There is bad news for every Mac user out there. If you think your computers are safe from Malware, think again. As the number of Mac users increases around the world, so has the threat of cybercriminals producing adware and PUPs (potentially unwanted programs).

In 2019, Mac saw an increase of over 400 percent of malware threats on its computers. Mac’s endpoint detection increased from 4.8 in 2018 to 11.0 in 2019. It is nearly a double-figure of the same statistic for Windows, which is 5.8. And we can argue that a part of this increasing threat is because of a corresponding increase in the total number of Mac endpoints running Malwarebytes software.

What is the Main Threat to Mac?

The threats on Mac differ heavily from that on Windows PC. While Windows is prone to aim at businesses, classifying them as “traditional malware.” The malware in Windows has had a massive impact without even having to infect a wide range of devices. However, in Mac’s case, the threat came mostly from families of adware and PUPs. Adware.NewTab became the biggest malware threat to both Mac consumers and businesses alike. PCVARK and MacKeeper (PUPs) came in on the second and third place respectively.

The adware and PUPs might not be bigger of a threat than traditional malware. We can also blame this phenomenon on Mac’s increased market share in 2019. And Apple’s built-in security’s inability to crack down on adware and PUPs as much as they have malware also accounts for the threat.

How to Protect Your Mac from Malware?

The best thing to do if you’ve knowingly or unknowingly downloaded malware is to remove it manually. But it’s understandable if you don’t really want to go around messing with your computer’s settings. If that’s the case, the best thing to do is to get a proper security program that will do the job.

It’s also a wise move to not install Adobe Flash Player. According to Malwarebytes’ director or Mac and mobile Thomas Reed, “Fake Flash installers are one of the top methods for getting malware installed on a Mac.”

Invest in good and trustworthy anti-virus software. Just because you own a MacBook doesn’t mean you’re safe from the online world. Downloading a good anti-virus software is always a wise choice to make. And most importantly, make sure you have a strong password to secure your computer, emails, and documents. Try changing the passwords every once in a while. And importantly, use different passwords for different accounts.