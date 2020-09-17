New leaks are pointing at “Mass Effect Remaster” as a Portuguese video-game retailer listed the title today on its site. Could Bioware’s sci-fi trilogy get a modern reissue?
For months and years, fans have been asking EA to re- publish one of the best trilogies in video-game history. We’ve been asking for Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, and it finally seems like a reality.
Bioware is apparently working on the classic sci-fi RPG to bring it forward to current-gen consoles. We don’t know if it will reach the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles, though.
The Mass Effect Remaster would pack improved visuals, all of the DLCs, and all three games in a single collection.
Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster
Electronic Arts have made no announcements of any Mass Effect Remaster so far. Still, fans are hoping Commander Shepard comes back on Ray Tracing graphics and faster load times. Features one of the best adventures we’ve seen on contemporary culture; it would be a right call for a publisher all about money.
Even though EA is keeping silent, the retailer listed the Remaster online. The game is added as a pre-order option for the Nintendo Switch.
However, the game only lasted online for a day before the listing disappeared. You can check the original link, which still retains the name but misses the actual product:
The Portuguese video-game store GamingReplay removed the link after about 2 hours. There’re no further details so far, but we’ll be sure to keep up with other Mass Effect leaks.
Also, I should point this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster.
Are there other Mass Effect Remaster Leaks?
Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grub also posted on Twitter news about the Mass Effect Remaster. He said Bioware plans to release information about the title in October 2020.
He also stated the Remaster would launch around March 2021, which is sooner than most people expect.
All we know is that a Mass Effect art book is launching by March 23, 2021.
We expect the game would reach the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. That means it will be backward-compatible with the Xbox Series lineup, at least.
It’s also worth noting that the Xbox Series can play the original Xbox 360 versions with backward compatibility.
Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered.
Coming in October according to leaked pre-order dates and a new tweet from @JeffGrubb. pic.twitter.com/h7XPbJJGtq
— Okami (@Okami13_) August 18, 2020
About Mass Effect
The Mass Effect Trilogy is available on the Origin Store for PC. The good thing about playing ME on your Windows computers is how you can mod the games to make them look and behave better.
Keep in mind the original ME launched for the Xbox 360 console and Windows PC as a temporal Microsoft exclusive.
Microsoft Studios also published Mass Effect 2 as an exclusive in 2008. Then, when the third game reached the console in 2012, the PlayStation 3 got their hands on the whole franchise as well.
The trilogy re-defined the sci-fi genre. In specific, these were RPG sci-fi third-person shooters where you played as Commander Shepard. Shepard was a respected human ranking soldier who discovered a dark threat posing to end all sentient life in the Galaxy.
With an open-world scenario, desitions that reverberate through the whole series, deep customization options, and exiting shooting sequences, the trilogy deserves a spot amongst the best games in history.
Mass Effect is so profound that even the desitions you take influence your relationships with your companions. The desitions you take makes you romance them, become friends, suffer betrayal, or lose them in battle.
Even though the ending is more streamlined than the rest of the series, Mass Effect 3 presents the most vigorous gameplay and the strongest moments of the franchise. And it still looks great.
Check our latest gaming news:
Short Mass Effect summary
ME 1
On the original game, you meet Commander Shepard and the rest of your titular team. Then, you discover an unknown AI race consumes all sentient life on the Galaxy every 50 million years.
It’s a never-ending cycle Shepard must stop, for the first time, while the rest of the advanced species of the Galaxy don’t believe him.
ME 2
After a disastrous battle, Shepard is left alone with a suspicious human “benefactor.” The “Illusive Man” believes the Commander and finances his war campaing to gain allies and stop the “Reapers.”
However, he believes the means always justify the ends. He wants Shepard to take some drastic desitions to win against a race that remains undefeated.
Mass Effect 2 is known as the best of the franchise and one of the best games in history. It’s a perfect 10, and it’s as addicting as games get.
ME 3
War and defeat are fast. The reapers are merciless, and the Galaxy species took too long to reach an agreement. Now, Shepard and his team are on a mission to create an ultimate alliance to defeat the invaders.
The Name?
The name “Mass Effect” comes from the titular technology that made the Galaxy thrive and advance. The Mass Relays are part of the Galaxy’s mystery, as none of the races built it, but they still exist and function.
What they do is connect one Solar Sistem to another with a “jump” technology. In other words, they allowed different races to reach further, connect, meet each other, and eventually find the “Citadel,” also an abandoned hub that became the interstellar government.
Furthermore, the races also harness the Mass Relays technology to create all kinds of techs. There’re even powers born with Mass powers that work as the universe’s magic.
Here’s some action gameplay. I hope you can understand that everything is an experience in the game, though, from reading each codex entry to each conversation with your friends. Moreover, the story is epic and full of twists. I’d play the Mass Effect Remake.
What happened after the Mass Effect trilogy?
With a beautiful mix of action combat, a desition-driven narrative, and a fantastic cast of side characters, the series is Bioware’s best series. It’s also a highlight of the RPG genres. What Cyberpunk 2077 is trying to do nowadays, ME already did many years ago.
Mass Effect: Andromeda was released in 2017 as a disappointing spin-off that took fans into another galaxy that was not nearly as exciting as the last journey. It had almost none of the ingredients we saw on the previous games of the franchise. That’s why the Mass Effect name is now on ice.
Still, EA’s financial FY2020 report revealed an unannounced HD game project.
What do you think? Would you play it again? Have you ever played it? Leave your thoughts on the comments below!
Leave a Reply