TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made important points about Mac designs. According to him, the MacBook Pro is going to take design inspiration from the iPhone 12. In other words, the MacBook is going flat!

MacBooks were rumored to receive a massive design upgrade. These speculations arose after Apple’s historic M1 chip launch. Since the M1 MacBooks arrived, there have been talks of an appearance overhaul.

MacRumors quoted Kuo from an apparent note to investors.

In terms of casing design, the new models cancel the curvy design of the existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the iPhone 12.

Kuo also predicted the return of SD-card slots and the MagSafe for the MacBook in 2021. Kuo predicted the omission of the touch-bar from MacBooks back in January. He claimed that this would be a part of a gradual redesign of the company’s laptops.

The iPhone 12, launched in October 2020, featured a flat design. The design was also integrated into the iPad Air 2020. Kuo believes that MacBooks are next in line to follow this redesigning spree.

The MacBooks have always been flat, with the top and bottom ends being slightly curved. Reports suggest that Apple is getting rid of those slight curves once and for all.

Furthermore, Kuo also said that he expects the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch in the third quarter of 2021. The newer models should feature Apple’s in-house chips. Additionally, they should also have better contrast and brightness.

There have been reports that counter Kuo, however. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new MacBooks will only feature ‘minor’ design changes contrary to Kuo.