There are many new and exciting things you can experience with the 1.18 update of Minecraft, formally known as the Caves and Cliffs Update. This update brought a major change in the world generation of the game.

One of the unique features that you can see with the new update is the lush caves. These are beautiful caves filled with greenery and special mobs. However, it may not be very easy to find these caves as you can’t usually see them from the overworld.

But worry not, you can read below to find out how to find a lush cave in your world.

What are Lush Caves In Minecraft

Lush Caves are unique caves filled with colorful plants and mossy blocks that you can harvest. Additionally, the lush caves are also fairly lit, as you can find the unique glow berries all around the cave. You can also find Spore Blossoms in the caves, a unique flower that grows on the ceilings.

The Lush Caves are not home to unique plants only. These underground biomes also shelter unique glow squids, tropical fishes, and most of all, axolotls exclusively. You can find these cute amphibians at the bottom of the Lush Caves.

How to Find Lush Caves In Minecraft?

With such diverse life flourishing in the Lush Caves, who would not want to go to these caves and see it for themselves? These biomes are not rare, but you may have trouble finding them as it’s not seen from the surface.

You can explore the overworld and keep an eye out for the new Azaela tree. They are short, purple flowers on the leaf blocks. Once you find it, you can dig below it and continue downwards until you find the cave. Look for the Forest Biomes, Dark Forest Biomes, and the Jungle Biomes for Azaela trees.

You can figure out if the Azaela tree guides you to the lush caves by looking at the soil underneath it. The dirt blocks will have roots growing through them.

Since you can harvest and grow these trees somewhere else, you can only find the lush caves under the naturally spawned Azaela trees.

Are Lush Caves Rare?

Lush caves are not as rare as some other things in Minecraft. The rarity for these caves is uncommon and generated at any height. The only reason Lush Caves may seem rare is that they generate underground, and the Azaela tree may escape one’s notice.

What are the Mobs That Spawn in Lush Caves?

Although the Lush Caves are pretty and look calm, you will find hostile mobs spawning within the caves. Here is a list of mobs that can spawn in the Lush caves:

Hostile Mobs:

Spiders

Zombies

Skeletons

Creepers

Endermen

Witch

Spider Jockey

Chicken Jockey

Slimes spawn in the Lush Caves if it falls on the Slime Chunk.

Drowned (In bedrock Edition Only)

Passive Mobs:

Axolotls

Glow squids

Bats

Tropical Fish

The mobs do not spawn randomly and have a certain spawn chance. Some mobs like Spiders, Zombies, and Creepers Have the highest spawn chance, whereas the Witch, Spider Jockey, and Chicken Jockey have the least chance of spawning.

Related Questions

You cannot find the Lush Caves in the 1.17 update. The particular update was the start of the Caves and Cliffs update, and everyone was excited for all the things Minecraft promised us. However, they decided to make it into two parts; and Lush Caves and other features became a part of the second update.

Are there Dripleaves in the Lush Caves?

Dripleaves are also one of the unique floras found in the Lush caves. They are thin vines going upwards with a leaf on the top. You can stand or place blocks on it. However, the leaves close up after a while, and anything on top of it will fall.