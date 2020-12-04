Microsoft has been purchasing many studios for the past two/three years. Likewise, the Company made a revolutionary declaration in the gaming industry a few weeks back. Microsoft purchased Zenimax Media, which owns developers like Bethesda Softworks, id Software, Arkane Studios. Microsoft had to take this step as it had not been able to bring out games as superior as that of its competitor Sony during its earlier console generation.

According to Xbox chief Phil Spencer, Microsoft will keep acquiring studios in the future. Lately, the Company has acquired yet another gaming platform, Smash. gg, the esports platform. This is the second esports platform Microsoft has chosen after Mixer.

The Company has not announced other details as of now. What we know is that the platform will keep serving thousands of gaming event organizers regularly. More importantly, Microsoft itself has not made any formal announcement of as such until now.

Smash. gg

Having more than 6000 event organizers over a wide range of games, Smash. gg is one of the hottest esports platforms. You can organize any gaming event online on this. What’s even awesome is that it is absolutely free for anybody! To name some massive events organized by Smash. gg – Smash Bowl (Super Smash Bros tournament), Capcom Cup (fighting games tournament from Capcom like Street Fighter series), and Chipotle Cup (Fortnite and other shooters tournament).