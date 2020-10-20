Xiaomi is finally launching its Mi 10T series in the UK, although it had already been released in many Eurozone countries. The Company has declared its plans to introduce its trio series, making them available in multiple retailers. You will get to buy the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro on Amazon and Mi.com for now.

Unlike the Mi 10 series, you will get to buy the full Mi 10T trio. The three products will be available in multiple colors and configurations. At first, you will get to order the Mi 10T Lite at a reasonable discount rate for the beginning. The Company says that the Mi 10T Lite can be pre-ordered from October 26 on Mi.com and Amazon. The phone will also be sold by Vodafone later.

Xiaomi’s ‘Earlybird Flash Sale’ is also happening on October 26. You will get to purchase the Mi 10T Lite starting from £199 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variation. And, for bigger storages, you will have to pay £249 for the 128 GB version in the flash sale offer. However, after that, the prices will increase to £229 and £249, respectively.

Furthermore, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will cost you £469 and £599, correspondingly. They will come with a pair of Xiaomi’s True Wireless Earbuds in the package. For these, you will get to place your order on November 2. They will be selling both the devices, including the three retailers that will sell the Mi 10T Lite. Nonetheless, the Mi10T and 10T Pro seemingly don’t seem to up for an early bird offer.