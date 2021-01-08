Here we have the first insight on the Ryzen 9 5900H based laptop from Mechrevo. The Chinese Tech Outlet SMZDM listed a post on the Ryzen 9 featured laptop with the latest Nvidia RTX 30 mobile GPU. The listing has been taken down with a pending announcement in the upcoming CES 2021.

Mechrevo packs the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H in its 17-inch Gaming Laptop with the latest RTX 30 mobile GPU.

Twitter User @HXL spotted the leak on the Chinese Outlet retailer, which has been taken down. The 17-inch laptop boasted a Ryzen 9 5900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series mobile GU and 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Besides the basic info, we don’t get in-depth information on the laptop’s full specification.

The Mechrevo comes with a Phison 1 TB SSD, 2.5GB Realtek Networking card, and a supposedly 1440p display with an unknown refresh rate. As for the connectivity, the laptop has three USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, an HDMI out, an Ethernet port, and an audio combo jack.

The laptop comes with RGB lit keyboard and a CNC machine-drilled chassis. A massive cooling system cools the laptop. The dual exhaust fans cool down the five copper pipes making direct contact with the CPU and GPU. The exhaust fans exhaust the air from the back and the sides offering tons of cooling potential. The Mechrevo supports 64 GB system memory backed up with two SO-DIMM slots for future upgrade.

In CPU-Z, the Ryzen 9 5900H scores 617.4 points in the single-core test and 6076.6 points in the multi-core test. The Mechrevo maintains 72.32 FPS with a total score of 34714 points in the Fritz Chessbase test. In the Cinebench R20, the Ryzen 9 5900H scores 584 points in the single-core and 5264 points in the multi-core test. It is safe to say the Ryzen 9 destroyed all the 10th generation processor.

The Cezanne processors have impressive IPC Uplift with the latest Zen 3 core architecture. The Mechrevo laptop is looking great with the latest Ryzen 5000H processor. The Mechrevo 17-inch laptop will be showcased at the CES 2021. Still, we don’t have information shout the graphics card. But looking at the price tag, the device cost $2000, which seems to have the RTX 3080 mobile GPU.