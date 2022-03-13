How to Ping Location in Lost Ark

The world of Lost Ark is vast and beautiful at the same time. With lots of continents and places on the map, this game is one of the biggest MMORPG in the market. Lost Ark is not an open-world game, but you may get a feeling of it in the game.

Every place on the map has its main quests, side quests, stories, objectives, and items. With this massive world, players can be overwhelmed. Especially while playing with your friends, you may get confused about the exact location on the map.

For this, Lost Ark has a feature to let players know the exact location. You can Ping the place you want to go to or want your friends to come. 

In this guide, we will discuss how to ping location and about the world of Lost Ark.

Pinging Your Location

If you are playing with your friends, communication with each other is very crucial. There are lots of hard content, bosses, and dungeons. Pinging a location can help you save time while you are busy. You don’t have to type or talk with others.

It works as a notification for all players to go to the specified area. This feature can be used in three different ways.

The first way is the quickest method to ping your specific location. You can use this method if you can see the place you want to ping on your screen. You can also ping any boss or enemy you are fighting to alert your friends.

  1. First, press CTRL on your keyboard.
  2. While holding CTRL, left-click the place you want to ping.

The second way is for a mini-map. If you cannot see the location on your screen but can see it on your mini-map, this method is useful.

  1. Press Tab on your keyboard.
  2. Your minimap will pop up. Now, press the CTRL button.
  3. Navigate to where you want to ping using your mouse.
  4. Then, left-click on the location holding the CTRL button.
The third way is useful when you cannot see the location on your minimap. It will leave a marker on any location on your main map for your friends.

  1. First, you need to open your main map. Press “M” on your keyboard or any key binding you use for the map.
  2. Navigate to the location you want to ping.
  3. Hold the “SHIFT” button and right-click the location.
This way, you can ping your location to your friends. After you ping the location, it will directly go to the chatbox to your friends.

You can tell them to go for the next quests in another area. You can communicate with them using your map and surroundings to go everywhere together.

World of Lost Ark

As already mentioned, Lost Ark is a massive game. There are lots of places that you can go to. You can use portals or use your ship to travel around the world of Lost Ark. 

The world of Lost Ark comprises Islands, Continents, and Dungeons. Let’s first discuss continents in Lost Ark.

Continents

When writing this guide, there are 12 continents in Lost Ark. In the game, you have to go to every continent for your main quests and side quests. The main story of Lost Ark revolves around these continents and their cities.

You can see all these continents on your main map. Knowing these places will be better for you to communicate with your players and ping your location easily. You can see Cities and Dungeons on your mini-map.

You can also find treasure maps in the cities, which will award you in-game currencies and other items. Each continent also has dungeons to play alone or with your party. Here is the list of all continents with dungeons and cities.

CONTINENTSCITIESDUNGEONS
ArtemisBorderland
Angemoss 
Foothill
Leon Har 
Log Hill		Agiloth’s Tail
Agilos Head
Dug Talon Dug Cave
EudiaOzhorn Hills
Saland Hills		Sapira Cave 
Morai Ruins
West LutheranBilbryn Hills
Plain of Wars
Medrinic Monastery
 Lakebar
Jagoras Mountain		Gray Hammer Mine 
Ridge of Brilliance
East LutheranBlack Rose Cathedral 
Raia Terrace
Borea Territory
Mane Wave Harbor 
Lutheran Castle 
Diorica Plain
Solar Halo Hill
Pear Tree Wildland
Crokernis Beach		Underground Cathedral
Lastra Forest
Crying Storm
TortoykSilent Giants Forest
Striding Rock Forest
Sweet Forest
Mokoko Village
Sea Fragance		Tortoys in the Body
Pirate Lair
AnihcMirror Valley
Twilight Haze
Delphi Prefecture
Forest of Sound
Wisteria Hill
Harbor City Changchun		A Cave
Boundary of Life and Death
Yeon’s Barrier
Jeok’s Barrier
Full Moon Hanok
ArthetineNebel Horn
Cracked Ground
Rize Waterfall
Red Sand Desert
Stern
Tottrich
Barren Passage
Wind Hill		Heart of Krater
Battle Ant Nest
Ehrgeiz
Eichmann’s Research Station
North BernPesnar Plateau
Bernil Forest
Parna Forest
Balankar Mountain Range
Renia Village
Bern Castle
Krona Harbor		Gorgon’s Dungeon
Ancient Ruin of Elberia
SushireFrozen Sea
Frozen Prison Plateau
Ice Butterfly Cliff
Regen’s Village
Razor Wind Hill
Lake of Stalled Time		Circle Side
Labyrinth of Mirror
Baeddan’s Hideout
RohendelShadow of El Horn
Glass Lotus Lake
Roarun
Destroyed Jenna
Wind Scent Hill
Silver Wave Lake		Place of Dreams
Land of the Spirits
YornBeginnings Land
Great Castle
Unfinished Garden
Black Anvil Workshop
Iron Hammer Workshop
Land of Promise		Awesome Brewery
Ark of Oman
PaytonNo Name Canyon
Galaza Village
Howling Swamp
Shady Cliff
Red Moon Trial		Castle Ruins
Cave of Sin

You will have to navigate through all these places and dungeons in the game. Each area has quests for you. Imagine how vast the game will be with all these places. And this is not only it. There are many islands in the game for you.

Islands

Islands

While continent quests are related to the main storyline, island quests and dungeons are for farming equipment and currencies. Islands are the main source of Pirate Coins which will be very useful for end-game.

You can see these islands on your main map. There are 90 islands in Lost Ark at the time of this writing. 

  1. Island of the Years
  2. Reminescent Island
  3. Orbis Island
  4. Everglade Nest
  5. Forgotten City
  6. Duki Island
  7. Island of Wisdom
  8. Freedom Island
  9. Black-Tooth Post
  10. Silent Island
  11. Mercia
  12. Totopia
  13. Sleeping Song Island
  14. Pomona Island
  15. Boom Bling Island
  16. Giant Mushroom Island
  17. Bikini Island
  18. Ribeheim
  19. Small Lucky Island
  20. Distorted Dimension Island
  21. Torrent Island
  22. Naruni Island
  23. Twilight Island
  24. Gravis Resort
  25. Hypnose Eye
  26. Welcome Butterfly Island
  27. Isle of Dreams
  28. Harmony Island
  29. Primeval Island
  30. Island of Hope
  31. Atropose
  32. Blue Hole Island
  33. Valpurgis
  34. Metus Island
  35. Island of Rejoice
  36. Nichel Tarov’s Thought
  37. Thick Mist Ridge
  38. Bolard Island
  39. Club Avinue
  40. Fortuna
  41. Lonely Island Oper
  42. Sunflower Island
  43. Starlight Lighthouse Island
  44. Panda Papu Island
  45. Ocean Paradise Payto
  46. Erasomoui Island
  47. Lopang Island
  48. Estella
  49. Toto Silver Island
  50. Notos Island
  51. Forpe
  52. Turtle Island
  53. Death Valley
  54. Fugitive Village
  55. Opportunity Island
  56. White Waves Island
  57. Duki Island
  58. Kaltes Herz
  59. Alaquer
  60. New Moon Island
  61. Dreamy Seagull Island
  62. Secret Base X-301
  63. Golden Wave Island
  64. Alteisen
  65. Duki Island
  66. Speeder Island
  67. Meteora
  68. Monte Island
  69. Isle of Longing
  70. Isle of Eternity
  71. Carmine’s Post
  72. Isle of Shadows
  73. Tranquil Island
  74. Unknown Island
  75. Lucky Island
  76. Island of Ice and Fire
  77. Ice Maze Island
  78. Cold Home
  79. Argon
  80. Broken Glacier Island
  81. Duki Island
  82. Cradle of the Sea
  83. Mureung Island
  84. Mureung Island
  85. Mureung Island
  86. Gisbroy
  87. Misguided Island
  88. Pirate Town Atlas
  89. Outlaw Island
  90. Goblin Island

With new patches and new updates, the world of Lost Ark is expanding. In the future, this game can be vaster and harder for players. For now, these are the places in Lost Ark that take too much time to complete.

There are lots of Raids and other content in this game. Apart from these islands and continents too, other contents are massive. 

