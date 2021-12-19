How to make Concrete Blocks in Minecraft?

Concrete blocks are one of the aesthetic blocks in Minecraft. The block comes in different colors and is rather easy to craft. And, the resources you need for it are the items you find abundantly throughout the world and have little to no use.

How Do You Get Concrete?

You cannot find concrete in the Minecraft world, so you’ll need to craft it using your Crafting Table. All you have to do is gather sand and gravel and let the magic unfold to craft concrete. However, there are two parts to the whole process.

Craft Concrete Powder

You cannot craft concrete blocks directly. So, first, you will have to prepare concrete powder using the following steps:

Collect four blocks of Gravel and Sand each and any kind of Dye. Open your Crafting Table by right-clicking on the placed crafting table. Put four blocks of sand and four blocks of gravel by making a square.

Put the Dye in the middle of the items. You will see the concrete powder on the right side. Grab the concrete powder and place it in your inventory.

The concrete powder comes out on whichever color dye you added to the crafting recipe. For instance, if you add a red Dye, the concrete powder comes out red; the product becomes yellow if you use a yellow Dye.

Change Concrete Powder into Concrete Blocks

The concrete powder is still in the early stages. And to change it to concrete blocks, you will have to:

Take the concrete powder and place it in your Hot Bar. Drag the block on the ground. Pour water on the block using a Bucket of Water to change it to a concrete block.



Alternatively, you can place the concrete powder in water to change them. Break the block using a Pickaxe.



Note: If you use any other items to break the concrete block, it will destroy the block without picking it up.

Can You Farm Concrete blocks?

Farming concrete blocks is an easy process in Minecraft. You do not need to make any complicated structures for this farm that uses a lot of Redstone either. If you want to make a concrete farm, all you need is a bunch of stone blocks, chests, hoppers, and an observer and a hopper.

66 Stone blocks

12 Stone slabs

Eight Slabs

Four Chests

Two Hoppers

Two Redstone dust

Two Redstone repeaters

One Oak stairs

One Observer

One Dropper

A Bucket of water

A large amount of concrete powder. Before you start, you’ll need:

If you’ve collected all the blocks required, follow these steps next:

Dig five straight and six across for one block where you want to build the farm. Fill the hole with stone blocks. Counting from the left, leave one block and place two chests above the stone blocks. Place a stone block in the front and behind the chest. Place a stone block on top of the stone behind the chest. Place the Oak stairs above the same stone block. Build a house around the stairs. Make sure to leave room of one block for the water to flow and for you to stand on the stone in front of the chest. On the right side of the stairs, place two more stone blocks going up. Use the Bucket of water and place the water above the stone you just placed.

On the other side of the stairs, make a 3/4 platform using stone slabs right below the level of the Oak stairs. That way, you can fully utilize the space above the platform and open the chest at the bottom. Move one block to the right from the Oak stairs and place the Observer on the platform facing inside the compartment you just built. Put a Dropper next to the Observer facing the same way. Put a Redstone Repeater behind the Observer facing opposite to it. Add another repeater behind the dropper facing it. Set the repeater behind the Observer to one. Place Redstone dust behind both repeaters.

Place a hopper above the dropper and then a chest above it. You can increase the number of chests going up in the same manner. Go back down put a hopper above the chest you first placed on the ground. You can increase the number of chests underground using more hoppers and chests. Keep a couple of concrete powder with you and leave the rest inside the chest on top.

Your farm is ready to be used. The concrete machine is not fully automatic as you will have to craft concrete blocks and place them in the chest above. To get the concrete block, follow the steps below.

Get inside the farm you built with some concrete powder on your off-hand and a pickaxe on your right. Place the concrete powder in front of the Oak stairs. The powder should change into a concrete block due to the water next to it. Mine the concrete block with your pickaxe. As soon as you mine, the dropper should add a concrete powder on your off-hand. That way, you won’t run out of it until the chest/dropper is empty.

To do this faster, simply hold both left and right mouse buttons simultaneously. You will have tons of concrete blocks in no time.

This way, you can have a farm that gives you easy concrete blocks. You will need to remember you will still have to collect Dye, gravel, sand, and craft concrete powder first to use the farm. Sadly, there is no fully AFK farm you can build for concrete.

How to get different colored concrete?

The color of the concrete depends upon the Dye you use when you craft the concrete powder. You can use any colored dye you can find in the game and use it while preparing concrete powder.

For example, if you need red concrete:

Use a poppy to make a red dye. Use it to craft concrete powder. Place the concrete powder on water, and you will have red concrete.

You can use the same process and make different colored concrete blocks such as grey, green, pink, cyan, blue, and more.

Relative Questions

Can I Revert Concrete into Concrete Powder?

The answer to the question is no; you cannot. Concrete is the hardened and final stage of concrete powder. Since the powder mixes with water and changes into a solid block, there is no way to revert the change. Concrete powder in Minecraft works the same as the concrete powder in the real world; once it changes into a block, it cannot change back.

What can I use the Concrete powder for?

You can use the concrete powder for a variety of things. Firstly, you can change it to a concrete block that can be used to decorate and build your base. Concrete is stronger and harder than wood, so it is always sturdy and does not catch fire like wood.

Furthermore, you can also use the concrete block under a note block to create a snare drum sound.

How many colors of concrete are there in Minecraft?

There are 16 total colors in Minecraft. So, you can use all 16 colored dyes and use them to make 16 different concrete powders.

Does concrete powder float?

Concrete powder uses the same mechanics as sand and gravel. If there is no supporting block underneath concrete powder, it will fall until it finds support underneath.

However, concrete blocks float. They use the same mechanics as a stone block and will still be in the same place if you remove the foundations.

Can you make Concrete slabs?

Sadly, the game doesn’t allow you to make concrete slabs through concrete. Hence you can only use them as blocks. If you need slabs, you’re better off looking for stone or wooden ones.

Can Creepers destroy Concrete blocks?

Unlike stone, concrete blocks are harder and are creeper resistant. It means that if a creeper were to explode outside your concrete wall, then your wall should still be intact.

However, you should remember that concrete blocks are not TNT-proof. So think before you light up a TNT next to your wall.