Beware! If you ever get a mail from ‘Microsoft’ or a website alleging a primary update requirement on your system, it is 99.99% a scam. Only the direct offering from the operating system provides you an authentic Windows 10 update. This update notification will come automatically while waiting for around 5 minutes when shutting down your PC. This could also arrive through the OS’s manual update checker.

Moreover, a report from Tech Radar asserts that a new Windows 10 update malware scam is buzzing up. It is mainly aiming the people through their e-mail accounts.

How does the Windows 10 Update Scam come by?

As per the reports, many users have been receiving e-mails claiming to be coming from Microsoft. Apparently, the mail read – Your Windows 10 PC needs an ‘urgent security update.’ Well, like most scams, this too may be poorly written or misspelled. So any e-mails or notifications like this that don’t come directly from the OS must be kept alert!

Furthermore, the e-mail will navigate you to open a word document or download the update file, or both come in together. Sending malware by asking you to open a word document is less common. Nonetheless, if you fall for the latter case, you are not downloading a Windows 10 update. With this, you are just feeding in malware or some ransomware to your system.

Malware Macros

The results that come forth are the same regardless of what the scam mail asks you to do. However, the tactic of asking you to open a word document is a little more complex in learning about the way that the malware is installed. When you open the e-mail, you will see either a ‘word’ or ‘excel’ document. Hence, with the macros that destroy the security, the document will install either malware or ransomware on your system by proxy look.

To conclude, if you ever receive an e-mail asking you to update Windows 10 operating system urgently, immediately do not open or download the attachments. Delete it, bin it, or ignore it!