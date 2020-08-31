News is out that Microsoft is planning to release the KB4023057 update. This is the same infamous non-critical update in the OS.
The update is being silently sent to Windows 10 OS users of versions 1507, 1511, 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803, 1903 and 1909. This will prepare the Windows 10 systems to update to the latest update. A majority of the older versions of Windows 10 will receive the latest update shortly.
What Microsoft says:
Microsoft explains that the KB4023057 update “includes reliability improvements to Windows Update Service components in consumer Windows 10 versions”.
This update includes files and resources that address issues that affect the update processes in Windows 10 that may prevent important Windows updates from being installed. These improvements help make sure that updates are installed seamlessly on your device
The KB4023057 update descriptions are a little vague. But it says that the update may try to reset the network settings.
This update may try to reset network settings if problems are detected, and it will clean up registry keys that may be preventing updates from being installed successfully.
Verdict
The KB4023057 is helpful for users facing issues with Windows Updates. It has the ability to analyze the system and remove common issues that prevent a smooth update. So, it is useful for Home users who want to upgrade but are unable to do so.
If you have blocked automatic updates on your Windows 10 device, this update will force itself in. And all updates will install on their own. So, for users who willingly want to stick to the older versions, this is a hassle.
If you don’t want to upgrade to a newer version of Windows 10, make sure that the installation files are not downloaded on your device. Because once the update has begun, you can’t stop it without causing major damage to the OS.
