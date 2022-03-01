How to Farm for Pirate Coins in Lost ARK

Lost Ark is creating news after its recent release in North America and Europe. In just a week, it amassed millions of players.

With many players playing this game, the curiosity of players about this game mechanics and other things is high among them. This game is filled with quests, maps, islands, many systems, and mechanics.

Like many other MMORPG games, this game also has its currencies. Among these currencies, gold and silver are very common. But Pirate Coins are not that easy to acquire.

In the early games, you won’t feel any kind of need for Pirate Coins. But when you are near the endgame, you will realize the importance of it. So, what is the use of these coins? How to farm them?

You will find all this information in brief in this guide made for you.

Use of Pirate Coins

Pirate Coins are quite rare in the game. There are lots of uses for this currency in the game and these currencies will help you buff towards the end of the game. Here are some uses of Pirate Coins:

Purchasing Upgrade Materials

Recruiting Crew Mates

Buying Unique Items like Song of Resonance and Giant’s Heart

Buying New Ship Blueprints

Upgrading Your Ship

Stronghold Task and Activities

There are other uses of Pirate Coins. But these are the ones you really should be spending on. Many sea merchants only accept Pirate Coin for other items too.

But only if you need the items, buy them. Otherwise, save them for the uses listed above. Use golds and silvers for other items.

Farming Pirate Coins

There are not that many ways to farm Pirate Coins. They are pretty hard to come by. But if you know where you can get them. It will be an easy road for you. Here is the list of things you can do to farm for Pirate Coins:

Island Quests and Una’s Task

There are more than 100 islands in Lost of Ark. Every island has quests and different rewards. Not many islands give Pirate Coins as a reward. Also, daily and weekly Una’s Tasks missions grant your Pirate Coins.

The Una’s Task can be seen when you press Alt + J on your keyboard. So here is the list of the islands that will grant you Pirate Coins.

Peyto and Glacier Isle

Peyto is a small ship that you must visit as part of the previous Island. We’ve combined the two quests because this is where the Glacier Isle quest begins. You will earn a total of 5000 Pirate Coins here.

Golden Wave Island

Item Level required for this Island Quests is 250. You can earn 7000 Pirate Coins from this island quest. You don’t need to complete Una’s Task for Pirate Coins on this island.

Complete the “Hey, Wake up!” quest from Broken T-82 to get all the 7000 Pirate Coins.

Lullaby Island

After completing all the quests on this island, you will get 16500 Pirate Coins. So by just doing islands quests, this island is the most profitable.

Runaways Island

You can earn up to 37000 Pirate Coins from this island quests and Una’s Task. The list of tasks for Pirate Coins on this island are:

Quest “ Lina the Lovely” given by Pleasant Lina will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins.

given by Pleasant Lina will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ The Young Engineer” given by Pastel will grant you 500 Pirate Coins.

given by Pastel will grant you 500 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Marvelous Mind” given by Pastel will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins.

given by Pastel will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Hermit History” given by Hermit Galin will grant you 2500 Pirate Coins.

given by Hermit Galin will grant you 2500 Pirate Coins. Quest “Lina the Lovely” given by Pleasant Lina will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins.

On this island, you need to complete Una’s Task – Catch the Criminals tier-wise for Pirate Coins. The quest name is Crook Catcher.

Tier 1 rewards will grant you 2000 Pirate Coins. Tier 2 rewards will grant you 10000 Pirate Coins. Tier 3 rewards will grant you 20000 Pirate Coins.

Freedom Isle

You can earn 15000 Pirate Coins from this island. Here is the list of quests you need to complete:

Quest “ Terrified Fugitive” given by Bork will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins.

given by Bork will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Select Ingredients” given by Borgion will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins.

given by Borgion will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Healthy Food” given by Borgion will grant you 2500 Pirate Coins.

given by Borgion will grant you 2500 Pirate Coins. Quest “Their World” given by Borgion will grant you 2500 Pirate Coins.

You don’t need to complete Una’s Task on this island for Pirate Coins.

Blackfang’s Den

On this island, you will be able to earn 40,000 Pirate Coins by completing quests and Una’s Task. Here is the list of quests on this island for Pirate Coins:

Quest “ Blades and Skulls” given by Ruri will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins.

given by Ruri will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins. Quest “Catch the Rats” given by Ruri will grant you 5000 Pirate Coins.

You have to complete Una’s Task – Pest Control several times to earn other Pirate Coins. Tier 1 rewards will grant you 6000 coins. Tier 2 rewards will grant you 8000 coins. Tier 3 rewards will grant you 16000 Pirate Coins.

Kalthertz

Kalhertz Island quests will give you 10,000 Pirate Coins. Here are the quests you need to complete:

Quest “ Kalhertz” given by Daybreaker Rita will grant you 1300 Pirate Coins.

given by Daybreaker Rita will grant you 1300 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Daughter in Peril” given by Nison will grant you 900 Pirate Coins.

given by Nison will grant you 900 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Anytime, Anywhere” given by Nison will grant you 2100 Pirate Coins.

given by Nison will grant you 2100 Pirate Coins. Choice 1 of Quest “ To White Wave Island” given by Nison will grant you 1300 Pirate Coins.

given by Nison will grant you 1300 Pirate Coins. Choice 2 of Quest “ To Runaways Island” given by Nison will grant you 1200 Pirate Coins.

given by Nison will grant you 1200 Pirate Coins. Quest “Is She in Shushire” given by Informant Nison will grant you 3200 Pirate Coins.

Sublime Island

Upon completing the quests of this island, you will get the reward of 6000 Pirate Coins. This quest will grant you Pirate Coins:

Quest “A Pleasant Aroma” given by Janet will grant you 6000 Pirate Coins.

Giant Mushroom Island

2000 Pirate Coins can be acquired on this island. The Loyal Son quest given by Damon will grant you this 2000 Pirate Coins.

Atropos

Here is the list of quests that will reward you with 10,000 Pirate Coins:

Quest “ Welcome” given by Rookie Merchant Choice will grant you 750 Pirate Coins.

given by Rookie Merchant Choice will grant you 750 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Secretive Shelter Keeper” given by Haven Keeper Nerro will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins.

given by Haven Keeper Nerro will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Haven Keeper’s Secret” given by Haven Keeper Nerro will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins.

given by Haven Keeper Nerro will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Betrayal of Trust” given by Manager Giorno will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins.

given by Manager Giorno will grant you 1000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ Becoming an Official Merchant” given by Veteran Merchant Bogun Shandars will grant you 750 Pirate Coins.

given by Veteran Merchant Bogun Shandars will grant you 750 Pirate Coins. Quest “ An Errand for Maryin” given by Maryin will grant you 500 Pirate Coins.

given by Maryin will grant you 500 Pirate Coins. Quest “ An Errand for Doris” given by Doris will grant you 500 Pirate Coins.

given by Doris will grant you 500 Pirate Coins. Quest “ An Errand for Bildersoll” given by Bill Henderson will grant you 500 Pirate Coins.

given by Bill Henderson will grant you 500 Pirate Coins. Quest “Grand Initiation Ritual” given by Veteran Merchant Bogun Shandars will grant you 4000 Pirate Coins.

Cradle of the Sea Fermata

You can earn a total of 40,000 Pirate Coins on this island after completing Una’s Task and island quests. Here is the list of quests:

Quest “ The Best Welcome Ever” given by Manager Almany will grant you 3000 Pirate Coins.

given by Manager Almany will grant you 3000 Pirate Coins. Quest “ The Search for a Peaceful Sea” given by Meteorologist Lena will grant you 3000 Pirate Coins.

given by Meteorologist Lena will grant you 3000 Pirate Coins. Quest “Regrets” given by Trickster’s Victim will grant you 3000 Pirate Coins.

For more Pirate Coins, you must complete Una’s Task – The Fermata’s True Manager. But first, you need to complete the quest “For a Bigger Fermata” given by the Shipyard Manager to unlock this task.

First, For Fermata’s Maintenance should be completed. Then For the Fermata’s Safety quest will grant you Pirate Coins tier-wise.

Tier 1 rewards will give you 7000 Pirate Coins. Tier 2 rewards will give you 10000 Pirate Coins. Tier 3 rewards will give you 14000 Pirate Coins.

Trading for Pirate Coins

There are many other coins in the game than just pirate coins. These coins don’t have that much of a use in the game. But acquiring these coins can be very beneficial in the game for acquiring Pirate Coins.

All the coins can be traded for Pirate Coins. The coins that can be traded for Pirate Coins are as follows:

1 Ancient Coin = 17 Pirate Coins

1 Sceptrum’s Coin = 12 Pirate Coins

1 Gienah’s Coin = 10 Pirate Coins

1 Sun Coin = 20 Pirate Coins

1 Arcturus’s Coin = 15 Pirate Coins

For this trading, you can go to the Tea and Libra Guild Vessel at any port where you can exchange your coins. Other than these coins, there is also another coin, High Seas Coin which can be acquired from High Seas Coin Chest.

These coins cannot be directly traded with Pirate Coins. But a single High Seas Coin chest can be traded for 100 Sun Coins which in turn grants you 2000 Pirate Coins.

Participating in Marine Events

Marine Events are a bunch of various tasks which upon completion give you several rewards. Like, island quests for this event also. But these events are not always available.

These are only available occasionally. And, you have to be at least 50 levels to participate. These events get you some special Voyage Coins which you can trade for Pirate Coins.

The coins with their exchange rates are:

1 Coin of Arcturth = 15 Pirate Coins

1 Guiena’s Coin = 10 Pirate Coins

1 Solar Coin = 20 Pirate Coins

1 Ancient Coins = 17 Pirate Coins

1 Krater’s Coin = 12 Pirate Coins

So, you have to always keep an eye on these events. To see when and which events are available:

Navigate to Notifications on the top left of the game screen. Then click on the Gear icon. After that, click on Voyage. In Voyage, you can search for the events by level or by time. Then on the map, you can check where the marine event is taking place or is going to take place. Then you can sail to the place of the event and complete the tasks for the coins. Then, go to any ship where you can exchange the coins for Pirate Coins. Navigate to Special Material Tab and exchange the coins.

Participating in Procyon’s Eye Compass Daily Events

These events occur every day and you can keep track of them of when and where these events occur. There is a Procyon’s Eye Compass icon below your minimap. You can open it by clicking on it to keep track of the events. It consists of four limited-time events:

Chaos Gate: This event is open every day except Wednesday. You can obtain Pirate Coins and other valuable rewards.

Adventure Island: This event is available every weekday once and twice on weekends (Saturday and Sunday). You have to choose one Adventure Island to play among the three givens. And completing the island will grant you Gold, Silver, Pirate Coins, High Seas Coin Chest (For Voyage Coins to exchange with Pirate Coins), and other rewards. So, you can get rewards daily, and each day you will have to change to get Pirate Coins.

Ghost Ship: This event occurs thrice a week. You have to fight ghost pirates in their ghost ship in this event. The rewards can be received once a week. Pirate coins can be obtained from this event but are very hard to come by in this event. But the reward as Pirate Coins is huge for this event. So, you need to do this event every week. For this event, your item level needs to be 460. After unlocking the ability to sail a ship, you need to complete Queen at North Vern: A New Voyage and Wall of Procyon quests. Then after upgrading your ship to Level 2, you should go to Rohendel continent and then search for ghost ships which are indicated by “Grey Ship” on your map.

Field Boss: This event has a field boss in every major continent. You can defeat one field boss per day for rewards like ability stones. You can also earn Pirate Coins from this event but are not that frequent.

Flotsam

Pretty much every time you want to get Pirate Coins, you have to sail. You have to sail to many islands or events to get Pirate Coins. Sometimes, if you are lucky, you can get pirate coins just on the sea.

There are lots of floating materials on the sea called Flotsam. If you find this flotsam, just go near to them and press G when you are near. You can get Pirate Coins by doing this and is the easiest method.

Completing Dispatch Missions

Completing Dispatch Missions in Lost Ark is a great way for farming currencies and other rewards. These missions can be done at the Dispatch Station located in the Stronghold. For this, you need a ship and a crew. You can buy ships and crew from the Visiting Merchants.

But first, you have to unlock this. You have to upgrade your Dispatch Station to Level 2 for getting any missions. After getting to Level 50, you can go to Vern where will get more missions to send your crew. You can also unlock Chaos Dungeons from there.

Now, you can send your crew in these missions and farm rewards. Most importantly, you can get more Pirate Coins.

So, these are some of the ways you can farm Pirate Coins and buy any unique items or other materials. Hope you found the answers to your questions in this guide and are farming lots and lots of Pirate Coins.