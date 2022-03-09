Guide to Lost Ark Guardian and Abyss Raids

Lost Ark is proving to be a huge success among gamers lately. The main reason for this is its content in the game.

Along with the main story of Lost Ark, there are other contents like Daily Events, Mini Games, Dungeons, and Islands. Due to these contents, players are invested in the game even after finishing the main game.

Among these, Raids is considered the best PvE in the game. Raids are the perfect place to farm for new and unique items.

Raids will help you buff your character. So, for the end-game, Raids play a very crucial role.

There are two kinds of Raids in Lost Ark: Guardian Raids Abyss Raids

This guide will cover all things you need to know about Raids.

Guardian Raids

Guardian Raids are end-game content that is difficult to test players’ ability in the game. You will see a red banner on the map, which is the location for the Guardian Raids. You need to defeat the Guardian and claim its soul.

Each guardian has different moves and attacks. This can be done solo or at a party. But it is recommended to play at a party to make it easy.

The party can only have four players. Guardian Raids can be easy if your party members are at a higher level. So, first, strategize how you will go for the Raids.

The rewards from Guardian Raids are very important for end-game. Some major rewards are: Accessories

Ability Stones

Upgrade Materials

Class Engraving Books

Galewind Rune

Each reward level depends on Raid Level. If you defeat a higher-level Raid, your reward will also be better.

Unlocking Guardian Raids

Before you can play Guardian Raids, you must unlock it.

First, you must complete the whole main storyline.

You must be Level 50.

Go to Vern Castle. There you will have to do the Guardian Raid Certificate Qualification test.

Then speak to Raid Manager Seifeltz.

This will unlock your Guardian Raids. After this, you can access the Raids from Raid Notice Board in any major city in the game.

Guardian Raid Levels

Guardian Raids have 5 Levels. In every five levels, you have to defeat 4 Guardian Creatures. Each level is more difficult than the other. At first, you will get access to Raid Level 1 only. But you need a certain item level for that.

Once you complete Level 1, you will get access to Level 2 and so on. But the item level for subsequent levels increases. Guardian Raids are not that ideal for increasing item levels. So, do Chaos Dungeons as much as possible to increase your item level.

Here is the list of levels of Guardian Raids with their respective minimum item level.

Guardian Raid Level 1 Guardian Raid Level 2 Guardian Raid Level 3 Guardian Raid Level 4 Guardian Raid Level 5 Ur’nil (Item Level – 302+) Chromanium (Item Level – 460+) Dark Legoros (Item Level – 802+) Frost Helgaia (Item Level – 960+) Heavy Armor Nacrasena(Item Level – 1302+) Lumerus (Item Level – 340+) Nacrasena (Item Level – 500+) Helgaia (Item Level – 840+) Lava Chromanium (Item Level – 1000+) Igrexion(Item Level – 1325+) Icy Legoros (Item Level – 380+) Flame Fox Yoho (Item Level – 540+) Calventus (Item Level – 880+) Levanos (Item Level – 1040+) Night Fox Yoho(Item Level – 1355+) Vertus (Item Level – 420+) Tytalos (Item level – 580+) Achates (Item Level – 920+) Alberhastic (Item Level – 1080+) Velganos (Item Level – 1385+)

Without a minimum level of the item, you cannot participate in the Guardian Level even if you have unlocked it.

Guardian Raids Limitations

Unfortunately, you cannot get loot every time you defeat a Guardian. There is a limit of 2 times per day. For this, you can see two slots in the Raid Notice Board UI, which will fill after you defeat 2 Guardians per day.

So, what happens if you cannot do Guardian Raids on a given day. You will not get any consolation in most MMOs if you miss any content. But in Lost Ark Guardian Raids, there is Rest Bonus which is very helpful if you miss Guardian Raids.

On the right side of the Slots, you will see a bar, Rest Bonus. If you miss Guardian Raids, this Rest Bonus will fill by 10 Points. A single unfilled slot gives you 10 Points, and two unfilled slots give you 20 Points.

So, if you miss Guardian Raids, you can get 20 points a day. But you cannot get more than 100 Bonus Points. When you have 20 or more points and do Guardian Raids, you will get an extra slot which means extra loot for the day.

There is a time limit in Guardian Raids. You must complete a Level of Guardian Raids in 20 minutes. If you cannot defeat Guardian Raids in 20 minutes, your attempt will fail, and you have to play again.

As Guardian Raids are difficult, you will have three lives or respawns per Raid. If you are playing solo, you alone will have three respawns. But in party three, respawns are shared. So, if all party members use all respawns, you will lose the Raid. But don’t worry, you can attempt as much as you like.

Abyss Raids

On March 2, Lost Ark announced a new Raid content called Abyss Raids-Argos. It is very similar to Guardian Raids. You have to defeat a Guardian to get the reward.

You can play as a party for this Raid too. But you have to form two parties with four players in each to start the Raid.

There are three levels in the game. Each level has a different Item Level Requirement. Level 1 – Item Level 1370+

Level 2 – Item Level 1385+

Level 3 – Item Level 1400+

In Guardians Raids, you can get two rewards per day. But in Abyss Raids, you can only get rewards once a week.

Abyss Raids update is still on the way, so more information will be out once it releases. Apart from that, this is all you will need to know about Guardian Raids and Abyss Raids.

More Abyss Raids information will be updated on the Lost Ark official page. So, keep yourself updated. We hope you found this guide useful and now can plan with your party to defeat the Raids.