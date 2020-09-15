Details of the upcoming Xiaomi phone have surfaced on the internet. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a part of Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Series. The details the device have been circulating for a while now.

In a recent leak, we got to see the device’s whole design along with a descriptive spec sheet.

Abhishek Yadav revealed renders of the upcoming Xiaomi device and its specifications on Twitter. In the tweet, Abhishek has also cited a source. A few days before this, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were spotted on the listings in Amazon. The renders on Amazon revealed the entire design of the phones.

According to the blog post on MuyComputer, the mi 10T Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The GPU on the device is Adreno 650. The device will have 8GB RAM. There are two storage variants: one is 128GB, and the other is 256GB.

IPS LCD Display Confirmed Once Again. https://t.co/xksswTFO8c — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 14, 2020

There is a 6.67-inch display panel on the phone. A previous leak hinted that the device would come with OLED panels. However, it is an IPS Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This also helps us estimate the positioning of the fingerprint scanner. Since it is an LED display, the scanner is likely to be side-mounted.

There is a triple camera setup in the rear end of the Mi 10T Pro. The primary rear camera is a 108MP sensor – as we already know. The two other lenses at the back are a wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens. The wide-angle camera is 20MP, and the telephoto sensor is 8MP. The front side of the Mi 10T Pro has a 20MP selfie camera. As we have seen in the earlier leak, there no drop notch. The 20MP front camera sensor sits in a punch hole in the Mi 10T Pro.

Regarding the battery power, the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The new Mi device will support 30W wireless fast charging.

In the software department, the smartphones are expected to run the MIUI 12. It will be based on ANDROID 10 OUT OF THE BOX.

The base price for the Mi 10T Pro is €550. And there will be four available color variants: black, grey, light blue, and silver.

Let’s take a quick look at what we know so far about the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

Specs Display: 6.67″, IPS Full HD,144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Front camera: 20 MP

Rear ultrawide camera: 20 MP

Rear telephoto camera: 8 MP

Rear main camera: 108 MP

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, 30W wireless fast charging

The release date of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is yet to be confirmed. But with these rapid leaks in the past few weeks, we can assume that the release is near. The expected launch of the Xiaomi smartphone is in October.

We will keep you in the loop regarding any updates that we get about this.