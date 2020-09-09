The wrap is out. Microsoft finally unveiled the Xbox Series X price and release date. More exciting than that, though, is how they confirmed the Xbox Series S as the next-gen budget console. We’re here to talk about that!

As far as we’ve seen, the Xbox Series lineup has enough arguments to duke it out against Sony’s PlayStation 5. It has what it takes to go to the top of the video game industry. Both consoles are Microsoft’s juggernauts and-

Plus, the PC industry is going to take a couple of years to reach the confident levels of quality and frame rates and graphics the Xbox Series theoretically achieves.

Context: Here are the exclusive games Microsoft Studios is taking towards the Xbox Series consoles.

Xbox Series Price and Release Date

The rumors about the Microsoft next-gen budget console were true. The tech company was indeed working on two sibling devices to claim both segments of the market.

Today, we can share the price, and release date of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. The prices match the release prices of the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S.

The “entry-level” Xbox Series S is selling for $299. You could also choose to pay 25$ per month through an Xbox All Access financing plan. Otherwise, Microsoft is planning to roll out the mini-tower very aggressively around the globe.

Its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, will sell for $499 at retail. That’s a full $100 less than what we saw on previous rumors. Moreover, you could pay $35 per month through Xbox All Access.

By the way, the Xbox All Access subscription includes the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate club.

Lastly, both consoles are premiering on November 10, 2020. That’s nine days before Cyberpunk 2077, so I’m going to start saving money from now!

Launch

Microsoft is looking for a global launch of the XSX and the confirmed Xbox Series S. It’s a somewhat different strategy than the slow distribution of their current-gen consoles. That means it’s reaching most countries by mid-November.

Didn’t know if we should Say Anything but FYI the S doesn’t stand for Speaker. https://t.co/20Il7KgHNO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Here’s everything we know on Cyberpunk 2020, the big RPG from CD Projekt Red. It’s safe to say this is the most awaited game of 2020.

Microsoft confirmed Xbox Series S

The USA company confirmed the Xbox Series S as a budget all-digital console. Even though it losses some specs against the XSX, it’s still more capable than the current Xbox One X. And let’s remember the X console is the most powerful in the market. It has nothing to envy about the big PC gaming towers.

Microsoft explains the Series S delivers faster load times, better frame rates, dynamic worlds, and overall next-gen performance.

For $300, you’ll be able to play all of the next-gen games coming out in the next seven years or so.

Overview

Don’t go thinking the Series S is a sub-par model. It represents a fantastic upgrade over current consoles. The difference relies on its maximum graphical quality: the Xbox Series X can go up to 4K, whereas the Series S can go up to 1440p.

The XSS is about 60% smaller than the XSX. It’s design features a large vent hole on the upper part, where a fan takes part of the cooling.

That’s impressive coming from the smallest console ever. And the size it’s also a good thing: if you need to ship the console overseas, the Xbox Series S won’t cost much.

Also, with the redesigned Xbox Store, the browsing experience is as smooth as it gets. There’s a Microsoft algorithm going on helping you choose what to play next. It can get better if you’re a member of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. It gives you access to over 100 games, which includes Microsoft exclusives on release day.

If you upgrade to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Service, you also get access to multiplayer features plus xCloud. xCloud is Microsoft’s game streaming service.

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Xbox Series S specs

The first thing that stands out is its large vent. Microsoft is making sure the confirmed Xbox Series S works at 100% capacity with top-tier cooling.

Next, with its custom 4th generation NVMe SSD drive, the console ensures fast-as-light load times. Even faster than what the PlayStation 5 with its 3rd-gen SSD drives.

Another thing to note is that Microsoft promises stable 120 frame rates on 1440p screens. That’s undoubtedly impressive at such a price point.

We don’t have much more info about its specs, though—Microsoft has only given us a glimpse of its budget-level console.

Even so, we know the XSS is so small it can fit inside the Xbox Series S. We also know Microsoft is putting a lot of emphasis on the SSD drive and how it can improve your gaming experience.

In particular, it uses a 4th-gen PCIe NVMe SSD drive with 2.4GB write speeds and 4.8GB read speeds. That’s significantly faster than the 100mb/s read/write speeds of the Xbox One X’s HDD drive.

Check our latest gaming news:

What we don’t know about the confirmed Xbox Series S

1We’re still expecting some info about the CPU and the GPU. We expect the CPU to be the same as the Xbox Series X. The GPU, though, will have 4 TFLOPs instead of 12. That doesn’t mean anything to almost anyone, though, so what’s the point?

Still, the Xbox Series S is featuring AMD’s rDNA 2 architecture cards, better known as Big Navi. These are releasing for PC by late 2020, but they do have to prove a lot to compete against Nvidia’s RTX 30 cards in the PC parts market.

Compared to the Xbox One X, though, the Series S is more powerful in every aspect. It represents a CPU upgrade, a new GPU architecture, SSD upgrade, and features upgrade. You’d have to go along with the fact that it can’t play on native 4K if you’re looking for budget gaming.