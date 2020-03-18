Microsoft has finally unveiled its spec for their new Xbox Series X console. The long-awaited console was in development way before the Xbox One X. Finally, the wait is almost over. Xbox Series X packs 16 Teraflops of computing space and a 1 TB storage. It looks like Sony will have a tough time beating the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft is using AMD’s new Zen 2 and RDNA 2 based processors

Microsoft and Sony are using AMD’s modern architecture; they both will be using the Zen 2 Processing power. As for the GPU, Microsoft is going with the RDNA 2 architecture-based GPUs. Till now, Microsoft has only revealed the spec with some BETA game testing, whereas Sony hasn’t talked about the PlayStation 5. The latest hardware acquisition helps the new console to push 4K 120 FPS and make them 8K Ready. Quite an amazing feat compared to the older Xbox One X and Sony PS4 Pro.

With the added hardware capabilities, The new Xbox Series X will have Ray-Tracing baked into the hardware and will support variable-rate shader. With the exceeding game spaces and longer load time, Microsoft chose to go with SSD on the new console reducing the load time and reducing the physical size of a traditional HDD.

Remember the Mystery Port behind the back? It uses Microsoft proprietary storage expansion cards and comes in variable SSD storage spaces. The expandable storage is as fast as the internal SSD using a direct link to the processing unit.

Ah, the load times reduction improves as games like the State of Decay load 40 seconds faster than compared to the Older gen Console. The SSD proves to bring the best out of a console as developers will be incited to work on “Xbox Velocity Technology” as the open-world games will fully utilize the faster link.

The SSD support now allows users to resume multiple games on their Xbox instantly. The Quick Resume feature allows the user to immediately continue their games as the games are directly saved on to the SSD. Even after a Software update or in case of the fresh boot, the games will still support a quick resume. To all the Console users who are getting SSD upgrades — welcome to 2015, you’re going to love it!

With the 16 GB Video Memory, the Xbox supports hardware-level Ray-Tracing. Microsoft released a gameplay demo from the Xbox Series X of Gears 5 and Minecraft with Ray-tracing technology. The Ray-Tracing enables realistic lighting to the games and gives life to the game you play.

With this powerful hardware, Microsoft had to focus on its cooling system. Microsoft created a tall chassis, which is not what you have seen in the older generation console. The console has three in-built airflow channels and a massive 130mm fan on the top to exhaust the heat. For better cooling, the motherboard is divided into two sections. A thick aluminum heatsink cools the processor, or shall we call the vapor chamber cooling system.

The controller has also given an uplift with significant body changes and a dedicated share button. The controller is compatible with all the Xbox consoles, even the older Xbox games. The Xbox Series X will support all the more past games making it a powerful console. Running an older game in a newer console is quite hard due to which most of the consoles don’t support backward compatibility. Specification of Xbox Series X looks promising, but what will Sony do to beat Xbox or capitalize on the spec of the Xbox?