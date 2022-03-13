How to Ping Location in Lost Ark

The world of Lost Ark is vast and beautiful at the same time. With lots of continents and places on the map, this game is one of the biggest MMORPG in the market. Lost Ark is not an open-world game, but you may get a feeling of it in the game.

Every place on the map has its main quests, side quests, stories, objectives, and items. With this massive world, players can be overwhelmed. Especially while playing with your friends, you may get confused about the exact location on the map.

For this, Lost Ark has a feature to let players know the exact location. You can Ping the place you want to go to or want your friends to come.

In this guide, we will discuss how to ping location and about the world of Lost Ark.

Pinging Your Location

If you are playing with your friends, communication with each other is very crucial. There are lots of hard content, bosses, and dungeons. Pinging a location can help you save time while you are busy. You don’t have to type or talk with others.

It works as a notification for all players to go to the specified area. This feature can be used in three different ways.

The first way is the quickest method to ping your specific location. You can use this method if you can see the place you want to ping on your screen. You can also ping any boss or enemy you are fighting to alert your friends.

First, press CTRL on your keyboard. While holding CTRL, left-click the place you want to ping.

The second way is for a mini-map. If you cannot see the location on your screen but can see it on your mini-map, this method is useful.

Press Tab on your keyboard. Your minimap will pop up. Now, press the CTRL button. Navigate to where you want to ping using your mouse. Then, left-click on the location holding the CTRL button.

The third way is useful when you cannot see the location on your minimap. It will leave a marker on any location on your main map for your friends.

First, you need to open your main map. Press “M” on your keyboard or any key binding you use for the map. Navigate to the location you want to ping. Hold the “SHIFT” button and right-click the location.

This way, you can ping your location to your friends. After you ping the location, it will directly go to the chatbox to your friends.

You can tell them to go for the next quests in another area. You can communicate with them using your map and surroundings to go everywhere together.

World of Lost Ark

As already mentioned, Lost Ark is a massive game. There are lots of places that you can go to. You can use portals or use your ship to travel around the world of Lost Ark.

The world of Lost Ark comprises Islands, Continents, and Dungeons. Let’s first discuss continents in Lost Ark.

Continents

When writing this guide, there are 12 continents in Lost Ark. In the game, you have to go to every continent for your main quests and side quests. The main story of Lost Ark revolves around these continents and their cities.

You can see all these continents on your main map. Knowing these places will be better for you to communicate with your players and ping your location easily. You can see Cities and Dungeons on your mini-map.

You can also find treasure maps in the cities, which will award you in-game currencies and other items. Each continent also has dungeons to play alone or with your party. Here is the list of all continents with dungeons and cities.

CONTINENTS CITIES DUNGEONS Artemis Borderland

Angemoss

Foothill

Leon Har

Log Hill Agiloth’s Tail

Agilos Head

Dug Talon Dug Cave Eudia Ozhorn Hills

Saland Hills Sapira Cave

Morai Ruins West Lutheran Bilbryn Hills

Plain of Wars

Medrinic Monastery

Lakebar

Jagoras Mountain Gray Hammer Mine

Ridge of Brilliance East Lutheran Black Rose Cathedral

Raia Terrace

Borea Territory

Mane Wave Harbor

Lutheran Castle

Diorica Plain

Solar Halo Hill

Pear Tree Wildland

Crokernis Beach Underground Cathedral

Lastra Forest

Crying Storm Tortoyk Silent Giants Forest

Striding Rock Forest

Sweet Forest

Mokoko Village

Sea Fragance Tortoys in the Body

Pirate Lair Anihc Mirror Valley

Twilight Haze

Delphi Prefecture

Forest of Sound

Wisteria Hill

Harbor City Changchun A Cave

Boundary of Life and Death

Yeon’s Barrier

Jeok’s Barrier

Full Moon Hanok Arthetine Nebel Horn

Cracked Ground

Rize Waterfall

Red Sand Desert

Stern

Tottrich

Barren Passage

Wind Hill Heart of Krater

Battle Ant Nest

Ehrgeiz

Eichmann’s Research Station North Bern Pesnar Plateau

Bernil Forest

Parna Forest

Balankar Mountain Range

Renia Village

Bern Castle

Krona Harbor Gorgon’s Dungeon

Ancient Ruin of Elberia Sushire Frozen Sea

Frozen Prison Plateau

Ice Butterfly Cliff

Regen’s Village

Razor Wind Hill

Lake of Stalled Time Circle Side

Labyrinth of Mirror

Baeddan’s Hideout Rohendel Shadow of El Horn

Glass Lotus Lake

Roarun

Destroyed Jenna

Wind Scent Hill

Silver Wave Lake Place of Dreams

Land of the Spirits Yorn Beginnings Land

Great Castle

Unfinished Garden

Black Anvil Workshop

Iron Hammer Workshop

Land of Promise Awesome Brewery

Ark of Oman Payton No Name Canyon

Galaza Village

Howling Swamp

Shady Cliff

Red Moon Trial Castle Ruins

Cave of Sin

You will have to navigate through all these places and dungeons in the game. Each area has quests for you. Imagine how vast the game will be with all these places. And this is not only it. There are many islands in the game for you.

Islands

While continent quests are related to the main storyline, island quests and dungeons are for farming equipment and currencies. Islands are the main source of Pirate Coins which will be very useful for end-game.

You can see these islands on your main map. There are 90 islands in Lost Ark at the time of this writing.

Island of the Years Reminescent Island Orbis Island Everglade Nest Forgotten City Duki Island Island of Wisdom Freedom Island Black-Tooth Post Silent Island Mercia Totopia Sleeping Song Island Pomona Island Boom Bling Island Giant Mushroom Island Bikini Island Ribeheim Small Lucky Island Distorted Dimension Island Torrent Island Naruni Island Twilight Island Gravis Resort Hypnose Eye Welcome Butterfly Island Isle of Dreams Harmony Island Primeval Island Island of Hope Atropose Blue Hole Island Valpurgis Metus Island Island of Rejoice Nichel Tarov’s Thought Thick Mist Ridge Bolard Island Club Avinue Fortuna Lonely Island Oper Sunflower Island Starlight Lighthouse Island Panda Papu Island Ocean Paradise Payto Erasomoui Island Lopang Island Estella Toto Silver Island Notos Island Forpe Turtle Island Death Valley Fugitive Village Opportunity Island White Waves Island Duki Island Kaltes Herz Alaquer New Moon Island Dreamy Seagull Island Secret Base X-301 Golden Wave Island Alteisen Duki Island Speeder Island Meteora Monte Island Isle of Longing Isle of Eternity Carmine’s Post Isle of Shadows Tranquil Island Unknown Island Lucky Island Island of Ice and Fire Ice Maze Island Cold Home Argon Broken Glacier Island Duki Island Cradle of the Sea Mureung Island Mureung Island Mureung Island Gisbroy Misguided Island Pirate Town Atlas Outlaw Island Goblin Island

With new patches and new updates, the world of Lost Ark is expanding. In the future, this game can be vaster and harder for players. For now, these are the places in Lost Ark that take too much time to complete.

There are lots of Raids and other content in this game. Apart from these islands and continents too, other contents are massive.