New leaks are pointing at “Mass Effect Remaster” as a Portuguese video-game retailer listed the title today on its site. Could Bioware’s sci-fi trilogy get a modern reissue?

For months and years, fans have been asking EA to re- publish one of the best trilogies in video-game history. We’ve been asking for Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered, and it finally seems like a reality.

Bioware is apparently working on the classic sci-fi RPG to bring it forward to current-gen consoles. We don’t know if it will reach the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles, though.

The Mass Effect Remaster would pack improved visuals, all of the DLCs, and all three games in a single collection.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster

Electronic Arts have made no announcements of any Mass Effect Remaster so far. Still, fans are hoping Commander Shepard comes back on Ray Tracing graphics and faster load times. Features one of the best adventures we’ve seen on contemporary culture; it would be a right call for a publisher all about money. Even though EA is keeping silent, the retailer listed the Remaster online. The game is added as a pre-order option for the Nintendo Switch. However, the game only lasted online for a day before the listing disappeared. You can check the original link, which still retains the name but misses the actual product: Portuguese Retailer Website The Portuguese video-game store GamingReplay removed the link after about 2 hours. There’re no further details so far, but we’ll be sure to keep up with other Mass Effect leaks. Also, I should point this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster. Are there other Mass Effect Remaster Leaks? Venture Beat journalist Jeff Grub also posted on Twitter news about the Mass Effect Remaster. He said Bioware plans to release information about the title in October 2020. He also stated the Remaster would launch around March 2021, which is sooner than most people expect. All we know is that a Mass Effect art book is launching by March 23, 2021. We expect the game would reach the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. That means it will be backward-compatible with the Xbox Series lineup, at least. It’s also worth noting that the Xbox Series can play the original Xbox 360 versions with backward compatibility.

Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered. Coming in October according to leaked pre-order dates and a new tweet from @JeffGrubb. pic.twitter.com/h7XPbJJGtq — Okami (@Okami13_) August 18, 2020

About Mass Effect

On the original game, you meet Commander Shepard and the rest of your titular team. Then, you discover an unknown AI race consumes all sentient life on the Galaxy every 50 million years. It’s a never-ending cycle Shepard must stop, for the first time, while the rest of the advanced species of the Galaxy don’t believe him.