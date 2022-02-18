How to Fix: Mac Can’t Connect to iCloud

The iCloud is a great way to store your important data. But sometimes, there can be errors, like not being able to connect your Mac to it.

Such an error can be caused due to an issue with the Keychain access, incorrect date and time, or cache files. So, without further ado, let’s get into successfully connecting your Mac to your iCloud account.

Why Is Your Mac Not Connecting to iCloud

Your Mac not connecting to your iCloud account can be an indication of issues within your device. You can recheck the settings on your Mac to quickly eradicate the access block. Some of the causes for your Mac not connecting to your iCloud account are listed below: Issues based on incorrect Apple ID and username

Issues with the Apple server status

Error with KeyChain Access

Incorrect Date and Time

Settings within Mac that prevent iCloud connection

Cache and other saved file-related issues

Troubleshooting Connect Your Mac to iCloud Services

These are some of the measures you can take to resolve the issues and connect your Mac to iCloud services:

Verify Your Apple ID Details

Firstly, it’s best to make sure that you are trying to connect to the right iCloud account. The error can happen due to an incorrect entry of your Apple ID and password. If you have multiple Apple accounts, make sure that you are entering the right one. Follow the given steps to recheck your Apple ID details:

Press on the Apple Icon at the menu bar of your screen. Press on System Preference when the pop-up menu appears.

Now, press on the Apple ID option at the top row of the categories.

You will now have access to your Apple ID. Make sure that you are connected to the right account with correct email and password details.

Check for Glitches in Apple’s Server Status

Your Mac’s inability to connect to your iCloud account can also be a sign of glitches in the server itself. iCloud server glitches occurring in your Apple server status can prevent your Mac from connecting to the iCloud.

Follow these given steps to check for glitches in Apple’s server status:

Launch Safari on your Mac. Type in apple.com/support/systemstatus in the search bar.

Check the iCloud status on the System Status provided. Make sure that they all have a green button indicating online activity. If your iCloud status is in red, it is functioning properly. If it is a red dot, wait for a while to reconnect your Mac to the iCloud account.



Delete All Keychain Access Passwords on Your Mac

Keychain Access is an app on macOS devices that lets you store your passwords while letting you access everything with multiple devices at a time. It also contains password details along with passwords.

Another reason your Mac is not connecting to iCloud can be caused by a problem with the Keychain Access application.

Before you carry out this solution, make sure that you have all the important passwords noted down somewhere. Follow these given steps to delete all Keychain Access passwords on our Mac:

Press on the Launchpad of your Mac. Launch Keychain Access.

Press on File from the menu bar. Press on Delete Keychain [keychain name].

Press on Delete References.

A bug hiding in your Date and time application can also be the root to your Mac’s iCloud connection issue. You can get rid of the bug following these given steps:

Press on the Apple icon at the menu bar of your Mac. Press on System Preferences.

Press on Date & Time. Press on the lock at the bottom to make changes.

Enter your Mac credentials.

Check on the box next to Set date and time automatically.

Clear the Caches on Your Mac

Sometimes unwanted Caches can cause errors affecting various other features on your Mac. Therefore, clearing the caches is not only a necessary step from time to time but also a gateway to resolve certain issues. You may want to clear the caches on your Mac in an attempt to make your iCloud features function properly.

Follow the given steps to clear the caches on your Mac:

Back up your Mac using the Time Machine application. Press on Finder. Press on the Go from the menu bar. Press on Go to Folder.

When the box appears, enter ~/Library/Application Support/iCloud/Accounts/

Drag the list files to a new folder preferably on your desktop. The process is now complete. Restart your Mac and sign into your iCloud.

Delete Your iCloud Configuration Files

Damaged iCloud configuration files may also be another reason preventing you from accessing your iCloud services. You may delete the iCloud configuration files to restart the login process from scratch.

Follow the steps provided below to delete the iCloud configuration files:

Press on Finder. Press on Go on the menu bar and proceed to Go to Folder.

Type, ~/Library/Application Support/iCloud/Accounts/ path in the dialog box that appears.

Move the files in the Accounts folder by relocating them in another folder. Delete the files in the Accounts folder. Restart your Mac and try logging in your iCloud account again.

Related Questions

What Are Caches?

Caches are the areas where your Mac temporarily stores data for future use. Caches can be stored in the macOS along with individual applications.

Deleting your caches can actually be a good measure to take now and then. Deleting cache files boosts your Mac’s performance. If you are facing issues with the space in the startup disk, it also helps you free up some space. Deleting caches is a perfectly safe and advisable process.

How Many Devices Can Your iCloud Be Linked to at Once?

You can have a maximum of 10 Apple devices connected to a single iCloud account at once. This includes the capacity of 5 Macs at once.

What Is Apple’s System Status Exactly?

The System Status is an application you can use to observe both the hardware and software state of your iOS devices. The system status helps you check if the Apple Servers are down or facing service issues.