How to Ping Location in Lost Ark

The world of Lost Ark is vast and beautiful at the same time. With lots of continents and places on the map, this game is one of the biggest MMORPG in the market. Lost Ark is not an open-world game, but you may get a feeling of it in the game.
Every place on the map has its main quests, side quests, stories, objectives, and items. With this massive world, players can be overwhelmed. Especially while playing with your friends, you may get confused about the exact location on the map.
For this, Lost Ark has a feature to let players know the exact location. You can Ping the place you want to go to or want your friends to come.
In this guide, we will discuss how to ping location and about the world of Lost Ark.
Pinging Your Location
If you are playing with your friends, communication with each other is very crucial. There are lots of hard content, bosses, and dungeons. Pinging a location can help you save time while you are busy. You don’t have to type or talk with others.
It works as a notification for all players to go to the specified area. This feature can be used in three different ways.
The first way is the quickest method to ping your specific location. You can use this method if you can see the place you want to ping on your screen. You can also ping any boss or enemy you are fighting to alert your friends.
- First, press CTRL on your keyboard.
- While holding CTRL, left-click the place you want to ping.
The second way is for a mini-map. If you cannot see the location on your screen but can see it on your mini-map, this method is useful.
- Press Tab on your keyboard.
- Your minimap will pop up. Now, press the CTRL button.
- Navigate to where you want to ping using your mouse.
- Then, left-click on the location holding the CTRL button.
The third way is useful when you cannot see the location on your minimap. It will leave a marker on any location on your main map for your friends.
- First, you need to open your main map. Press “M” on your keyboard or any key binding you use for the map.
- Navigate to the location you want to ping.
- Hold the “SHIFT” button and right-click the location.
This way, you can ping your location to your friends. After you ping the location, it will directly go to the chatbox to your friends.
You can tell them to go for the next quests in another area. You can communicate with them using your map and surroundings to go everywhere together.
World of Lost Ark
As already mentioned, Lost Ark is a massive game. There are lots of places that you can go to. You can use portals or use your ship to travel around the world of Lost Ark.
The world of Lost Ark comprises Islands, Continents, and Dungeons. Let’s first discuss continents in Lost Ark.
Continents
When writing this guide, there are 12 continents in Lost Ark. In the game, you have to go to every continent for your main quests and side quests. The main story of Lost Ark revolves around these continents and their cities.
You can see all these continents on your main map. Knowing these places will be better for you to communicate with your players and ping your location easily. You can see Cities and Dungeons on your mini-map.
You can also find treasure maps in the cities, which will award you in-game currencies and other items. Each continent also has dungeons to play alone or with your party. Here is the list of all continents with dungeons and cities.
|CONTINENTS
|CITIES
|DUNGEONS
|Artemis
|Borderland
Angemoss
Foothill
Leon Har
Log Hill
|Agiloth’s Tail
Agilos Head
Dug Talon Dug Cave
|Eudia
|Ozhorn Hills
Saland Hills
|Sapira Cave
Morai Ruins
|West Lutheran
|Bilbryn Hills
Plain of Wars
Medrinic Monastery
Lakebar
Jagoras Mountain
|Gray Hammer Mine
Ridge of Brilliance
|East Lutheran
|Black Rose Cathedral
Raia Terrace
Borea Territory
Mane Wave Harbor
Lutheran Castle
Diorica Plain
Solar Halo Hill
Pear Tree Wildland
Crokernis Beach
|Underground Cathedral
Lastra Forest
Crying Storm
|Tortoyk
|Silent Giants Forest
Striding Rock Forest
Sweet Forest
Mokoko Village
Sea Fragance
|Tortoys in the Body
Pirate Lair
|Anihc
|Mirror Valley
Twilight Haze
Delphi Prefecture
Forest of Sound
Wisteria Hill
Harbor City Changchun
|A Cave
Boundary of Life and Death
Yeon’s Barrier
Jeok’s Barrier
Full Moon Hanok
|Arthetine
|Nebel Horn
Cracked Ground
Rize Waterfall
Red Sand Desert
Stern
Tottrich
Barren Passage
Wind Hill
|Heart of Krater
Battle Ant Nest
Ehrgeiz
Eichmann’s Research Station
|North Bern
|Pesnar Plateau
Bernil Forest
Parna Forest
Balankar Mountain Range
Renia Village
Bern Castle
Krona Harbor
|Gorgon’s Dungeon
Ancient Ruin of Elberia
|Sushire
|Frozen Sea
Frozen Prison Plateau
Ice Butterfly Cliff
Regen’s Village
Razor Wind Hill
Lake of Stalled Time
|Circle Side
Labyrinth of Mirror
Baeddan’s Hideout
|Rohendel
|Shadow of El Horn
Glass Lotus Lake
Roarun
Destroyed Jenna
Wind Scent Hill
Silver Wave Lake
|Place of Dreams
Land of the Spirits
|Yorn
|Beginnings Land
Great Castle
Unfinished Garden
Black Anvil Workshop
Iron Hammer Workshop
Land of Promise
|Awesome Brewery
Ark of Oman
|Payton
|No Name Canyon
Galaza Village
Howling Swamp
Shady Cliff
Red Moon Trial
|Castle Ruins
Cave of Sin
You will have to navigate through all these places and dungeons in the game. Each area has quests for you. Imagine how vast the game will be with all these places. And this is not only it. There are many islands in the game for you.
Islands
While continent quests are related to the main storyline, island quests and dungeons are for farming equipment and currencies. Islands are the main source of Pirate Coins which will be very useful for end-game.
You can see these islands on your main map. There are 90 islands in Lost Ark at the time of this writing.
- Island of the Years
- Reminescent Island
- Orbis Island
- Everglade Nest
- Forgotten City
- Duki Island
- Island of Wisdom
- Freedom Island
- Black-Tooth Post
- Silent Island
- Mercia
- Totopia
- Sleeping Song Island
- Pomona Island
- Boom Bling Island
- Giant Mushroom Island
- Bikini Island
- Ribeheim
- Small Lucky Island
- Distorted Dimension Island
- Torrent Island
- Naruni Island
- Twilight Island
- Gravis Resort
- Hypnose Eye
- Welcome Butterfly Island
- Isle of Dreams
- Harmony Island
- Primeval Island
- Island of Hope
- Atropose
- Blue Hole Island
- Valpurgis
- Metus Island
- Island of Rejoice
- Nichel Tarov’s Thought
- Thick Mist Ridge
- Bolard Island
- Club Avinue
- Fortuna
- Lonely Island Oper
- Sunflower Island
- Starlight Lighthouse Island
- Panda Papu Island
- Ocean Paradise Payto
- Erasomoui Island
- Lopang Island
- Estella
- Toto Silver Island
- Notos Island
- Forpe
- Turtle Island
- Death Valley
- Fugitive Village
- Opportunity Island
- White Waves Island
- Duki Island
- Kaltes Herz
- Alaquer
- New Moon Island
- Dreamy Seagull Island
- Secret Base X-301
- Golden Wave Island
- Alteisen
- Duki Island
- Speeder Island
- Meteora
- Monte Island
- Isle of Longing
- Isle of Eternity
- Carmine’s Post
- Isle of Shadows
- Tranquil Island
- Unknown Island
- Lucky Island
- Island of Ice and Fire
- Ice Maze Island
- Cold Home
- Argon
- Broken Glacier Island
- Duki Island
- Cradle of the Sea
- Mureung Island
- Mureung Island
- Mureung Island
- Gisbroy
- Misguided Island
- Pirate Town Atlas
- Outlaw Island
- Goblin Island
With new patches and new updates, the world of Lost Ark is expanding. In the future, this game can be vaster and harder for players. For now, these are the places in Lost Ark that take too much time to complete.
There are lots of Raids and other content in this game. Apart from these islands and continents too, other contents are massive.