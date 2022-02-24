[Solved] MacBook Touch Bar Is Not Working

Macbook’s touch bar is a cool feature that lets you easily access important controls. However, it can sometimes run into common errors, like lagging or not working at all. Such problems can be due to hardware issues, internal bugs, or outdated macOS.

So, without further ado, let’s learn more about why the touch bar on Macbook stops working and how to fix it.

Why Is the Touch Bar Not Working

Your Touch Bar can suddenly stop functioning based on many reasons. Most of your Mac’s irregularities can be due to internal software and bug issues. The smooth reliable retina screen of your MacBook’s touch bar is extremely strong and durable. So, the touch screen itself rarely poses as the catalyst of this issue.

Issues with the touch bar’s screen can only be possible if you unintentionally exert heavy pressure or drop your Mac whilst open from a significant height. This being said, these are some of the issues that can prevent your Mac’s touch bar from working properly:

Software related bugs

Outdated macOS

Hardware issues

System errors on Mac

Running corrupted and Virus infected applications

Damaged Touch Bar screen caused by extreme outer pressure and spills

How to Fix the MacBook Touch Bar Not Working?

Before we move on to other fixes, you can first try restarting your Mac. Sometimes, even minor bugs can cause the problem. So, restarting your Mac ensures that your Mac eliminates bug issues and software errors during the booting up process.

But, if that doesn’t work, you can continue with other solutions:

Customize the Touch Bar Settings on Your Mac

If the Touch Bar on your Mac is not working properly, this issue can also arise if the touch bar settings are altered. The Touch Bar on your Mac is fully customizable to make your Mac experience more convenient. You can check the Keyboard settings on your Mac to confirm the changes.

Follow the steps given below to customize your Touch Bar Settings:

Press on the Apple icon located at the menu bar of your screen. Press on System Preferences.

Navigate towards the Keyboard controls section. You will be able to spot it at the bottom- half of the menu.

Press on Customize Control Strip…

This action will lead you to a screen prompting you to customize your Touch Bar. Drag the items you would like to access towards your Touch Bar. You may remove the items you don’t want on your Touch Bar by dragging it up towards the screen.

Once the process is complete, Press on Done on your Mac screen.

Restart the Touch Bar on Mac

Restarting can help your Touch Bar to start fresh when back up and running while properly installing any stalled Touch Bar updates. This can also help your Mac to clear the Touch Bar’s memory and administer new resources again. You can use two methods to restart your Touch Bar; through the Activity Monitor or via Terminal.

Follow the steps given below to restart your Touch Bar using Activity Monitor or Terminal.

Restart the Touch Bar Using Activity Monitor on Mac

The Activity Monitor on your Mac helps you detect errors in apps, find how certain apps are using the processor and other functions of your Mac and more. This feature provides you useful control over the apps on your Mac which makes it easier to eliminate bug issues and errors hindering software functionalities.

Likewise, the Activity Monitor on your Mac also helps you restart the Touch Bar while letting you peek into its details.

Follow the steps given below to restart the Touch Bar using Activity Monitor:

Navigate towards Activity Monitor though the Launch Pad located at the dock of your Mac. You may also open Activity Monitor by launching the Utilities folder on your Mac. Simply, press on Finder > Go on menu bar > Utilities > Activity Monitor.

Type TouchBar into the search field of the Activity Monitor.

Double press on TouchBar under Process Name. Press on Quit when a new window appears.

When prompted to reconfirm, press on Quit. You may proceed to reassess your Touch Bar functionalities once your Mac restarts.

Restart the Touch Bar Using Terminal on Mac

Terminal is a default app that helps you search for data, display important details and prompt commands to make changes in the operating system on your Mac. You can swiftly make these changes to detect and resolve software-related issues. The Terminal on your Mac is a powerful medium to give you unrestrained access towards its functions.

You can restart the Touch Bar of your Mac easily via Terminal. Follow the steps given below to restart the Touch Bar using Terminal:

Launch Terminal on your Mac by pressing on the Launchpad located at the dock of your Mac and typing Terminal on the search field.

Enter sudo pkill TouchBarServer in Terminal and press Enter.

Type in your Mac User ID password when prompted to and press Enter.

Remove the Touch Bar’s Data and Caches

Removing your Touch Bar requires you to erase all previously-stored Touch Bar data and settings. The only downside to this process is that your Touch ID information is removed as well. This process can prove necessary if the problem lies in issues within the Touch Bar’s saved progress.

But fret not, all the previous Touch Bar settings can be reconfigured once the process is complete. Follow the steps given below to remove your Touch Bar’s data and caches:

First, make sure that your Mac is switched off properly. Now, boot up your Mac in Recovery Mode by pressing on the Command (⌘) + R keys on the keyboard. Keep holding down the keys until you hear your Mac chime and start up. Launch Utilities menu once your Mac restarts and navigate towards Terminal. Type xartutil – erase-all in the Terminal window and press enter on your keyboard.

Proceed to Restart your Mac by heading over to the menu bar. Once your Mac restarts, proceed to customize your Touch Bar again. Press on the Apple icon on the menu bar of your screen again. Navigate towards System Preferences > Touch ID.

Enter your Touch ID to reset it. The process is now complete. Enjoy your new rest Touch Bar functionalities.

Update Your MacOS

Updating your macOS not only helps your Mac perform more efficiently and faster but also helps fix bugs and software related issues.You can update your macOS to fix issues with your keyboard as well. Follow the given steps below to check for your macOS update and install it:

Press on the Apple icon located at the menu bar of your screen. Press on System Preferences… Press on Software Update.

If there are any available updates, press on Update Now.

Once the macOS has been installed properly and your Mac has restarted, proceed to check the functionality of your Touch Bar.

Repair Your Mac’s Drive

Repairing your disk prompts Disk Utility to fix issues from the disk or volume of your Mac. While repairing your Mac, Disk Utility makes sure that any program or software related issues are detected and eliminated.

Disk Utility also helps to repair errors based on the directory structure and formatting in the Mac disk. You can choose to repair your Mac’s Disk if none of the above mentioned solutions work for your Touch Bar.

To repair your Mac’s disk, follow the steps given below:

The first step is to boot up your Mac in recovery mode. Determine whether your Mac has an Apple Silicon or Intel powered and follow the steps below accordingly. Make sure that your Mac has shut down properly before booting it in Recovery Mode. Booting in Recovery Mode in Apple Silicon Mac: Keep pressing down the Power button while it powers on > Options > Continue > Log into Mac Account .

while it powers on > > > . Booting in Recovery Mode in Intel- Powered Mac: Press and hold Cmd + R keys as your Mac begins its booting process > Enter your Mac user ID and password when prompted to. Press on Go from the menu bar on your Mac screen > Utility > Disk Utility.

On the new Disk Utility window, press on View on the menu bar. Now, press on Show All Devices.

Press on a volume, or disk from the options listed towards the left side in Disk Utility. Press on the First Aid button.

Press on Run to start the process. Once you are done with one, proceed to apply the same steps on other disk, volumes and containers.

After the process is complete, restart your Mac for better effectiveness.

Related Questions

What Should You Do if None of the Above Mentioned Measures Work?

You will need to contact the nearest Apple Repair Center if none of the above mentioned measures work. Make sure that you only deal with an authorized Apple Store for any repairs to be made with your Mac.

Does Running Disk Utility Delete Data and Files on Your Mac?

No, Disk Utility does not delete the data stored on your Mac. It can however, remove virus infected and harmful files causing issues on your Mac.

Is Your Mac’s Touch Bar Break-Proof?

No, sadly the Touch Bar on your Mac isn’t break- proof. You can break the Touch Bar by dropping your Mac from a significant height be it open or closed. The Touch Bar can also break if your Mac’s battery ends up swelling. It can dismantle your Touch Bar from below and push against the screen. This might cause your Touch Bar to crack over time.

Just make sure that your Mac’s external battery is in a good state as well.