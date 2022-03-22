How Does Tower Work in Lost Ark?

The real treat for players in Lost Ark is end-game content. It’s contents are a must for materials upgrade, new gears, and earning currencies. One of the end-game contents this game offers is the Tower.

The tower is very simple and one of the easiest end-game contents in Lost Ark. Yet, players get confused about the tower in Lost Ark. The quests to unlock it and accessing it are some of the things players get confused about.

Although it is simple, the rewards you will get from towers can be a huge boost for your character. So, daily grinding in Tower is necessary.

This article will discuss all you need to know about the tower in Lost Ark.

Tower in Lost Ark

The Tower is a little different than other contents in Lost Ark. While you can go solo or play with a party in other contents, you can only do solo in Tower. It somewhat resembles Dungeons in Lost Ark.

Each floor contains hordes of enemies, and some floors have mini-bosses. You also have a time limit of 5 minutes for every floor. You don’t need any ticket or other to access the Tower.

The Tower consists of 50 floors in Lost Ark. First floor is the easiest, and the fiftieth floor is the hardest. So, as you progress each floor, the difficulty level will increase.

No matter at what level you are or what item level you have , it does not change the difficulty of tower floors. However, you must have a certain item level to start a floor according to the requirement.

You will get better rewards on higher floors. But, you must complete the previous floor to ascend.

Tower Types

As you can see in the Tower menu, there are two tower types.

Shadespire Fatespire

Both of the towers have 50 levels. But Fatespire is a higher tier than Shadespire. Even for the floor 1 of Fatespire, you will need a higher item level than that of the 50th level of Shadespire.

You now know briefly about the tower. Let’s discuss how you can unlock and access them.

Accessing/Unlocking Tower in Lost Ark

Before you can play the Tower, first you need to unlock it. Unfortunately, both of the towers cannot be opened at the same time. After unlocking Shadespire, you have to wait for several hours before you can unlock Fatespire.

Unlocking Shadespire

These are the requirements that you must meet to unlock Shadespire.

You must reach Level 50. Your Item level must be 302. You must complete the “Public Announcement Tower” quest.

The tower will be unlocked after you have met the requirements. Now, to access Shadespire, you can follow rest of the process:

First, you have to search for the location to access the tower. Look for the tower icon as marked in the image below. After you get to the location, interact with the tower. Now you can select the tower floor if you have cleared the previous floor. You will see the item level requirement, time limit, objective, and rewards for the specific floor

Unlocking Fatespire

Everything is the same for Fatespire, and you can access it from the same place. But the requirements for Fatespire are different in item Level, and the quest, which are listed below:

You must be level 50 Your Item must be 802. You must complete “The Final Report” quest in Yorn.

Challenges

Fulfilling these requirements will unlock both towers. And once you have unlocked and accessed the towers, you can take part in 3 different challenges in the towers.

Defeat All Enemies on the floor.

Defeat the single boss on the floor.

Survive the enemy attacks for 5 minutes.

You also have objectives in the tower. The main aim is to clear the tower floor. But there are other secondary objectives too. Completing all objectives will ensure all the rewards for the floor.

Item Level Requirements

As already mentioned, each floor has different requirements of Item Level. Here is the list of required item levels for each floor in Shadespire:

Floor 1: Item Level 302 Floor 5: Item Level 340 Floor 10: Item Level 380 Floor 15: Item Level 400 Floor 20: Item Level 420 Floor 25: Item Level 440 Floor 30: Item Level 460 Floor 35: Item Level 480 Floor 40: Item Level 500 Floor 45: Item Level 520 Floor 50: Item Level 540

As you can see, every four floors have the same Item Level Requirement. This is the same for Fatespire too. The first floor needs Item Level 802, and the final floor needs Item Level 1040.

Tower Rewards in Lost Ark

The same floor of the tower can be played several times. But a special reward is earned on every floor on the first completion. Completing the same floor again will also grant you rewards but not as good as from the first clear.

The rewards you can get ranges from Cards to Engraving Books, Rapport Chests, etc. Overall, all the tips are very important for leveling your character. Only one character can get a special first clear award. But, Alt Characters will get normal rewards.

Now let’s see some rewards you can get on the first clear in these towers.

Shadespire

Floor 1-4: Legendary and Uncommon Card Packs Floor 5: Potion of Competence Floor 6-9: Uncommon Selection Chest for Engraving Guide Floor 10-14: Uncommon Battle Select Pouch for Engraving Guide Floor 15: Vitality Potion Floor 16-19: Chest for Epic Items for NPC Rapport Relationship Floor 20: Skill Point Potion Floor 21-24: Uncommon Battle Select Bag for Engraving Guide Floor 25: Great Masterpiece #17 Floor 26-29: Uncommon Selection Chest for Engraving Recipe Floor 30: Mastery Potion Floor 31-34: Legendary and Uncommon Card Packs Floor 35: Giant’s Tenth Heart Floor 36-39: Chest for Legendary Items for NPC Rapport Relationship Floor 40: Boost Potion Floor 41-44: Uncommon Battle Select Pouch for Engraving Guide Floor 45: Rapid Charge (Rune) Floor 46-49: Creation Fragment (Trading Card) Floor 50: Skill Point Potion

Fatespire

Floor 1-4: Legendary and Uncommon Card Mod Packs Floor 5: Specialization Increase Potion Floor 6-9: Rare Selection Chest for Engraving Guide Floor 10-14: Rare Battle Select Pouch for Engraving Guide Floor 15: Vitality Increase Potion Floor 16-19: Chest for Epic Items for NPC Rapport Relationship Floor 20: Skill Point Potion Floor 21-24: Rare Battle Select Pouch for Engraving Guide Floor 25: Legendary Fate Treasure Chest Floor 26-29: Rare Selection Chest for Engraving Recipe Floor 30: Swiftness Potion Floor 31-34: Legendary and Uncommon Mod Card Packs Floor 35: 13th Giant’s Tenth Heart Floor 36-39: Chest for Legendary Items for NPC Rapport Relationship Floor 40: Stat Increase Potion Floor 41-44: Rare Battle Select Pouch for Engraving Guide Floor 45: Rapid Charge (Rune) Floor 46-49: Epic Creation Fragment Card Floor 50: Skill Point Potion

This is all for this article about Towers in Lost Ark. Hope you found what you were looking for.

If you think we have missed something, please comment down below.