Keeping Sony’s evolvement in mind, Microsoft has been rigorously getting its hands-on buying game developers over the past few years. The Company seeks to make its titles supremely available to gaming platforms like Xbox or other PC podiums. We all know that Sony owns several embedded games on the PlayStation, and Microsoft is following the similar footsteps.

For instance, in September, Microsoft confirmed the purchase of Zenimax (parent company of Bethesda). Furthermore, as per the report from Bloomberg, the Company is seemingly not ready to settle there. In addition to this, the sources close to Microsoft state that it is presently putting down its enormous effort to procure a number of Japanese-based game studio. Moreover, the Company is hunting down some other game developing companies from Sony’s home ground.

What Gaming Studios is Microsoft Looking out for?

The rumors don’t particularly mention any specific studios; we could still make assumptions and pick some names of those where Microsoft is eyeing on. Bandai Namco or Konami are two who have higher probabilities amongst the many. With positivity in minds, we can hope for these companies to sell their gaming departments to Microsoft. This could come true if they are satisfied with the price. However, in recent times, Konami has not shown much interest in making anything other than pachinko machines. So there could be a rejection from this side.

What do the sources say?

The other options of gaming studios for Microsoft could also be Square Enix or FromSoftware. Even though the Company may be optimistic regarding this, most sources suggest doubtfulness in this case. Since both developers are pretty tight with the PlayStation, it is difficult for Microsoft to open up its arms to them. The sources say Sony may already be owning some valuable possession in FromSoftware. This makes it seemingly impossible for Microsoft to accomplish its mission.

However, the Company is not calling it quits. It is still working really hard to advance its gaming sector. Be it by proxy; it is bringing more exclusives to its own platforms. Well, if Microsoft can persuade and purchase Konami’s gaming sector, then it would have been amazing. There is also another exciting news! From the reports, rumors have it, Konami is looking forward to accepting offers from some of their significant IPS.

For further information, you will have to keep waiting and updating. Worry not; we will be keeping you posted with the latest news, rumors, and information. What is your opinion? Do write in the comment section!