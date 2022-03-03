How to Use Powerpass in Lost Ark

Many items in Lost Ark are very useful in the game. This game has many gears, upgrade materials, currencies, and maps. One of the rarest and sought items is Powerpass.

In Lost Ark, you can play with many characters based on five classes. They are:

Assassin Gunner Mage Martial Artist Warrior

With these classes, you can build your character. But in a game, you can play as only one character and style. So, even if you complete the game with one character, you can go for another to play a fresh new game.

But you have done too much grinding for the former character. And playing all those cutscenes and gameplay you have already seen can be boring. This is where Powerpass comes in. Powerpass will give you the ability to reach Level 50. But it is not as simple as it sounds.

How to Acquire Powerpass and Use It?

You cannot acquire Powerpass in the early game. You also cannot buy this item in any shop or with your real money right now. Maybe the game will add it to buy later.

Remember that you will get only two Powerpasses no matter how many times you play. The first Powerpass will be available when you finish Lost Ark’s all the main quests. After you complete the quest “Ealyn’s Gift” in North Vern, you will get your first Powerpass through in-game mail.

Then, you can transfer the Powerpass to another character you want to level up fast. Then the character can use the Powerpass. Here are the steps on how to do it:

First, Complete the final quest in North Vern. Then, go to your mail on top of the screen. In your mail, you will see “Vern Breakthrough Powerpass Ticket” titled mail. Click on the mail, and a list of rewards will pop up.

Click on “Accept All.” Now, the Powerpass is in your inventory. After that, go to your Inventory. You will see Powerpass in there. Click on the Powerpass, and a warning window will open. Click on OK. Now, press Esc on your keyboard and navigate to Char. Select and press OK. You will be taken to the character selection menu, where you can select a character you want to use Powerpass on. If you do not have any character made, you can create another character. Now, select the character you want to use Powerpass on and click on “Powerpass.” Then, you will get a message that you have only one Powerpass. There click on “Use.”

This is how you will get your first Powerpass and use it. After you use the Powerpass, you will go to Trixion. It would help if you did some training and adventurers path for other rewards like Pet, Rare Chest Box.

For the second Powerpass, you don’t need to do anything. After you use the first Powerpass and complete all training and paths, you will get your second Powerpass.

You will return to the place where your first character used Powerpass. There you will see a notification in your mail. Go to your mail and accept your second Powerpass.

Using the second Powerpass is the same as the first one. Remember to use it wisely. You will not get another Powerpass.

What Does Powerpass Do?

Before using Powerpass, you need to know that this item does not give you great things and buffed characters. It will provide you with Level 50 and Item Level of about 302. Powerpass helps you to get to the end-game fast and easily.

In Lost Ark, Powerpass is free. Powerpass will unlock a different path for the players to get to the end-game. You need to complete every quest and cutscene when you start the game. You must see how the story develops in the game. But Powerpass lets you skip all these for an alternate style of leveling.

The new path or adventure is called Adventurers Path. You will get all the game story but more shortly as you progress through the game. You need to complete quests in the path, and at the end, you will get some gears for the end-game.

So, using Powerpass will not get you to great power, but it will help you get to a high level, and high item level fast. You need to farm for items for end-game yourself.

Why is Powerpass Important?

First thing, time for building another character can be huge. Powerpass will save you time to get another character to Level 50 and item level to 302.

Contents like Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids are available once or twice daily. These contents will help your character have great damage and durability for easy end-game content. You can do this content more and get rewards if you have more characters.

Playing the same style of gameplay can be boring. So, using Powerpass and getting another character to a playable level can be refreshing. This can allow you to change your main character if you like another character while playing at a high level.

What To Do If You Use Powerpass in Character You Don’t Want to Use?

Choosing characters to use Powerpass can be confusing. If you have not researched characters, you may use Powerpass for those you don’t like after playing.

But you don’t have to worry if you choose the wrong character. There is another feature called Knowledge Transfer in the game that can help you in this situation. But first, you have to unlock it. There are certain criteria you have to fulfill first:

Complete all North Vern Storyline, which includes all quests. You need to be at Level 50 and item level at 10. Complete all the Stronghold Quests. You need to complete quests in Prideholme and get Song of Escape with the alternate character you want to Level Up. You need 600 Golds.

This is only for North Vern. In Lost Ark, there are five continents. In every continent, you can use Knowledge Transfer but with different criteria. The list is as follows:

Continents Requirements Item Level Gold Required Rohendel Completed Rohendel Quests and Storyline 460 1000 Yorn Completed Rohendel Quests and Storyline 600 1400 Feiton Completed Rohendel Quests and Storyline 960 1600 Punika Completed Rohendel Quests and Storyline 1100 2400

Now you can use Knowledge Transfer.

Now go to the West Side of the Island and talk to a robot next to the Lab. A window will pop up. Click on “Transfer Target.” A list of your alternate character will open. Select the preferred character. It will take 8 hours to complete the transfer, which you have to wait for. Then click on “Knowledge Transfer.” Then you will be taken to another place to read the book for transfer.

Now, you have another character with the same level as your main character. You can use Knowledge Transfer nine times right now. If you used Powerpass on characters you do not prefer to play with; you can use this.

Can You Use Powerpass in Different Servers?

You may wonder, can we use Powerpass in characters in different servers? The simple answer is NO. Powerpass can only be used on the character you have created on a single server.

To use Powerpass on another server, you must complete all the quests you need to get Powerpass. We hope the game will make this available as a cross-server.

This is all you need to know about Powerpass in Lost Ark. Some changes can come after new updates and patches. But for now, this is it.