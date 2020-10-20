Microsoft is coming up with its new feature to safeguard you from hacking attempts, data theft, and network compromise. The Microsoft Zero Trust Deployment Center has adopted the “never trust, always verify” approach for network security. It aims to treat the network like it has already been compromised while securing the data.

The Zero Trust networking security management model also includes Microsoft Zero Trust Deployment Center. Fundamentally, the model protects the computer data and its network. It sets protocols to secure all the data, notwithstanding the alleged threats. Besides, the model suggests that the internal computer and server network is already compromised, for which premium protection is a must.

What is the Zero Trust Networking Security Management Model?

It is essential to learn why the ‘Not Trust’ Approach is Important. We all know that crucial data has been transporting in and out of the company’s internal networks. So the protection has become more necessary in the current situation as many companies ask their employees to work remotely.

Therefore, Microsoft has introduced its Zero Trust Deployment Center to support businesses shifting towards this new methodology of working. It does the job of securing their data and users.

According to Microsoft, the Zero Trust security model assumes that everything behind the corporate firewall is unsafe. It verifies each request, whether it is from a closed or an open network. Zero Trust always emphasizes the “never trust, always verify” motto regardless of what resource the system requests access. The model fully verifies, authorizes, and encrypts all access requests before they grant access.

The model employs micro-segmentation and least privileged access principles to minimize lateral movement. It also uses proper analytics and intelligence to detect and configure irregularities in real-time.

The Zero Trust model includes a set of documentation on detailed procedures. This documentation has ways to follow Zero Trust principles. Microsoft asserts any organization can use Zero Trust documentation to learn the installed tools and techniques’ development and efficiency.

Bottom-line

To conclude, Microsoft has provided access to the Zero Trust documentation to any interested company. The companies can visit the Deployment Center. Also, those who have already adopted the Zero Trust model can test its maturity using the Microsoft tool.