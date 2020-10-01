If there’s a single thing that can convince people of buying the PlayStation 5 instead of the Xbox Series X/S, it’s Peter Parker. Let’s see if the Spider-Man: Remastered offer is good enough for us players, though.

Hands-down, “Spider-Man” is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Knowing Sony is working to port Marvel’s Spider-Man to the PS5 is big news. Maybe that’s why they are charging extra for the experience: they know the web-slinger is a digital bank.

Sony already confirmed the re-master. However, as all things PlayStation goes, it’s going to be expensive. Current owners won’t get the upgrade for free. That also means your existing save files and trophies won’t carry over.

There’s a couple of Spider-Man suits coming for free on the remaster…so…hurray?

Be that as it may, PlayStation confirmed the title on their blog. Feel free to check the official post by clicking down below!

Info: PlayStation pushes forward their upcoming console with a heavy focus on single-player games and immersive tech.

Peter Parker’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 5 Remaster will feature graphical and technical upgrades. As you can imagine, the game will run at native 4K, 60fps, and faster load times. The game will boast increased visual fidelity as well.

Insomniac Games is hauling the Remaster as a new title. To make things worst, you can’t just buy the Remaster as a standalone game. It’s only available as part of another. You’d need to buy the $70 Marvel’s Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to play the new version. Yes, it packs two games on a single package.

Either way, the bundle seems like an excellent idea for PlayStation newcomers. However, it’s not the best investment for people who already bought and play Spider-Man on PS4.

That said, Miles Morales is also coming for PlayStation 4. The game is releasing on November 12 as a cross-gen title with a near $50 launch price.

Backward

If you already have the PS4 version of Spider-Man, you can play it on the PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. It will still enjoy faster load times but nothing else, really.

Additionally, you can upgrade the PS4’s Miles Morales version for free. If you take that route, you can pay extra to buy the Ultimate Edition upgrade over at the PlayStation Store, giving you access to Spider-Man: Remastered. What a mess!

Overall, it’s a bad look for Sony. Many PS4 games are offering free PS5 upgrades. The same is to say about Xbox One to Xbox Series games. Why is this different, and why can’t you buy it separately?

What is new on the remaster?

The most notable change is Peter Parker. He looks different on the Remaster. Insomniac probably tweaked the main character ahead of Spider-Man 2, a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Aside from Peter Parker, most characters also went through an upgrade. There’s now more eye and skin fidelity and things like teeth shaders or individually-rendered hairlines. Overall, there’s great detail and attention.

Peter Parker, in particular, has a new face. Actor Ben Jordan was the new face model for the next-gen New York’s hero.

Spider-Man: Remastered also adds Ray Tracing features. Lights, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion take the game to the future.

“Beyond improved models and materials, one of the biggest things we have brought to the game is ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows. We now have true reflections on the windows of buildings, and it looks stunning with our new skies and weather.” – PlayStation blog.

The studio is also working on revamping the experience. Besides upgrading the visuals, load times, and frames-per-second, they want to add new features and content.

As new content goes, we know of additional costumes like Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man suit. There are also a few updates to Photo Mode that allows players to customize the pictures further.

Harnessing the power of the PlayStation 5, Spider-Man: Remastered is running at a higher frame rate. As I said, the title is targeting 60fps/4K, which grants smoother gameplay.

Immersive tech

Naturally, Spider-Man: Remastered is taking advantage of the PS5’s next-gen immersive features. One of such is 3D Spatial audio on compatible headphones and stereos.

Plus, the DualSense controller will carry adaptative triggers and the haptic feedback feature.

New suits

The Remastered version brings the suit we saw on The Amazing Spider-Man movies by Sony. That’s the only brand new suit we’ve seen, though, as three Spidy costumes are coming up.

About Miles-Morales

Rather than a sequel, Miles Morales continues the story one year after the original events.

Spider-Man’s pupil takes the fight against the Tinkerer and his power-hungry gang in Harlem. You’ll get the chance to explore Miles’ unique abilities like camouflage and the electrical Venom Strike.

Prices and release date

Let me put it in order:

Spider-Man: Remastered release date: November 12, 2020

Price: Included on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition ($70 approx, depending on your country of residence).

PlayStation 5 only

Now, for Spider-Man: Miles Morales:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales release date: November 12, 2020

Price: $50 for the standard edition (PS4 & PS5). Free upgrade included

Ultimate Edition Price: $70, PlayStation 5 only.

“The PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales offers a free upgrade path to PS5 Standard Edition. And if you purchase or upgrade to the PS5 Standard Edition, you can take advantage of a paid-upgrade offer from the in-game menu to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered” – PlayStation blog.

Pre-Order

In summary

Whereas there are a couple of upgrades and next-gen features we would love to see, there’s nothing particularly new about Spider-Man: Remastered. All in all, it’s going to feel like the same game and the same experience. Better graphics rarely make a game better, especially a title that already looks great.

With the Ultimate Edition bundle, Sony is forcing players to buy Miles’ adventure. And I don’t think the extra upgrades are reason enough to pay the game all over again.

However, if you’re a newcomer, it does sounds like a great bundle. Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the top games of the PS4 generation.

Realizing there’s not going to be a free PS5 upgrade is sad and tricky from Sony. If they chose to follow the same strategy with their IPs, the company broke its promise on free upgrades.

Let’s wait and see what happens with games like Uncharted, The Las of Us, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Let me know what you think in the comments below, though. Would you go for the Ultimate Edition bundle to play Spider-Man: Remastered?