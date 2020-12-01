As per our recent learning about the graphics performance of the two different iGPUs (7 and 8), the results of the battery runtime says its capacity is unchanged at 49.9 Wh. However, the new M1 chip gives even higher performance. According to Apple’s official specs sheet, the battery running time is 15 hours for web browsing. This is relatively stronger compared to the 10 hours running time of the earlier model.

Wi-Fi Battery Capacity

The Wi-Fi test at Notebookcheck was done at the brightness of 150 nits. This was adjusted brightness, so keep in mind to deactivate the MacBook Air’s automatic brightness control. To receive the 150 nits, the brightness had to be minimized by 7 steps. Then we could use the fine control (via Option + Shift) to decrease the brightness by two more steps.

We can get the old MacBook Air 2020 with the Intel CPUs with a runtime of 10:17 or 11 hours, as per the processor type (Core i5 or Corei3). Similarly, the new MacBook Air, which has an M1 chip, can give you 16 hours of capacity. This is an enhancement of about 45-55%.

Furthermore, the Wi-Fi runtime, when at the maximum display brightness (400 nits), is somewhat lower. While being tested, it only gave 8.5 hours. Comparatively, this is better than the earlier Intel MBA.

Apple is still selling out the MacBook Air, including the compact 30W power adapter. As per our test from the current MacBook Pro 16, the charging performance with more power 96W unit – the initial performance rose from 31 to 43 Watts for the first 45 minutes before it dropped. In total, the charging time got lessened by 17 minutes to 2:23 hours.

Besides the shorter charging time, the higher powered PSU offers more headroom when the users are using the device while charging. At such times, the charging time with the 30W adapter would be higher. The Company ships the MacBook Pro 13 with the M1 chip and a more powerful 61W power adapter.

When we look at the power adapters’ efficiency, it only shows differences in a range between 0.05-0.1W. Apparently, the maximum performance is not restricted by the power adapter. It could be because we witness the ultimate power consumption of 31W for the new MacBook Air. This levels off at 22-25 after a short time. The happens on both power adapters.