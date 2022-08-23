Fix: Microsoft Excel Can’t Open or Save Any More Documents

Do you see a message that says, “Microsoft Excel Can’t Open or Save Any More Documents Because There Is Not Enough Memory Available.” Well, this problem does not arise just because there is not enough memory on your device.

This can also happen because of some settings on Microsoft Excel. Those settings help prevent malware from transferring to your device through shared Excel documents. But you can always change these settings when you don’t need them.

In this article, we will show you the reason why excel files are not opening or saving and how to fix them too.

Why Can’t Excel Open or Save Any More Documents?

Excel files can stop opening or saving suddenly because of low space on your device or due to protections. The reasons can vary according to how you are opening the file but these issues are usually easy to fix. Let’s go through these causes and see which matches you. Not Enough Space: When excel documents do not open or save, it is mostly because of the low space that you have on your disk. Excel fails to save new sheets if you don’t have enough space. So, you will have to delete some files or sheets that you no longer need.

But did you also know that those documents are protected when opened with another desktop. Due to the security reasons, some files can not be opened which makes this a valid reason for Excel files to not open.

How to Fix When Excel Can’t Open or Save Documents

After finding out the cause, you can move to the fixes. Below are some solutions to Microsoft Excel not opening or saving any more documents that you can try out.

Remove Protection

As we have mentioned earlier, your files are protected when they are moved from one computer to another. The protection is there so that others don’t mess with your files and damage them. But you can always remove this protection and use your files again. Follow these steps to remove the protection:

Locate your file Right-click on the file Click on Properties

Check the Unblock box

Click on Apply Click on OK

The unblock box will only appear if the document is protected.

Disable Protected View

The protected view is a feature of Microsoft Excel that, upon enabling will not open harmful files. Sometimes the file will open, but you won’t be able to work on them. This is to protect your device from possible malware.

Here’re the steps to disable the protected view:

Open Excel Open a new worksheet Go to File from the top left corner Go to Options

Click on Trust Center

Click on Trust Center Settings Go to Protected View Under the Protected View options, uncheck all the boxes

Click on OK

After performing these steps, open the document again and see if it works.

Disable Hardware Graphics

Using the hardware graphics acceleration will wear out your hardware and will slow things down. If you have problems with opening and saving documents in Excel then you should definitely try disabling the hardware graphics.

Follow these steps to disable hardware graphics acceleration for Excel:

Open Excel Go to File from the top left corner Go to Options

Click on Advanced

Scroll down to Display Check Disable Excel graphics Hardware Acceleration

Click on OK

Change Trusted Locations

Changing the location of the file is one solution worth trying. Sometimes there can be bugs on the location so when you change the location, excel files surprisingly open and save again. Here’s how you can change the trusted location from Excel.

Open Excel Open a new worksheet Go to File from the top left corner Go to Options

Click on Trust Center Click on Trust Center Settings

Click on Trusted Locations

Click on Add New Location

Click on Browse Put a new location on the Path box Check the box next to Subfolders of this locations are also trusted Click on OK Click on OK again

Unhide Sheets

When a sheet is hidden you get an error when trying to open it and also when you try to save another sheet with the same name. So if you want to get access to that sheet then you will need to unhide it. Here’s how you can unhide sheets in Excel:

Open a sheet in Excel Go to Home menu

Click on Format

Click on Hide & Unhide Click on Unhide sheets

Unhide the sheet you want to open

Disk Cleanup

The temp files are those unnecessary files that are created on their own after a certain time of use of the app. These files are better off deleted because when they pile up, they create problems in the app.

Follow these steps to delete temp files using disk cleanup:

Click on the search icon on the taskbar Type disk cleanup

Click on disk cleanup Select the drive to clean up from the dropdown

Click on OK Select the files that you want to delete

Click on OK Click on Delete Files

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Save Option Grayed Out in Excel?

If you cannot save any files in excel due the save option being grayed out then you should check Office. Since Excel is an Office app, Office needs to be activated in order to use Excel.