Apple will soon be hosting their yet another event on the 10th of November. Well, we all are expecting the event to reveal their first batch of Apple Silicon Mac computers. Even though this is the anticipation, there were still doubts about which computers will be the firsts to obtain the new hardware.

However, the air has been cleared now. As per a Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have disclosed that the MacBook Airs and MacBook Pro will first have their hands on the Apple chips. These will be available for both the 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. It will also be applied for the 13-inch MacBook Air. However, the Company has not mentioned the 12-inch MacBook variant being revamped with the new Apple Silicon chipset.

Furthermore, the new models will have the same designs as the current lineup. You will not be witnessing any further alterations in the design. Nonetheless, these new ones will be powered by a variant of the A14 chipset that was in this year’s iPhones and iPads.

On the one hand, it is quite fascinating that Apple is using Apple Silicon for the MacBook Pro, but we are yet to see how the new chipsets will do. We still need to figure out if it will be as efficient and as effective as the Intel-based MacBook Pros.

In conclusion, we will be updated with more information in the coming days (probably by next week). If you plan to purchase a new MacBook Pro or Air, wait for a while and do stay updated to determine if the new Apple chipset models are good enough.