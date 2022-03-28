Guide to Gunslinger Advanced Class in Lost Ark – Build, Engravings, Skill

The Gunner class has some of the best subclasses in Lost Ark to play. They are popular among players due to their high damage and ranged attacks. You can choose among four advanced classes of Gunner class which are:

Gunslinger Artillerist Deadeye Sharpshooter

The only female character among these subclasses is Gunslinger. This guide will discuss Gunslinger’s strengths and weaknesses along with the builds for both PvP and PvE contents.

Gunslinger Subclass in Lost Ark

The Gunslinger subclass is one of the best classes to choose from but also hard to play at the same time. Gunslinger is one the fastest character in Lost Ark with a range of weapons in her arsenal.

Gunslinger possesses three weapons, i.e., Dual Pistols, Rifle, and Shotgun. Dual pistols give decent damage to enemies at medium range, Rifle is for long-range damage, and Shotgun is for close combat damage dealing.

You can swap these weapons while in combat according to your need. Now let’s discuss the stats of this subclass and why it is one of the hard characters in Lost Ark.

Stats of Gunslinger Subclass

As already mentioned, the Gunners class has characters with lots of damage. And, Gunslinger is no exception. The Gunslinger has AoE abilities to clear lots of enemies at once. She also possesses huge burst damage.

So, you don’t have to worry about damage in this subclass.

This subclass is one of the most agile advanced classes in Lost Ark. So, evading attacks and mobility of your character will be easy. Also, the attack speed of this subclass is great. You will be hitting enemies fast and with high damage.

As said earlier, the range you will get with this subclass is huge. If you place yourself far from enemy attacks and range, you will be able to damage them without getting harmed.

But with high damage, movement speed, and attack speed you will get very low defense stats.

This subclass is very squishy. If you cannot correctly position yourself and cannot evade attacks you will be a very easy target. It also lacks shield ability like Artillerist.

You must get used to the range of this subclass so you can properly position yourself. You must have a quick reaction to evade attacks. You can swap three weapons but you need the Identity gauge for this so you need to watch out for it too.

These are the reasons this subclass can be hard for you. Now, let’s list the Pros and Cons of this subclass.

Pros and Cons of Gunslinger Subclass

No subclasses in Lost Ark are perfect. You must compromise some stats to get other stats you wish for. These are the pros and cons of the Gunslinger subclass:

Pros: High Movement Speed and Agility

AoE attacks and huge burst damage

Long Range

Three different weapons for different range and damage

Great Attack Speed Cons: Difficult to play for new players

Getting used to positioning and weapon swap can take time

Great Attack Speed

This class is pretty good for both PvE and PvP. We cannot say PvP is better or PvE is better. So, playing this subclass, you can have a great time in both of the contents.

If you have no problem with the cons/weaknesses of this subclass, this subclass is great to play with and you will never look back after playing this subclass.

Skills of Gunslinger

As there are three weapons in this subclass, there are skills associated with all three weapons. There are 21 normal skills and 2 Ultimate/Awakening Skills for this subclass.

Equipping skills can be tricky in this subclass. As you switch between weapons, you cannot use the skills meant for another weapon. So, you need to equip skills for a specific weapon.

For Pistols, you can equip 8 skills and for both Rifle and Shotgun, you can equip four skills each.

Like other subclasses, only one awakening skill can be equipped.

Normal Skills

Here is the list of normal skills for Gunslinger.

Name Level Required Cooldown Quick Step (Pistol) 10 6 seconds Hour of Judgment (Shotgun) 10 30 seconds Spiral Flame (Rifle) 10 27 seconds Meteor Stream (Pistol) 10 20 seconds AT02 Grenade (Pistol) 10 6 seconds Plasma Bullet (Pistol) 10 8 seconds Spiral Tracker (Pistol) 10 8 seconds Somersault Shot (Pistol) 10 9 seconds Equilibrium (Pistol) 12 16 seconds Shotgun Rapid Fire (Shotgun) 14 36 seconds Catastrophe (Rifle) 16 24 seconds Death Fire (Pistol) 18 24 seconds Last Request (Shotgun) 20 36 seconds Perfect Shot (Rifle) 20 30 seconds Dexterous Shot (Pistol) 22 6 seconds Peacekeeper (Pistol) 26 12 seconds Dual Buckshot (Shotgun) 28 30 seconds Focused Shot (Rifle) 32 27 seconds Bullet Rain (Pistol) 36 22 seconds Sharpshooter (Skill) (Shotgun) 40 30 seconds Target Down (Rifle) 50 36 seconds

Awakening Skills

These are the awakening skills for this subclass.

Level Skill Name Cooldown (seconds) 50 Eye of Twilight 300 50 High-Caliber HE Bullet 300

Identity Skills

This subclass does not have any kind of Identity Skill. But you can say that this class identity skill is Switching Weapons. You will see three weapons among your skills at the bottom.

But there is a cooldown for the weapons skills. So, if all skills are in cooldown, you cannot use the weapon. So, you have to keep that in mind. Other than this, there is nothing more to it.

Engravings for Gunslinger

As with every subclass in Lost Ark, there are two class engravings for this subclass. These two subclasses will determine the playstyle of your game.

These engravings will buff any two of the weapons stance skill hugely. So, choosing any of these engravings will put your one weapon stance skill backward.

For more information about engravings, please check our Engravings guide of Lost Ark.

The two-class engravings are:

Peacemaker Time to Hunt

Peacemaker Playstyle

If you choose Peacemaker engraving, your attack speed of Pistols stance skill and critical rate of Shotguns stance skill will increase. And while using Rifle stance, your damage will increase.

In this playstyle, you will be using Shotgun and Rifle most of the time as their damage is very high. Pistols will be used when both other weapon skills are in cooldown. The required stats for this playstyle are Crit, Specialization, and Swiftness at a ratio of 60/20/20.

Recommended Skills for both PvE and PvP

In this subclass, there is no different recommended skill build for PvE and PvP. The following skill will make both your contents easy to handle.

Quick Step Target Down Sharpshooter Shotgun Rapid Fire Spiral Tracker Dexterous Shot Somersault Shot Equilibrium Focused Shot Peacemaker Perfect Shot AT02 Grenade Last Request Catastrophe Bullet Rain Dual Buckshot High Caliber HE Bullet

Recommended Engravings

These are the Engravings you need to invest in.

Peacemaker Grudge Keen Blunt Weapon Cursed Doll Spirit Absorption Hit Master Adrenaline

Time to Hunt Playstyle

The Time to Hunt engraving increases your critical rate for Handgun and Rifle skills. But you cannot use any Shotgun skills. This makes the game easy for you as you will only have to use two weapons.

But the burst damage of the Shotgun will not be available for you. This playstyle is only for making things easy for you. The required stats for this playstyle are Crit and Specialization at a ratio of 55/45.

Recommended Skills for both PvE and PvP

You should equip these skills of Pistols and Rifle only.

Quick Step Target Down Catastrophe AT02 Grenade Spiral Tracker Bullet Rain Equilibrium Focused Shot Peacekeeper Perfect Shot Dexterous Shot Death Fire High Caliber HE Bullet

Recommended Engravings

These are the Engraving you should get for Time to Hunt Playstyle:

Time to Hunt Grudge Keen Blunt Weapon Hit Master Cursed Doll Adrenaline

So, these are two playstyles and stats that Gunslinger Advanced Class offers. For PvP, you should always opt for Peacemaker Playstyle. But for PvE, you can try any of the Playstyles.