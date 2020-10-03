Microsoft Flight Simulator is giving much to talk about lately. I think it’s time to make a rundown on the game’s headlines, as it’s becoming the best and largest flight simulator in the industry.

Ahead of its VR version, Microsoft Flight Simulator is also gearing up for its Xbox launch. The title is reaching the Xbox Series X/S by 2021.

On top of that, the game’s latest update overhauled landscapes from Japan. Fans haven’t seen all the game has to offer, and yet, Microsoft is already upgrading its visuals to deliver real-life experiences. It’s part of the studio’s plan to update every part of the world every year.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Info

Platforms Release Date Windows 10 PC Xbox One (2021) Xbox Series X/S (2021) August 20, 2020 Publisher Developer Xbox Game Studios Asobo Studios Genre Flying simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSF) is the company’s flight simulator series.

The Windows exclusive franchise started in 1982 and has advanced plenty ever since. It’s one of the oldest game sagas, with the 2020 version being the franchise’s latest iteration.

Bruce Artwick is the original creator. He started working on the game back in 1977 under his company, subLogic. By 1981 Microsoft approached the software engineer to create the final game. Bill Gates’ conglomerate wanted to show how IBM PC 16-bit graphics would look over the Apple II 8 bits system.

As the name implies, the series delivers realistic flying simulator experiences. More than a video-game, it’s a tool aviator, and aviator students can use to practice.

“From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator.”

The game is also available via the Xbox Game Pass app for Windows 10 PCs. That means its included in the video-game service. When the VR and Xbox versions launch, it’s going to be part of the service as well.

What is MFS?

The gist of the game is exploring a fully detailed world. There are over 2 million cities, 32.000 airports, and over 1.500 millions of mountains, buildings, trees, roads, rivers, traffic, animals, and more.

Everything you see on MFS is real. Each pixel is drawn after its real-life version. It makes for an unprecedented game in terms of vastness and detail.

There’s a variety of ships to pick, from small airplanes to Boeing planes. You’d need to adapt your experience and test your skills. The plane cockpit is precisely as you’d see it in reality, full of meteorological conditions, wind speeds, humidity, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR

MFS is releasing its beta VR version soon. VR MFS will be out for the HP Reverb G2 headset, a collaboration between Valve and Microsoft.

The headset didn’t have a release date before Asobo announced the VR beta. Now, we know the new peripheral is coming out during the first days of November.

Full VR support will come by 2021, but the closed beta is launching in early November as well. The beta will start with Windows Mixed Reality headsets before expanding to other peripherals.

Owners of the title can check the beta by joining the Microsoft Flight Simulator Insider program. In return for testing the beta, Microsoft is only asking for your feedback.

We don’t have info on the release price, though.

World Tour Update I: Japan

Xbox Game Studios also released a free Japan update this week. The game developer is releasing free world updates every three months or so, so expect additional upgrades are appearing this year. The next World Tour Update is touching on United States landscapes.

The update features digital mappings of the entire country. Plus, it has high-resolution 3D photo-realistic visuals of six major Japanese cities. These sites are Yokohama, Tokyo, Tokushima, Takamatsu, Utsunomiya, and Sendai.

Moreover, there’re six new hand-created airports. Away from the concrete buildings, you can also find new countryside architecture and pagoda sites.

The update also brings three new Landing Challenges to Japan airports. These are opportunities to overcame the environment and prove your skill.

To get the Japan upgrade, you’d need to update the game. Then, visit the game’s Marketplace to download the content.

The update was released on September 29.

Xbox Version

Microsoft Flight Simulator is releasing a console version. The Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will see the product as part of their rooster.

Asobo Studio revealed the console version is optimized for the next-generation of consoles. That means there’s not going to be an Xbox One version, which makes sense given the PC specs the game requires.

The game developer started to work on the console version recently, which means we should expect to see it by late 2021.

For now, we know that Asobo, creators of A Plague Tale: Innocence, is also working on a second title with Xbox and Microsoft.