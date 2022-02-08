MacBook Pro Won’t Turn On – 10 Ways To Fix It

While Apple products are deemed reliable, some errors can still arise now and then. If your MacBook Pro is not turning on, it can indicate issues related to either the software or hardware.

An unresponsive MacBook can also get stuck at the loading screen with the apple logo. In this state, the MacBook repeatedly fails to boot up completely. When your MacBook stays frozen or reflects a blank screen, these are signs of it not turning on.

So, how do you fix an unresponsive MacBook Pro? Let’s explore some solutions.

Why Isn’t My MacBook Pro Turning on?

These are the following reasons your MacBook Pro might not be turning on: Drained battery-related issues

Conflict with user accounts brought on by broken hard disc permissions

Issues with the power connection

Blank Frozen Screen or a damaged screen

Booting related Issues

Problems related to the hard drive of the MacBook

Malware ridden software

Corrupted cache in system files

How to Turn on Your MacBook Pro?

You can follow these given steps to try turning on your MacBook Pro:

Check if Your MacBook Is Out of Battery

Firstly, ensure your Macbook has a charged battery. Plug it into a charging source and leave it on charging mode for an hour or more. Also, make sure the charging port does not have tiny objects or particles blocking the way.

These complications also may prevent your MacBook from not getting its battery charged.

After being plugged into a well-functioning power source, try booting up your MacBook Pro. If it does not boot up, you can try other solutions below.

Check Power Connections

Try plugging in your MacBook Pro charger properly. Make sure that the charger you are using matches the specs of the charger for the specific model. Make sure that you are using an authentic Apple-branded charger.

Using a lesser version of the Apple cable can prevent your MacBook from getting charged properly.

These forms of cables are weaker and more prone to internal wire damages. Make sure that the cable and adapter of your MacBook Pro are in good condition. If the problem lies with the charger itself, make sure that you purchase the authentic one and try charging your MacBook with it.

Check Screen Brightness

Another essential step is to check your MacBook’s screen brightness. We sometimes tend to forget or mistakenly set our MacBook’s brightness to the extreme low. The lowest stage of brightness level can trick one into believing that their MacBook is not turning on. You can try a swift fix if that is the case.

Simply press on the Brightness Icon on your touch bar and try to alter the brightness.

Another giveaway for a healthy MacBook with no threatening problem can be reflected on the touch bar. If everything is aglow as normal, you might have just set the brightness to its lowest.

Check if the MacBook’s Screen Is Damaged

While trying to revive your MacBook Pro, try to check if a damaged screen is the main culprit. Raise your MacBook close to your ear and listen for signs of an up and running system. This can be indicated by a whirring within the device or familiar chimes.

You can also figure out if the screen is damaged by looking at your MacBook’s keyboard. If certain keys on your keyboard are glowing normally, the problem might just be your screen.

You can follow our steps based on a flickering or frozen screen to check if a damaged screen is the problem.

Try performing a Power Cycle

You can also perform a power cycle on your MacBook Pro to force it to restart. Performing a power cycle forces your MacBook to shut down and restart. Follow these given steps to perform a Power Cycle:

Make sure that your MacBook Pro is charged enough for this. Press the power button and hold it down for ten seconds. Listen to your MacBook’s sound as the power is cut.

Try Resetting the NVRAM

The NVRAM in your MacBook is the memory responsible for storing certain settings and accessing them swiftly. While resetting the NVRAM, the default settings for your hardware in your MacBook is restored. These include recent kernel panic information, sound, volume, time zone, startup disk selection, and display resolution.

You can also set your MacBook’s internal hard drive as the startup disk. You can reset the NVRAM in your MacBook Pro by following the given steps:

Make sure that your MacBook is shut down completely. Press down Command + Option + P + R while attempting to switch on your MacBook. Keep pressing the keys until you hear your MacBook restarting. Release the keys as the rebooting begins.

Boot to Recovery Mode

Check if you can hear noises from your MacBook, but the screen remains blank. The Recovery mode is designed to recover your Mac in case of software-related issues. This is a software tool that loads up before the macOS starts. You can fix the software issues even if you cannot boot into the operating system with Recovery Mode.

To boot your MacBook Pro into Recovery Mode, simply follow these given steps:

Make sure that your MacBook is switched off properly. Now, switch it on again. Press and hold Cmd + R as your MacBook switches on. Let go of the keys when you see an Apple logo on the screen. Your MacBook is now in Recovery Mode.



Reset the SMC in Your MacBook

The System Management Controller Reset can fix various power-related issues, such as a piece of hardware not functioning correctly. If your MacBook is still unresponsive or will not restart, the problem might be seen in the low-level functions of your MacBook Pro.

If the battery status marker, battery, power button, fan, board, and Motion Sensor are not reacting to the orders, you should try resetting the SMC. You can reset the SMC on your MacBook Pro by following these simple steps:

Unplug the charger from your MacBook.

Press down the Shift + Control + Option along with the power button for ten seconds.

Reconnect your charger as soon as you let go. Press on the power button to switch on your MacBook.

If the problem was on your SMC, your MacBook will be able to boot up normally after this. Make sure that you reconfigure some hardware settings after your MacBook starts up.

Remove Your MacBook Pro’s Battery

Check underneath your MacBook Pro to see if the battery is removable or not. You will be able to spot a small locking clip next to the battery if the battery is removable. Follow the given steps to remove your MacBook Pro’s battery:

Make sure that your MacBook Pro is completely shut down first. Unscrew the locking clip underneath your MacBook Pro. This can be done using tools appropriate to the miniature screws size. You will now be able to see a plastic flap. Lift it to spot the battery underneath it.

Pull the small tab in order to release the battery. You will be able to remove the battery while doing this. Feel free to reinsert the battery. In worst case scenarios, you may also choose to replace the battery with a new one. You may also replace the flap if it looks damaged.

Seek Out an Authorized MacBook Repair Service

If none of the given solutions work, head towards the nearest authorized MacBook repair service or an Apple Store. Make sure that you approach an authorized repair center.

Authorized Service Center makes sure all MacBook repairs are made using genuine Apple parts, which reduces the risk of future malfunctions. You can also use your warranties if your MacBook is relatively new. Apple Stores accept walk-ins for the Genius Bar.

This facility provides various solutions based on your MacBook malfunctions. You can simply head to the nearest repair center or schedule an appointment through the Apple Support Center. Waiting times can vary depending on your location and day. Apple provides support based on the issues you select and how fast they can be resolved.

Related Questions

Does Performing a Recovery Mode on Your MacBook Pro Erase Its Data?

No, performing a Recovery Mode on your MacBook does not erase its data.

Can You Remove Viruses in Your MacBook Pro by Resetting It?

Yes, you can remove viruses in your MacBook Pro by factory resetting it. Factory resetting your MacBook can ensure that all harmful viruses are swept away. However, make sure to scan your files and data for viruses before backing it up from the time machine.

Can You Remove Batteries in All Versions of MacBook Pro?

No, you cannot replace the batteries in all versions of the MacBook Pro. Newer versions of MacBook Pro will not have a removable battery. You cannot follow the last procedure due to this reason. MacBook Pro from the mid-2009 model or newer has built-in batteries. So, replacing the glued-in batteries by yourself can prove to be a hassle.

What Can Be a Good Step to Try if You Cannot Remove Your MacBook’s Battery Yourself?

Resetting the SMC can be a great compensation if you cannot manipulate the physical conditions of the battery yourself.

Is Replacing Your MacBook Pro’s Battery a Good Idea?

Yes, this can be a great move on your part, especially if your MacBook Pro is an old one. Many defects based on shutting down and glitches in your MacBook are rooted in your MacBook’s hard drive.

Replacing the battery can make your MacBook as efficient as its previous state and perform faster. You may choose to replace your battery after some time of using your MacBook Pro.