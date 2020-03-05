With the latest update, Windows have decided to remove Cortana, the internally-developed voice assistant in the Microsoft Launcher on Android. So, as of the end of April, Android users will no longer be able to utilize the feature.

In countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada, the Cortana app has already stopped working. And the company has already removed the virtual assistant from the launcher app in these countries. It could’ve been an indication enough for users to understand that Microsoft was removing Cortana.

However, this is not the end of Cortana in any sense. Microsoft plans to make Cortana a productivity-focused digital assistant.

What is the Future of Cortana?

Don’t let the news get to you if you’re an abid Cortana user. Microsoft might be removing Cortana from its launcher app, but it still has a lot of better plans for the virtual assistant.

Microsoft plans to transform Cortana into users’ personal productivity assistant that’ll help them amplify their skills. The new and improved Cortana will feature a chat-based UI that enables the users to interact better with their Cortana assistant.



From scheduling your day-to-day activities to managing your time and calendar, the updated Cortana is all about what users want.

Microsoft has also focused more on the protection of users’ data and privacy as it has become a significant issue worldwide.

Additional Changes.

Microsoft has taken a step to evolve Cortana from a simple voice assistant to users’ personal productivity assistant. And as users wait for the latest Windows update, you’ll get to see more and better changes for Cortana.

However, not only is Windows removing the app in the Microsoft Launcher but also in older versions of Windows with expired end-of-service dates. So, if you still want to continue using the virtual assistant, you might want to update your devices.