will grant you 500 gold. At Amicable Affinity, he will give you 200 gold. You can find Thirain at . At Friendly Affinity, AVELE will grant you 500 gold, and at Trusted Affinity, 900 gold. You can find Avele at Vern Castle .

will grant you 500 gold, and at Trusted Affinity, 900 gold. You can find Avele at . At Friendly Affinity, SASHA will grant you 500 gold, at Trusted Affinity 1200 gold, and at Best Friends Affinity, 1800 gold. You will also get Giant’s Heart at Trusted affinity which will be a huge plus point for you. You can find Sasha at Stern (Arthetine) .

will grant you 500 gold, at Trusted Affinity 1200 gold, and at Best Friends Affinity, 1800 gold. You will also get at Trusted affinity which will be a huge plus point for you. You can find Sasha at . At the Trusted Affinity, NERIA the Innkeeper at East Luttera’s Wave Beach Harbor , will grant you 600 gold.

, will grant you 600 gold. At the Trusted Affinity, NERIA in Arthetine at Stern’s Origin , will grant you 600 gold.

, will grant you 600 gold. At Trusted Affinity, Mercenary Zeira at Stern’s Origin, will grant you 200 gold.

will grant you 200 gold. At the Trusted Affinity, ISABEL at Wavestrand Port inside Tavern , will grant you 600 gold.

, will grant you 600 gold. At the Trusted Affinity, DETORI at Ocean Supreme Island , will grant you 600 gold.

, will grant you 600 gold. At Friends Affinity, CAPTAIN BLACKTOOTH at Open Oceans Fanged Island, will grant you 500 gold.

will grant you 500 gold. At Friends Affinity, NINAV at Open Oceans Sunny Island , will grant you 1000 gold.

, will grant you 1000 gold. At Friends Affinity, MARIE at Open Oceans Nomax , will grant you 1000 gold.

, will grant you 1000 gold. At Amicable Affinity, LISIEN at Papunika Nia Village, will grant you 300 gold, and at Friends Affinity, 700 gold.

will grant you 300 gold, and at Friends Affinity, 700 gold. At Friends Affinity, ALBION at Papunika Nia Village, will grant you 800 gold.

will grant you 800 gold. At Friends Affinity, YUN at Papunika Nia Village, will grant you 800 gold.

will grant you 800 gold. At Trusted Affinity, SHANA at Papunika Nia Village, will grant you 2700 gold.

will grant you 2700 gold. At Friends Affinity, LYANNA at Payton Kallazar, will grant you 900 gold and at trusted affinity, 1800 gold.

These are some of the NPCs you need to befriend and get gold rewards. You will earn plenty of gold in this way.

Perform all Una’s Tasks Daily and Weekly Missions

In Lost Ark, there is a set of tasks called Una’s Tasks. These tasks should be completed daily and weekly. But before you start doing these tasks, you have to unlock them.

After your reach Level 50 and reach North Vern, you will be able to unlock Una’s Tasks. For farming lots of gold, you have to complete these tasks daily.

You will get tasks rewards or gold based on your points. Daily quests will give you 2 points whereas weekly quests will grant you 12 points. At 25, 35, 45, 55, and 70 points you will be awarded Una’s Tokens.

These will grant you gold and don’t have a specific amount. You can repeat all the tasks for more gold. Also, you can get gold chests which will give you gold.

Gold Casket will give you 1250 gold and depending on your luck you can also get 100, 1000, and up to 10000 golds from gold bars at random from this chest. You can get this chest for 500 Tokens.

will give you 1250 gold and depending on your luck you can also get 100, 1000, and up to 10000 golds from gold bars at random from this chest. You can get this chest for 500 Tokens. Gold Chest will give you 600 gold and depending on your luck you can also get 100 or 1000 gold from gold bars. You can get this chest for 200 Tokens.

will give you 600 gold and depending on your luck you can also get 100 or 1000 gold from gold bars. You can get this chest for 200 Tokens. Gold Pouch will grant you 200 gold and depending on your luck you can get 100 or 1000 gold from gold bars. You can get this chest for 80 Tokens.

Perform all Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids Tasks

You can find the Chaos Dungeon and Guardian Raids missions in Una’s Task Weekly Quests. But these tasks are in their own league and can be very hard to complete.

First, to unlock this you need to reach at least 50 Level and Gearscore of 250. You can do it twice a day per character and you can get rewards and golds for doing so.

You can get a specific currency from completing Chaos Dungeons which can be exchanged for other items and gold bars.

In these dungeons, if you want to get gold directly, you need to defeat the second bosses of the chaos dungeons. Defeating the second boss will open a portal and upon entering the portal you can win lots of gold.

If you complete dungeons with more difficulty you will get more gold. Also, if you have a higher item level you will get more gold.

Some dungeons have a secret room that can get you many items. Selling these items will also give you gold. Also, completing the dungeons can grant you Combat books which can get you gold at the auction house.

Completing Guardian Raids also grant you gold. In this raid, you have to fight the Guardians and harvest 6 souls from them.

Get Profit from Market and Auction House by Selling Items

In auction houses and markets, you can sell any items or buy them using gold. This is not the best idea to get more gold but it is one of the methods to get some gold.

The trick to do this is to buy some items or gear from sea merchants. Then take them to the auction house and sell them for gold more than you paid. This way you can make a profit and earn some gold.

As mentioned in many headings, you can sell items at the auction house and market for extra money. To sell the items follow these steps:

Find Market Broker on the map which is available in different places. Then go to the place and talk to the person. Then Market windows will open with two options, Marker and Auction House. For Market sell, click on Add item and select the item you want to sell, and give the amount of gold you want to sell it. For Auction House, click on Register on the bottom of the windows. Then, select the item you want to sell and enter the amount of gold you want to sell the item for.

Complete all Ticketed Content

There are many ticketed content or tasks in the game. Ticketed contents like Cube, Test Paths need tickets to play. These tickets drop at random in the game in Dungeons or other Life Scaling events.

These tasks will not grant you direct gold but will grant you items like Combat Books, Jewels which can be sold at the Auction House for gold.

Complete Procyon’s Compass Events

These events occur daily and you can track when and where these events occurred. You can monitor the event by opening Procyon’s Compass under the minimap. It consists of four limited-time events.

Field Boss: In this event, you need to defeat bosses in random islands to get the reward. You can get Engraving Books, Ability Stones which you can sell for gold. Also, you can get gold as a reward.

Chaos Gate : This event is open every day except Wednesday. You can get golds and maps from this event. And you can sell the maps for gold or use the map to get to the dungeons for more rewards.

: This event is open every day except Wednesday. You can get golds and maps from this event. And you can sell the maps for gold or use the map to get to the dungeons for more rewards. Adventure Island: This event is held once on weekdays and twice on weekends i.e., Saturday and Sunday. You need to select one in three islands to start. Upon completion, you will get gold and other rewards.

Ghost Ship: This event occurs three times a week. At this event, you will have to fight ghost pirates on a ghost ship. Rewards can be obtained once a week. Complete this weekly and you can get lots of gold.

Craft Items from Life Skills

Lost Ark gives its players the ability to craft many items. To craft the items, you need to collect materials by mining, cutting trees, getting herbs, etc. You can check which items are more in demand and craft those.

Then you can sell these items at the auction house and get gold.

Perform Co-op Navigation Missions

This method is another way to make lots of gold in the game. There are lots of scheduled cooperative missions in the game near many major ports. For this, you can play with your friends at your party or play with other players.

You need to go to the place where these missions occur and play short games to earn gold and other currencies. You also have a chance to get Keys for Gateway Maps that open in the game sometimes.

You can use these to earn more gold and other rewards.

Collect Masterpieces for Alfonso (NPC)

There are certain items in the game that you can find and get gold for them. All the items are scattered through islands, strongholds, adventures, and many others.

There is an NPC Alfonso on Sunflower Island who will give you gold upon collecting all the masterpieces. If you want to get gold without collecting all these, you can just collect 20 masterpieces and get gold from Alfonso.

Here is the list of Masterpieces all over the game with their respective places.

Masterpiece No. 1 – [Quest] Sunflower Island – Artist in Residence

Masterpiece No. 2 – [Stonghold] Trade Merchant – Illayne

Masterpiece No. 3 – [Collectible] Island Tokens

Masterpiece No. 4 – [Adventurer’s Tome] East Luterra

Masterpiece No. 5 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Tortoyk

Masterpiece No. 6 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Anikka

Masterpiece No. 7 – [Adventurer’s Tome] North Vern

Masterpiece No. 8 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Shusire

Masterpiece No. 9 – [Reputation] Ozhorn Hill – The Cursed Ruins

Masterpiece No. 10 – [Reputation] Wavestrand Port]] – Running the Port

Masterpiece No. 11 – [Collectible] World Tree Leaves

Masterpiece No. 12 – [Exchange] Blackfang’s Den – Mariner Rosa

Masterpiece No. 13 – [Quest] Liebeheim – Pain to Gain

Masterpiece No. 14 – [Cube]

Masterpiece No. 15 – [Boss Rush]

Masterpiece No. 16 – [Secret Dungeon]

Masterpiece No. 17 – [Tower]

Masterpiece No. 18 – [Reputation] Kalthertz – Prisoner Release

Masterpiece No. 19 – [Reputation] Freedom Isle – An Archaeologist’s Request

Masterpiece No. 20 – [Exchange] Starlight Isle – Favreau

Masterpiece No. 21 – [Collectible] Giants’ Hearts

Masterpiece No. 22 – [Collectible] Island Tokens

Masterpiece No. 23 – [Collectible] Sea Bounty

Masterpiece No. 24 – [Cube]

Masterpiece No. 25 – [Boss Rush]

Masterpiece No. 26 – [Secret Dungeon]

Masterpiece No. 27 – [Exchange] New Vernese – Exploring Ship

Masterpiece No. 28 – [Reputation] The Fermata’s True Manager

Masterpiece No. 29 – [Rapport] Hypnos’s Eyes – Blue Eyed Calvasus

Masterpiece No. 30 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Rohendel

Masterpiece No. 31 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Yorn

Masterpiece No. 32 – [Collectible] Mokoko Seeds

Masterpiece No. 33 – [Collectible] Giants’ Hearts

Masterpiece No. 34 – [Exchange] Atropos – Shady Merchant

Masterpiece No. 35 – [Boss Rush]

Masterpiece No. 36 – [Cube]

Masterpiece No. 37 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Feiton

Masterpiece No. 38 – [Collectible] Island Tokens

Masterpiece No. 39 – [Collectible] Sea Bounty

Masterpiece No. 40 – [Cube]

Masterpiece No. 41 – [Boss Rush]

Masterpiece No. 42 – [Secret Dungeon]

Masterpiece No. 43 – [Adventurer’s Tome] Punika

Masterpiece No. 44 – [Collectible] Mokoko Seeds

Masterpiece No. 45 – [Cube]

Masterpiece No. 46 – [Boss Rush]

Masterpiece No. 47 – [Secret Dungeon]

Masterpiece No. 48 – [Reputation] Starsand Beach – A Relaxing Hot Springs Part-time Job

Dismantle and Sell Items You Don’t Need

Like gold in the game, items are not linked with all the characters. So, you can sell any items you don’t need for a specific character. You can just sell all your unnecessary items in the market and auction house for gold by the method mentioned above.

Certainly, selling items will get you gold and many players do so. But there is also a way to make more money. You can dismantle the items you want to sell. After dismantling, you will be left with many junks that can be sold.

These junks can get you more gold than just selling a single item.

Buy In-game Gold for Real-Life Money

This is not the most preferred way because many players don’t want to spend real money on a game. But for those who want to spend money and get gold fast. They can use their real money to get lots of gold which will be fast and can buff your character.

You can buy Royal Crystals with real money in-game. These Royal Crystals can be used to buy Normal Crystals which in turn can be used to buy gold.

There is no specific amount of gold you can get for a certain number of crystals as this varies based on supply and demand in the game.

These are the ways and uses of gold in the game. The game has been released for less than a month to the world. So, in near future, there can be more ways to farm gold. For now, use these methods and buy items and others in the game.