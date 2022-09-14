The intuitive interface and simplistic design of Microsoft Teams makes it a top-tier workspace. But, sometimes you may end up getting “Your microphone isn’t working” message on the screen. In such case, you can hear the audio but your voice doesn’t reach the participants during a call or a meeting.

The issue emerges when you have denied microphone access to your device. However, the problem can also appear when you have a hardware issue like a faulty microphone.

Probable Causes of Microphone Issue on Teams

Some of the potential causes for the issue are: The microphone in Teams is on mute.

The mic is not enabled on your device.

The device audio drivers are no longer running on the latest version.

Malicious installation files of Teams.

How to Fix Microphone Not Working in Teams?

If the error is the result of some minor computer glitch, it can be resolved by restarting your PC. You can check the microphone again after you close Teams and launch it again. Likely, you can also try updating the Teams app. Simply press the Three dots and click Check for updates.

Even after making some adjustments and running through minor fixes, you are still not getting over the issue; it’s time for you to persuade the other fixes listed below.

Before moving on to the other fixes, there are a few things you need to consider checking.

Check if The Mic Is on Mute

It is also possible that your microphone may be on mute in Teams. You can look for the Mic in the top panel on the screen while you are in a meeting. If it is crossed, then the microphone is turned off. You can click it and turn it back on. Likely, you can press CTRL + Shift + M buttons simultaneously to turn the mic on or off.

Test Your Microphone

There are multiple ways to check whether the microphone is taking the audio input or not.

Conduct a Test Call on Teams

You can use the Test Call feature on Teams and know if the microphone works fine or not. Please remember that this feature is only available for premium users.

Open Teams. Click the Three dots on the top ribbon. Go with the Settings option. Now, select Devices. Click Make a test call and follow the instructions on the screen.



Check the Computer’s Microphone

Depending on your device, below are the steps to check the microphone input.

On Mac

First, press the Apple icon. Then, choose the System Preferences option.

Now, select Sound. Head to the Input section. Increase the Input volume. As you speak, you can see the Input level moving around as the computer detects the microphone input.



On Windows

Right-click the Speaker icon in the taskbar. Select the Open Sound settings option.

Now, as you speak, under the Test your microphone, you can see the bar moving. If it doesn’t move, it means the microphone on your PC is not responding.



Unplug and Plug in the Peripherals Again

When you are using a headphone or other peripherals, you need to know that the problem can be peripheral-related. The peripheral microphone may be damaged. It is also probable that the port may be damaged. You can unplug the peripheral and try plugging it into another port.

Run the Troubleshoot Option

When your microphone stops working on Teams, you can opt to use the inbuilt troubleshooting option. It will check for errors and help you remove them.

Open the Sound settings window. Then, click the Troubleshoot option beneath the Test your microphone option and follow the on-screen instructions.



Alternatively, you can check out the Troubleshoot menu and run the Recording Audio troubleshooting.

Press Windows + I keys and select Update & Security. Now, go to the Troubleshoot menu. Choose Additional troubleshooters.

Scroll down and select Recording Audio.

After that, click Run the troubleshooter.

Choose the Internal Microphone and press Next. Pick Apply this fix. When the troubleshooting finishes, click Close the troubleshooter.

Enable the Device Microphone

The problem is likely to occur when the microphone is deactivated on the device. So, you need to enable the device microphone and try speaking in Teams again. For that,

Open the settings menu. Select System. Choose the Sound option. Click Manage sound devices underneath the Troubleshoot button in the Test your microphone section.

Click your microphone name and press Enable.



Enable Microphone Access to Teams

Microsoft Teams need permission to utilize the device microphone. In case permission to use the microphone is not provided, Teams won’t be able to take your audio input. You can carry out the following steps to provide microphone access to Teams.

On Mac

Head to the System Preferences menu. Then, choose Security & Privacy. Now, select Privacy. Next, pick the Microphone option. After that, check the box next to Teams.



On Windows

Open Settings by pressing the Windows and I keys. Then, go with the Privacy option. Now, select Microphone. Press the Change button under the ‘Microphone access for this device is’ section and turn on the button.

Toggle on the button under the Allow apps to access your microphone section.

Also, switch on the button indicating the Allow desktop apps to access your microphone option.



Use the Correct Microphone for Teams

You may also encounter the issue when the microphone settings on Teams are misconfigured. When you set the input device incorrectly, the device’s microphone won’t detect the audio input.

Here’s how you can set the correct microphone for Teams.

Go to Microsoft Teams. Click the Three dots alongside the Profile avatar on the top panel.

Choose Settings.

Go with the Devices option. Select the Microphone option’s drop-down menu. Choose the correct microphone option.



Similarly, you can also change your microphone device during a meeting.

Press the More option. Then, choose Device settings. Click the drop-down menu under the Microphone option. Select the accurate microphone.



Install the Latest Audio Drivers

With outdated audio drivers, your device is closer to running into audio-related issues. A similar instance can occur with the microphone not working in Teams. It is because the driver may be corrupted or the hardware failed to link with the operating system. The ideal solution to deal with the malfunction is to update the audio driver.

Press Windows + X and pick Device Manager. Double-click the Audio inputs and outputs. Now, double-click the Internal Microphone.

Go to the Driver section and select Update driver.

Then, pick the Search automatically for drivers option and follow the message on the screen. After that, double-click the Sound, video and game controllers on the Device Manager window. Right-click on the Audio card driver and click Update driver.

Then, choose Search automatically for drivers and go with the on-screen instructions.

Delete Teams and Reinstall

It is possible that the problem may not be device-related. The app configuration or the installation files of the app may be malicious. In such a case, you need to uninstall the application along with the app data and reinstall it. To do so,

On Mac

First, force quit the Teams by pressing the Command + Q keys. Then, launch Finder and head to Applications. Choose Teams and press Command + Option + Delete buttons.

Upon receiving the confirmation message, press Delete. Now, go to the Microsoft Teams page and download and install the app.

On Windows

Choose Apps from the Windows Settings menu. Navigate to Microsoft Teams and select it. Then, select Uninstall. You need to choose Uninstall for the second time.

Now, launch the Run prompt by pressing the Windows + R keys. Input Appdata and hit Enter. Locate the Teams folder in the Local and Roaming folders, and press Delete on the top menu bar.

Finally, head to the Teams official site and download and install Teams on your computer.

Visit the Repair Store

If you are still here looking for other solutions even after trying the above-mentioned fixes, it may be the optimum time to visit a nearby repair store. Your computer may be facing some hardware damage to the internal connection of the microphone. Professional help would be recommended rather than getting yourself in a mess, as it may bring up other issues if wrongly executed.