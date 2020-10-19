Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro is one latest buzz in the earphones market today. There had been several leaks about this product in the past few months, and now Xiaomi has launched it in China. In China, the Company has labeled it with a different name Mi Air 2 Pro, for its market. Also, these earphones are the revamped version of Xiaomi TWS earbuds with some new improvisations on the standard AirPod-clone form factor.

Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Air Pro, which may also be called as the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro in markets except for its Chinese region. You will see some drivers and a wireless charger. You will see a high-end matte finish and house specs like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 12 mm drivers, and wireless charging.

Furthermore, according to the OEM, the earbuds support a 3-mic hybrid form of noise reduction to the tune of 35 decibels(dB). They also come with a fairly large 12 mm drivers built in a fully black shell with a new matte look. However, we did not assume these earbuds to have ANC, but they, in fact, do.

You can get around 28 hours of battery life from these Mi Air 2 Pros’ cases, while the Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds only have a life-span of hours with ANC on. These earbuds can charge through USB type C or wireless charging.

Xiaomi also asserts that these new earbuds are tuned by award-winning musician Luca Bignardi to ensure their quality. Now, you can set your pre-orders in JD.com, which will resume following a seemingly successful October 15, 2020 debut on October 21. You can get the new Mi Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds for 699 yuan (~US$104) during this event.