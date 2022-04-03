How Long is the Main Quest in Lost Ark?

The MMOs like Lost Ark offer their players a new world and sometimes a different kind of gameplay to enjoy. There are lots of quests and content to keep the players busy in the world of Lost Ark.

Some players do not enjoy main quests or storylines that much and want to jump straight to end-game content. And why should not they be? The main quests in MMOs like Lost Ark do not challenge their players. It’s the end-game content that is hard and challenging to keep trying.

But some players want to explore the whole story of the game and delve into the world of Lost Ark. Many players have a question about how long you have to invest yourself in the main quest who is just starting the game.

Time to Finish All Main Quest in Lost Ark

To be honest, no one can answer specifically how much time you will need to complete the main quest of Lost Ark. It depends on how you play and how much time in a day you invest in the game.

Every quest in the game has some requirements you have to complete first. It can be your level, your power, or your item level. Sometimes you cannot complete the main quest straight. You may need to do side quests or other content to level up, increase your power, or increase your item level.

Sometimes even if you have every requirement completed, you may die several times and have to do a quest again and again. So, there are lots of hurdles in the game that can slow your game. To complete the game straight without any hiccups, you must know how to beat the game, which is impossible for new players.

But keeping these problems aside, there is a tentative number of hours you need to invest to complete the main quests of Lost Ark. According to a website, the average time to complete the main story only is 35 hours and 37 minutes. So, if you invest about 4 hours in Lost Ark a day, you will need about 9 days to complete.

But this number is just average, the highest time to complete the main quests is 42 hours and 52 minutes and the lowest is 26 hours and 36 minutes.

If you wish to complete every quest available in Lost Ark, you will need 69 hours and 17 minutes on average. So, now you can see how vast the game is. And this number is for completing the main quests without any problem. Including everything, you may have to invest hundreds of hours to complete the main quests.

Types of Quest in Lost Ark

As already mentioned, there are lots of quests in Lost Ark. But not all are related to the main storyline. But you will get a chance to explore every corner of the world in Lost Ark while doing other quests.

The types of Quests in Lost Ark are:

Main Quests: As soon as the prologue ends, we will get the main quest. The main quest gets you through the main storyline of Lost Ark. It starts from Rethramis and ends in East Luterra. Main Quests have a fox-like icon in orange color.

World Quests: After you complete the main quests and complete the main storyline, Main Quests are replaced by World Quests. These are very important to complete as you will have to go through many islands and continents to complete these and will get you to Level 50. World Quests have a globe icon in blue color.

Normal/Side Quests: Apart from the main storyline, along the way, you will find many side quests. These quests do not contribute to the main storyline but are important for some experience points and some items and accessories. Normal Quests have the same icon as Main Quest but the color is yellow in them.

Chain Quests: These are also Normal Quests. But there are several quests interrelated to each other in a single main objective quest. It has a chain-like icon in yellow color.

Dungeon Quests: You will get this quest as soon as you enter a dungeon in Lost Ark. You will not find these quests outside dungeons.

Rapport Quests: These quests are a kind of special quests that you will get from some NPCs in the game. After completing the quests, your relationship with them gets better and you can get rewards from them. This is one of the best ways to farm gold in Lost Ark.

Sudden Quests: You will get these quests automatically when you enter an area with NPCs that give you these quests. These quests have a timer and if you leave the area without completing the quest or the time finishes, the quest will fail. These are very important to quickly get to Level 50 as these do not take that much time and give you tons of experience.

Adventure Quests: Adventure Quests are the quests that will unlock Pets and Trade Skills like Fishing.

Una’s Tasks: These are daily and weekly tasks that players can do for currency farming and rewards. Daily quests are updated daily and can be done once a day and weekly tasks once a week.

Event Tasks: Event Tasks also have daily and weekly tasks but these are for limited times only. These can get your very special rewards upon completion.

So, these are the quests you will find in Lost Ark. To get the taste and full experience of Lost Ark, every quest in the game is important. Every quest gives you a chance to learn something new.

How To Access the Main Quests?

Now, that you know all the types of quests you will find in Lost Ark. Let’s discuss how you can access and see them. All the quests are kept in the Quest Journal. To access the Quest Journal, follow these steps:

Click on “Adventure” on the bottom right of your game screen. Now you will see, the “Quest Journal” option. Click on it. Now you can see the list of Quests you have. The main quests have “Main” written over them and are in orange color icon.

You can also press “J” on your keyboard to open the Quest Journal or any key binding you have assigned.

List of All the Main Quests in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 149 Main Quests to complete the main storyline. After completing these main quests, you will be able to get to about Level 38. Among 149 main quests, 5 are in Prologue which you can skip.

The quests after the prologue start from The Priest and end in Set Sail. Only after you complete these 149 quests, the main quests are replaced by World Quests.

These are the 149 main quests you need to complete in different continents:

Rethramis

There are a total of 37 main quests on this continent including the prologue quests. Crossroads of Destiny

To the Forgotten Land

Birds in the Ruins

Old Prophecy Calls

Released Light of Destiny

The Priest

Armen Besieged

Savior

Town Where Light Lingers

Varut’s Gift

Legends and Fairytales

Legacy of the Ancients

In the East Oratory

Trace the Stone Tablet

What the Robbers Want

Warning: Grave Robbers!

Trouble in Kolsh Forest

Demons in the Cave

Demons in Prideholme

Neria’s Story

Tablet of Revelations

Gathering Clues

Mountain of the Singing Wind

Sacred Spring

The Plague’s Source

A Command Post in Need

Belated Help

They Will Be Remembered

A Mystery Attack

A New Disease

A Possible Solution

The Snake’s Gem

On the Border

Yudia

There are 19 main quests on this continent. Looking for the Nomads

Burnt Encampment

Bandit Road

Salt Works

Finding the Monument

Subjugate the Bandits

Another Monument

Aregal Salt Plains

Raid and Rescue

The Last Monument

First Things First

A Meeting of the Nomads

Preparing the Rain

To Morai

Where is Armel

Foxfire

Armel and the Demon

Demon Submission

Let’s Go to Luterra!

West Luterra

After you finish the quests in Yudia, you will have to go to West Luttera where there are 30 main quests. Fortress Under Attack

Destroyed Sentry Post

To the Zagoras Fortress

Armel’s Request

The Decoration

To the Eastern Ruins

Song of Valor – Reward: Song of Valor

To Lakebar

The Village with a Lake

Still Undecided

The Burden of Death

The Iron Crown

The Spirit of Luterra

The Crown of Lakebar

To the Degree of Shimmer

Shimmer Level

To Medrick Monastery

Monastery Before Ruin

The Warpriests of Medrick

Thirain’s Wrath

The Bilbrin Militia

Pay Respect to the Hunters

Contact With the Militia

Militia Leader Castleford

Thirain’s Disappearance

An Unshakeable Determination

To the Battlefield

By the Demon Beast Legion

To the Hero Wall

East Luterra

This is the last continent you will find the main quests. In this continent, you will find the remaining 63 main quests which are the highest among the 4 continents. A Kingdom Reclaimed

Reconstruction of Luterra

Song of Return – Reward: Song of Return

The Inhabitants of Luterra Castle

Two Families

In the Name of the Elder

Brother Against Brother

In the Name of the Youngest

The Beginning of Reconciliation

United Once More

In Search of the Lost Sentence

Heroes and Constellations

Eerie Pumpkin Farm

Pumpkin Cleaning

The Deaf Bard

The Blind Bard

All Night Long

Royal Seal of the Eagle

The Dangerous Forest of Lastra

King’s Tomb

A Legend Reborn

The Wingless

To the Edge of the World – Reward: Song of Trixion

Destiny Guided By the Light

Full of Gratitude

Infested Garden

The Sweet Lure of Chaos

King Thirian’s Swift Reply

Spreading Madness

The Distant Ringing of a Bell

Above the Tendrils of the Black Rose

The Secret of the Cemetery Chapel

Disguise Preparations

The Conjuration of Madness

The Long and Dark Night

On the Trail of Kalkul-Saydon

Pureum and the Land of Purification

The Leaders of the Pureum

Seria’s Gift

Lighea’s Advice

Kalkul-Saydon’s Plan

Sad Foreboding

Drums of Resistance

Preparation for Battle

On the Verge of War

To Victory

Flare of Fire

The Wise

Everything Ready

Battlefield Wounds

Holy Inquisitors

In the Footsteps of the Saints

The Wind Stays, the Dreams Fade

A Fine Ship

Find the Sneaky Pirates

As Blue as the Sea

In search of Pirates

Intimidated

Shadow of Light Inn

Black Tooth’s Whereabouts

Find Black Tooth’s Crew

Heiho, Heiho, we are Happy and Happy

Big Flare

Make your Intention Known

The Rescue of Black Tooth’s Crew

Storm the Howling Storm Grotto

Half-Half

Set Sail!

Hope this article gave you the information you wished to find out. This is everything you need to know about how long the main quest in Lost Ark is. If you think we have missed something, please comment below.