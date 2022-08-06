Sometimes, when we try to update the macOS build, we encounter a macOS could not be installed on your computer error message. And more often than not, when this happens, the installer files turn out to be corrupted.

The developers usually upload OS builds that have a significant difference on your system and its performance. However, mainly due to a lack of storage or data corruption, your update might sometime fail. Nevertheless, the issue of your failing macOS installation can be fixed with some super simple and super effective workarounds.

So, we have prepared this guide to help users going through this same problem. We have made a list of all the causes and their appropriate fixes to get your installer up and running in no time.

Why is the macOS Failing to Install on My System?

Incompatible installer files

Not enough storage

Unsuitable date and time settings

Corrupted installer files

Disk issues Here are all the reasons why your installer is failing time and again:

How to Fix “macOS Could Not Be Installed on Your Computer” Error

If you’ve not done so, it’s recommended that you retry the installation process once again. That’s because the installation sometimes randomly glitches out and fails on you. However, if retrying the installation returns the same error message, there are a few different ways you could fix this. So, here are those methods:

Make Sure Your System is Compatible With the Installation Build

When your OS installation fails time and again, the first thing you have to determine is whether the setup file and the installation build are compatible with your system or not. There is a very easy way to check this compatibility factor.

Through the App Store, you can find out if your system is compatible with the OS version you’re trying to install or not. So, for this,

Open the App Store. Through the search bar, search for your mac update version. Click on the appropriate search result and look for Information section. Navigate to Compatibility. Here, if it implies that the update works on this Mac, then your system is compatible with the update version.

However, if not, then you cannot install this particular Mac upgrade.

Check if There is Enough Storage Available

The macOS usually needs around 20 gigs of storage space to successfully install the update file. So, if your system is lacking in this sector, the installation cannot complete. Hence, in this case, you have to check your system storage and manually delete your files if there is little to no space available. For this,

Click on the Apple menu bar. Go to About this Mac. Click on Storage.



So here, you can view how much storage you got available on your system and what files are taking up how much space. You can then make up your mind on what to delete and delete those files accordingly.

Reset NVRAM and Retry

After you’ve done all the verification tests, we recommend that you reset the NVRAM and retry the installation process once again. The NVRAM stores system files that your Mac needs to access quickly and frequently. So, resetting the NVRAM refreshes these files and makes sure that they are not glitched or bugged.

All information stored in the NVRAM is non-volatile by nature. Therefore, simply turning off your computer will not refresh or modify this information. So, you have to reset the NVRAM, and to do this,

Turn off your computer. Then, press the power button. Now, as soon as the system starts up, hold Option + Command + P + R.

Release these keys only after the system completely starts up. Retry the macOS installation.

Check Your Date and Time

The macOS installation is known to fail at times when the system date and time are configured correctly. This is because the update files are known to verify the set date before the installation process. And if it gets the wrong result, the installation process cannot move forward.

Also, it’s been said that an incorrect date and time configuration makes it difficult for the system to connect to the Apple servers. Nevertheless, you can easily check and maintain your date and time setting, and that can be done by:

Click on the Apple menu bar. Go to System Preferences. Select the Date & Time option. Then, Set date and time automatically.

Retry the macOS installation.

First Aid Your Disk Drive

If your installation still cannot be resumed, maybe there’s a problem with your disk drive. That is, when the startup drive has fragmentation and permission issues, the macOS installation will not be able to continue.

But, worry not, as Apple has provided users with the Disk Utility tool through which you can let the system scan and automatically fix any errors with the disk drive. So, for this,

Press Command + Space to access the Spotlight. Type and visit Disk Utility. Select your startup disk from the left panel. Now, select the First Aid option.

Click Run to start the scanning process.

Re-Download and Retry

The reason for your installation process failing time and again might be simply because of a corrupted setup file. So, rather than trying to fix the installer file, the better option would be to redownload the file entirely.

The update file can be downloaded directly from the App Store. Also, Apple has a dedicated webpage that lists all the update files for all your apple products. You can download them from there as well. However, before you download the update file, make sure you delete the previous corrupted file from your system.

Enter Recovery Mode and Reinstall

If none of the aforementioned steps work for you, you now have to resort to installing the entire macOS. Through the macOS recovery screen, you can reinstall the operating system to the newest build.

And, reinstalling the operating system does not mean that your entire disk drive will get wiped out. You’ll have the option to erase the entire system data or install the new OS built on top of the previous one.

The recovery mode can be accessed during the system start-up. However, depending on your system, there are a couple of different ways to access the Recovery screen and reinstall the macOS. So,

For Apple Silicon Macs

Connect your mac to either the Wifi or the ethernet. Turn off your computer. Now, hold the power button until you see the startup options. Click on Options.

Select Reinstall macOS. Enter password when prompted. Now, if you select the option to install Macintosh HD, no data will be erased.

The option to install Macintosh HD – Data will factory reset the entire system and reinstall the OS anew. Dont turn off the computer or close the lid until the installation process is complete.

For Intel Macs