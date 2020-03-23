Microsoft Edge has been in business since 2015 and has received accolades for its speed and reliability. The company even worked to make it more chrome-like. But now, it seems like Edge is losing its edge with its users.

A study on significant web browsers suggests that Microsoft Edge has the worst default privacy settings of them all.

Microsoft Edge Comes Last on the List

Computer scientist Douglas J. Leith from Scholl of Computer Science & Statistics, Trinity College, Dublin conducted a study. Here, significant browsers like Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Brave, and Yandex were put to the test.

The research was based on different factors, including backend services, data transmission by search autocomplete, and while the browsers are idle. And Edge shared the last position with the Yandex browser.

According to professor Leith, “Both send persistent identifiers than can be used to link requests (and associated IP address/location) to back end servers.”

He also adds, “Edge also sends the hardware UUID of the device to Microsoft, and Yandex similarly transmits a hashed hardware identifier to back end servers. As far as we can tell, this behavior cannot be disabled by users.”

Where do Other Browsers Stand?

While Edge and Yandex share the last spot, the Brave browser managed to take the top position. There was no evidence of Brave “identifiers allowing tracking of IP address over time, and no sharing of the details of web pages visited with backend servers.”

Firefox, Chrome, and Safari browsers all took the second spot being a little less private than the Brave browser. However, still user-friendly and a bit stronger than Edge and Yandex.