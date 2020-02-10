Microsoft released the Xbox (beta) to let gamers have a sneak peek of what the original app has in store. Many thought it would be a treat, especially with the Xbox Game Pass for PC. But it turned out to be quite a bummer. The beta app does the bare minimum, but it received a lot of flak for having a confused look and other connecting errors. However, the Xbox (beta) is still in its development phase. So the negative reviews don’t hold much importance. Microsoft could have taken the negative reviews as constructive criticism and worked on making improvements. Instead, it chose to delete earlier reviews and ratings and fake a 5-star rating for Xbox (beta).

Users’ Reaction

Users have been debating over the reason behind Microsoft’s sly move. Some claim that bad reviews for beta software should not be a problem. On the other hand, many argue that wiping the beta reviews is acceptable once the final build is released. Moreover, the fact that Microsoft never addressed the issue before removing all the negative comments makes their actions even more suspicious. One of the users commented, “While I agree, I think it’s still odd that they deleted all of the previous reviews with no mention of why. I would’ve been fine with the reviews wiped when it exited out of beta, but it just seems weird to do it in the middle of a beta launch.”

Possible reasons behind the foul play

Many assume that the beta version could be bidding farewell to Microsoft. It could also mean that the final release is going to drop soon. A glitch in the backend is also likely to happen, which may have cleared all the older reviews. Similar cases happened earlier when Microsoft was merging the storefronts on Xbox and Windows, and when the Age of Empires Definitive edition got replaced with a cross-play with the Steam version.

Conclusion

We, as avid PC gamers, hope Microsoft learns from the users’ experience and improves the Xbox (beta) or releases the final software. If none of that happens, the company does owe its users an explanation for this questionable behavior.

COMMENT: Do you think Microsoft faking 5-star rating for Xbox (beta) after deleting earlier reviews and ratings is justified? Let us know in the comment section below and watch out for further updates.