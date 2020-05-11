Microsoft released a video with the Xbox Series X gameplay, and well, critics and gamers are disappointed. Microsoft even admitted that they set some wrong expectations with the video. The video is, indeed, quite disappointing in terms of the gameplay. Breaking down the video is much easier as there is no gameplay, but we do see some stunning in-game visuals.

Microsoft Reveals Gameplay Trailer: It’s just a cinematic trailer



The Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 is exciting the console community and has garnered tons of attention. Even though PlayStation hasn’t revealed much of its console, Microsoft has announced the upcoming Xbox Series X and revealed its specs. The Xbox Series X will utilize AMD’s newer custom RDNA2 architecture graphics and 7nm Zen 2 based processor. Microsoft confirmed that the new console will be using the now trending Ray-Tracing technology.

The company released a video yesterday showing the gameplay teaser, but there was less to none gameplay in it. We guess Microsoft was only looking to show the graphical performance of the Xbox Series X. The video showcased the cinematics displaying the game engine and visual graphics. Even though the cinematics was made using the in-game graphics, people were disappointed as there was no solid gameplay in it.

We don’t see that much of an improvement in the graphics. There were some stunning titles to see in the trailer like the Bright Memory. The graphics in this FPS game was stunning, and you can see the Ray-Tracing feature in it. Further, Dirt Rally showcased its new visual and faster frame rate gameplay.

The Horror game “The Medium” showcased their newer global illumination inside the game. There were some stunning titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Scorn, and more. But the most exciting one was the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, but Microsoft didn’t deliver its promise, therefore, misleading the content.

Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different. Clearly we set some wrong expectations & that’s on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team. 🙏🏻💚 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 8, 2020

Microsoft also agreed that they misled the public. Xbox will soon be releasing its Halo: Infinite project trailer and gameplay. We will keep you updated with the console wars, so stay tuned on our website.