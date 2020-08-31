News is out that Microsoft is planning to release the KB4023057 update. This is the same infamous non-critical update in the OS.

What Microsoft says:

This update includes files and resources that address issues that affect the update processes in Windows 10 that may prevent important Windows updates from being installed. These improvements help make sure that updates are installed seamlessly on your device

The KB4023057 update descriptions are a little vague. But it says that the update may try to reset the network settings.

This update may try to reset network settings if problems are detected, and it will clean up registry keys that may be preventing updates from being installed successfully.