Sony released the PS5 full teardown video yesterday, and competitors have already begun to mock the design. The PS5 teardown video gives buyers and enthusiasts an insight into the device. The PS5 doesn’t only look good but is engineered for easier repair and upgradability. But the Xbox Series X does have a simple cuboid design easier to develop.

Microsoft mocks Sony’s Playstation 5 vertical/horizontal stand system.

Microsoft was quick to mock Sony’s design. The Xbox Series X has a cuboid design and doesn’t require a stand adapter. Xbox UK tweeted “How to switch the Xbox Series X from vertical to horizontal” and posted two images. The jab towards Sony’s design is hilarious, but Sony’s overall design is quite attractive.

We might see tons of back and forth tweets from both the companies. Both Sony and Microsoft are ready to release next-generation consoles in the coming few weeks. Sony’s PS5 design is quite tremendous and fulfills the needs of an aesthetic console. The white body exterior and black interior look amazing with the stand base on the bottom. The stand system is removed using the screw at the bottom.

Sony’s PS5 is easy to get into, as showcased in the video. The teardown featured tons of information and an upgrade path in the device itself. The PS5 has a massive heatsink in the middle to cool down the AMD Ryzen custom CPU.

The CPU has eight cores and 16 threads and has a variable clock speed of 3.5 GHz. The CPU die is surrounded by 16GB GDDR6 memory—the custom flash chip on the PS5 totals to only 825GB. A custom memory controller controls the flash chip.

There is a PCIe 4.0 slot inside the device that supports NVMe SSDs. The storage option on the PS5 is less compared to Series X. Plus, the Xbox has an expandable storage port behind the console for ease of use.

The CPU die uses liquid metal as it’s TIM. The liquid metal allows better thermal heat transfer and increases the efficiency of the PS5. A wide 120mm dual intake fan cools the heatsink. The fan does all the heavy-lift while efficiently cooling the system.

Sony and Microsoft are going head to head this holiday. The Sony Playstation 5 and Playstation 5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12th, priced at $499 and $399. Xbox Series X goes around for $499, whereas its less-power sibling Xbox Series S goes for $299, launching on November 10th.