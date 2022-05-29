Windows 11 Microphone Not Working? X Ways to Fix It 

Picture this. You are speaking into the microphone and later realize that the microphone didn’t record anything.

The microphone can fail to work simply because it’s muted in your Windows 11 system settings. Hence, a common fix is to unmute the microphone.

However, the general fix may not always work, and you may require a different fix. Luckily, there are various ways to fix your issue. So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn about them.

Why Is the Microphone Not Working on Windows 11?

Here are some common reasons why your microphone is not working on Windows 11.

The microphone is muted

Not providing necessary permissions

Selecting the wrong microphone in Windows 11 system

Outdated audio device driver

The microphone not enabled in the system

How to Fix the Microphone Not Working on Windows 11?

Before jumping directly to the fixes, you can try some basic fixes like restarting the PC or the microphone device. If it works, great. But if it doesn’t, you can go through the several fixes mentioned below in the article.

Check for Microphone Hardware Issues

You can confirm that the problem lies in factors other than the faulty microphone hardware by testing it. Likewise, check if it’s working on another PC.

You can also rule out the microphone hardware issue by performing a microphone test on your Windows 11 PC.

Follow the steps below to find it out:

Press the Windows + I to open the Settings app. On the right pane, click on the Sound option. Next, scroll down to the Input section and see if the sound level next to the Volume is moving when you speak into the microphone. Also, click on the Microphone option, and under the Input settings section, click on Start test next to Test your microphone.

On the other hand, it could be a loose microphone cable causing the issue, so make sure the microphone has been properly inserted. Also, clean the microphone port if dirty or dusty from the inside.

Furthermore, check if you have inserted the audio jack in the right port.

Allow Permissions

You can speak or even yell as loud as you want into the microphone, but it will not work if your microphone is muted. Hence, check if you have accidentally pressed the Mute button on the microphone.

Also, if the microphone is not working for a specific app or program, you probably have not provided the necessary permissions for that app.

Here’s how you can enable the microphone systemwide or for the specific apps using the Settings app in Windows 11.

Open the Settings app. Then select the Privacy & security from the sidebar. Now on the right-pane, click on the Microphone option under the Apps permissions section. Next, toggle on the “Microphone access” and the “Let apps access your microphone” button. Furthermore, turn on the apps you want to allow permission for the microphone.

Update Device Drivers( Check)

An outdated audio device driver can be responsible for your microphone not working properly. Thus you need to update your audio driver to fix the issue. To update it,

Press the Windows + R key, type the command devmgmt.msc , and press the Enter key. Now, expand the Audio inputs and outputs dropdown and select your microphone from the list. Then, right-click on it and select the Update driver option. Next, select the Search automatically for drivers to download the updates online and Browse my computer for drivers to search within the system. Download and install any available updates and check if the microphone is working now.

Note: If you use a USB microphone, you can update its driver under the Universal Serial Bus controllers in the Device Manager.

Set the Correct Microphone as the Default

You can face this issue if you have multiple sound devices connected to your PC. This is because the microphone you want to use is not currently set as default in the settings. To make it your default device,

Press the Windows + R key, type the command control, and press OK. Navigate to Hardware and Sound. Then, under Sound, click on Manage audio devices. Now, under the Recording tab, choose your microphone device. Next, click the “Set Default” button and hit Apply and OK to make changes.

Furthermore, click the Properties button and increase the microphone volume under the Levels tab.

Run the Windows 11 Audio Troubleshooter

Windows 11 has an in-built troubleshooter to fix these kinds of issues. You can run the troubleshooter and apply the fixes according to it. Here’s how you can do it.

First, press the Windows + I key to open the Settings app. Navigate to Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters. Now, scroll down to the Other section and click on the Run next to “Recording audio”. Wait for the troubleshooter to detect any problems and apply its recommended fixes.

Use an Audio Splitter

If you have only one headphone port, you cannot connect both headphone jacks, which can cause microphone issues.

Nonetheless, you can easily resolve this problem with an audio splitter. It allows you to connect two headphone jacks to a single port in your PC. So, if your pc has only one headphone port, try using a splitter.

Close Other Background Apps

If you have microphone issues in one application, you might have other applications running in the background and accessing the microphone. You should stop all microphone-related apps for your microphone to work. Here’s you can do it.

First, press the shortcut key Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Under the Processes tab, select a program that might be using the microphone, such as Discord, Zoom, or any other, and click on End task to close it. Repeat steps 2 and 3 for each application. Now, check if your microphone is working as expected.

Update Windows

Every Windows 11 update comes with fixes for various minor/major bugs and issues. So, your problem could get fixed with the latest updates. Here’s how you can update Windows 11.

Open the Settings app. Click on the Windows Update from the sidebar. Now, click on “Check for updates” on the right pane and install the available updates. Then, restart the system and check if your microphone issue is resolved.

Related Questions

Why Isn’t the Microphone Working on My Zoom App?

Even if you have given the necessary permissions to Zoom on your PC, applications like these can have their own microphone settings. Hence you need to open and configure the microphone settings inside the app. If you do not know hpw, you can read our article to find the fix for it.