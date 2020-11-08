Bioware’s’ N7 Mass Effect Day/marketing gimmick finally game us fans excellent news. Today, on November 7, we learned that Bioware and Electronic Arts are working on a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will bring the original games plus all of its DLCs. It’s also packing bonus weapons and armor. Besides the tasty bundle, let’s learn what Bioware has been working on for the fan-favorite sci-fi saga.

We had already caught on to the rumors. Electronic Arts had been teasing a new “HD” title for a while, and out of hope -or maybe leaks- many fans and outlets were pointing at Shepard’s space-opera.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition bundle

Thane, Liara, Tali’Zora, Miranda, Garrus, Mordin…they are all there, and I’m hyped to see them in a new light.

The news comes from Case Hudson himself, head and creator of the Mass Effect franchise:

“It’s tough keeping a big secret (and we really struggled to keep this one a surprise) but now it’s official: today we announced the Mass Effect Legendary Edition! We’ve heard (for years!) your requests for a Mass Effect remaster, so we’re super happy to finally reveal that we’ve been working on a remastered edition of the Mass Effect trilogy.” – Casey Hudson, Mass Effect’s official page.

Happy November 7, Specters!

What is changing in the Legendary Edition?

The dev team explains they won’t change the core experience, rebuilt the game, or change anything of their original work.

Rather, it seems the Legendary Edition is about a 4K HDR paint job coming for Xbox One, PS4, and PC in Spring 2021.

It’s also going to be “forward compatible” with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Bioware adds it will have better performance on the newer consoles.

Aside from the increased super-sharp resolutions, Bioware is also working to improve most aspects of the game. That includes animations, graphics, shaders, effects, models, and many technical features.

Performance is also including. The Legendary Edition is also bringing faster frame rates. On the Xbox Series X, for example, it will probably run at 4K/120fps.

Overall, their goal is to modernize the experience. Whereas Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 still look and play nicely, Mass Effect 1 does need some improvements on the combat gameplay side. We expect Bioware is working in that regard too.

There’s one significant aspect that’s changing, though. The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition only includes the single-player campaing. That means Bioware is cutting out the multiplayer aspects.

“Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form. ” – – Casey Hudson, Mass Effect’s official page.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions are ready for pre-order. According to the listing, they will come out on December 21, 2021.

A new Mass Effect?

Bioware confirmed Commander Shepard is coming to a new life with 2020/2021 graphics and performance. It’s an opportunity for younger generations to enjoy one of the greatest video-game stories of all time.

That’s not all, though. The Canadian studio also confirmed they are working on the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe.”

There’s not more info on that, though, as the project is in its early stages. For all we know, it could be works on paper, a handshake, a green light. Needless to say, we don’t know if Bioware is following the dreaded Andromeda plot or if they will go forward -or backward- with the Milky Way galaxy.

For now, we’re happy to know Bioware is releasing further Mass Effect news in early 2021.